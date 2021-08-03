The Public Pulse: Mask-wearing debate; Protect the Platte

Not too old
Pulse writer Mike Weaver Sr., 82 years old and fully vaccinated, states in his letter “Too old” of July 30 that he will not be wearing a mask for whatever time he has left to live on Earth.
Everything in life is by choice. I am not old (almost 100) and am, like Mr. Weaver, fully vaccinated, but I will most definitely wear a mask as mandated by the medical experts. Mr. Weaver, please have second thoughts about mask-wearing. We all can get through this terrible pandemic together.
Marjorie Stevens, Ralston
Support freedom
It is time to end the insanity of the last 18 months. The mask mandates, the lockdowns, the social distancing, all of it. Decisions are not being made based on science, but political science.
Whether people get the COVID shot or wear a mask — that is entirely their own decision, and they shouldn’t be singled out, pressured or face retaliation for it. This is still a constitutional republic and the last 18 months have damaged it severely, without any realistic explanation at all.
It is time to learn live with COVID, protect the most vulnerable, treat those who get sick, and let the rest of the country go back to living their lives in peace. It’s over, and it is time to get back to living our lives again.
Brad Wardell, La Vista
Protect the Platte
Every spring, a million Sandhill cranes descend on central Nebraska, and thousands of people from around the world come to view this globally important migratory event. Every fall, millions of acres of crops are harvested in the same region, financially supporting Nebraska’s communities and contributing to the global economy. Both are fundamental to the cultural identity of our state, and neither would exist without water flowing down the Platte River.
When streamflow in the Platte River basin began to decline years ago, habitat for birds and other wildlife became degraded, farmers saw irrigation water supplies dwindle, and the stage was set for conflict. But instead of staying entrenched on their own sides, water users in the Platte River basin had the sensibility to begin talking to one another and start searching for collaborative approaches to ensure a reliable water supply over the long-term.
This work is not easy — and it is not done. Approving the Platte-Republican transbasin diversion — a project that would divert Platte River water and send it to the Republican River — jeopardizes years of hard work and sacrifice. Community members along the Platte River have come together and work to restore streamflow for the benefit of current and future generations of Nebraskans. This difficult work should be honored by keeping Platte River streamflow in the Platte River.
For more information on Audubon’s fight against the proposed Platte-Republican transbasin diversion, please visit ne.audubon.org/diversion.
Melissa M. Mosier, Lincoln Platte River program manager, Audubon Nebraska
Very much appreciated
I am a 78-year-old widow. When the storm ripped through Omaha, it brought down two big old trees in my backyard. It looked like a war zone.
When I heard about the Rubicon group in TV, I called the 211 number. Two days later they were in my driveway. In less than three hours they had cut, cleared and hauled all the debris to the curb.
They are a wonderful, hard-working group of people. Thank you doesn’t seem enough. So very much appreciated.
Lois Hutfless, Omaha
Bacon, step up
I think that Congressman Bacon should step up and volunteer for the Jan. 6 commission. He continually brags about being willing to work with Democrats and he is a retired military officer who as an officer and a congressman swore an oath to the Constitution, not a party or person. So, this would be the perfect opportunity for him to show his leadership.
Minority Leader McCarthy’s complaints about this being a partisan investigation sound ridiculous after 10 investigations into Benghazi, six of those by Republican house subcommittees. Another was by a Senate select committee on intelligence. They spent more time investigating that then they did 9/11. Now they don’t seem to care to look into what happened on Jan. 6 at all. Might they be afraid of what the public may find out?
So, Mr. Bacon, please step up and show what Nebraska leadership looks like.
Greg Bowzer, Omaha
Get the shot
I think all teachers, police officers, firemen, health care workers and clergy should be vaccinated and if they choose not to they should be forced to be tested weekly for the virus at their own expense. This is seems to be selfish on their part as they risk not only others but themselves and their families.
The data for getting the vaccine totally outweigh any objections, with few exceptions of immune issues.
Don Rider, Republican City, Neb.
Wrong conclusions
A recent Sunday World-Herald opinion section included a column entitled “Shootings show a massive national failure.” The storyline presented by Leonard Pitts Jr. covers the tragic experiences of an 8-year-old child, centered on her brushes with gun violence. He laments that this child and others have become accustomed to this type of activity on a regular basis.
He follows with a statement that this is an indictment of this country and that the sole cause of this activity can be blamed on the NRA and basically anyone who has every voted against gun control or is a proponent of the Second Amendment.
Mr. Pitts paints a compelling picture of young people unnecessarily involved with criminal activity, but his theory on the causation is off the rails. I doubt if the perpetrators of the violence he writes about are members of the NRA, have legally obtained firearms or have ever voted for anything.
Tom LeBlanc, Omaha