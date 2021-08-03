The Public Pulse: Mask-wearing debate; Protect the Platte

Not too old

Pulse writer Mike Weaver Sr., 82 years old and fully vaccinated, states in his letter “Too old” of July 30 that he will not be wearing a mask for whatever time he has left to live on Earth.

Everything in life is by choice. I am not old (almost 100) and am, like Mr. Weaver, fully vaccinated, but I will most definitely wear a mask as mandated by the medical experts. Mr. Weaver, please have second thoughts about mask-wearing. We all can get through this terrible pandemic together.

Marjorie Stevens, Ralston

Support freedom

It is time to end the insanity of the last 18 months. The mask mandates, the lockdowns, the social distancing, all of it. Decisions are not being made based on science, but political science.

Whether people get the COVID shot or wear a mask — that is entirely their own decision, and they shouldn’t be singled out, pressured or face retaliation for it. This is still a constitutional republic and the last 18 months have damaged it severely, without any realistic explanation at all.