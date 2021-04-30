The Public Pulse: Mayoral election; City Council candidates

Vote for Neary
I am voting for RJ Neary. A recent Pulse writer asked why they didn’t know more about Mr. Neary. Well, they aren’t looking: There was a debate and it was available on different sources, articles and interviews (including The World-Herald). Also, Mr. Neary has an active Facebook communication, and his website is https://www.nearyforomaha.com.
In order for Omaha to be competitive for the future we need to look ahead. We need to be innovative in our housing, especially affordable housing, and encourage smart design, sustainability and even solar. The mayor supports distributing TIF credits to developers like throwing candy at a parade, but if it is investing or providing services to individual citizens like the sewer separation project, our libraries or parks, yard waste pickup and recycling, investment in alternative transportation — those costs are pushed down to individual taxpayers, a burden disenfranchising many in our community.
As with all elections, the winner will be picked by who in our community votes: mostly the West Omaha middle- and upper-class voters who want to preserve the status quo, or the rest of us who think we need new leadership to promote acceptance and diversity of all citizens, innovative transportation and housing for all citizens, to truly “invest” in sustainability, and lift up those that have been left behind in our community.
I also encourage voters to consider all candidates for City Council; they all have websites with good information. I personally have been impressed with first-time candidates Cammy Watkins (D3), Patrick Leahy (D5), Naomi Hattaway (D6) and Sara Kohen (D7).
Marcia Anderson, Omaha
Reelect Stothert
Mayor candidate RJ Neary says the time that Jean Stothert has served as mayor of Omaha is enough. Mayor Stothert has cut property rates twice while in office and, hopefully, she doesn’t believe that is enough. Everywhere you go we witness the orange barrels of road repair, so it is obvious that the mayor recognizes that enough has not been done in that area. Mayor Stothert has made security a major project and has increased police and fire protection in Omaha. When it comes to the safety of Omahans, I’m sure she will make every effort to make sure “enough” is done in the future.
What we have had enough of is a candidate who tells us what needs to be done, but doesn’t tell us how he is going to do it.
Lee Terry Sr., Omaha
Support Neary
Mayor Stothert touts her nurse background but was woefully indecisive on dealing with the COVID virus. Because she hasn’t maintained the streets within the budget, we’ve been forced to take on more debt with a bond issue. Speeding throughout the city is rampant. Switching trash pickup companies has been both a burden to homeowners and a costly disaster. She catered to the rich guys and signed off on a riverfront project that wasn’t needed. And after doing a mediocre job, she wants to make a power grab and be mayor for life. I don’t care what Warren Buffet says, she doesn’t deserve a third term. Let’s give RJ Neary a chance.
George Mills, Omaha
Former Douglas County Board member
Yes to Stothert
The upcoming election for mayor is obviously a referendum on the job Mayor Jean Stothert has been doing the past eight years, but I also believe a focus should be placed on what the two candidates propose to do over the next four years. To this end, I have obtained a copy of the “Omaha Together” booklet prepared by Mrs. Stothert’s campaign, a guide to policy initiatives she will undertake. It is very detailed, specific and extremely substantive. I must say the campaign of her opponent has no similar document except for a few pages of bullet points on their website. After reading them, they gave this reader the feeling they were scratched out on the back of a cocktail napkin. My vote is with the substantive candidate in the race, Mayor Jean Stothert.
Anthony Gross, Omaha
Omaha’s future
Your paper’s endorsement of Mayor Jean Stothert for another term in office was right on target (editorial, “Stothert a proven leader,” April 25, 2021). I agree with the editorial that, as good as conditions are in the city right now as a result of her leadership, we need to constantly look for ways to improve and innovate city services and programs in a wide array of areas. I know Mayor Stothert and have heard her articulate the very same point many times: Success is a process, not an event. Under Jean Stothert’s stewardship, I am confident about Omaha’s future.
Cole Lumsden, Elkhorn
Vote for Johnson
The 2nd City Council District needs a fresh voice. Gray seems more in tune with the Omaha’s economic elite than the working-class character of the 2nd. Johnson has been highly visible and willing to talk with potential voters. Not to demonize Gray, but I have not seen him at all this election cycle. Johnson seems to have the support of younger voters who are after all the future of the district. Vote for a fresh approach. Vote Johnson.
James McCarthy, Omaha
Support Hattaway
Omaha deserves leaders who want to make our city a better place for everyone. Naomi Hattaway is that leader. She has a proven record of working toward solutions that strengthen our community, and she is committed to creating an inclusive, accessible city.
In particular, I am encouraged by Naomi’s public health stance. As we’ve battled the COVID-19 pandemic the past 13 months, local leaders make many decisions that impact public health. Naomi will support the organizations and health care providers who are on the front lines of this crisis, and she will prioritize public health while helping Omaha recover. She will listen to public health experts and the experience of her constituents to make policy decisions. We need more leaders like Naomi, and I will proudly cast my vote for her on May 11.