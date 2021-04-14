The Public Pulse: Mass policy is sound; Unfair attack on Cavanaugh; Racism, realism

Why does our “nonpartisan” Legislature allow a committee to be set up to investigate the St. Francis child welfare fiasco without the person most knowledgeable about the issue to be on it? Why would Sen. Clements, who is against the investigation altogether, be placed on the committee? The answer is Gov. Ricketts would love to see this St. Francis child welfare embarrassing waste of taxpayer money go away, to the point of keeping Sen. Cavanaugh off the committee and trying to deny access to his press conferences by any news organization who might question him more on it. The World-Herald has done a good job covering this debacle with St. Francis, but more media attention should be given to asking questions about not only the child welfare issue but also the deplorable overcrowding state corrections facilities issue which is no better now than when Ricketts first came into office, and all the other wasteful expenditures of the Ricketts administration that the World-Herald has reported on.