The Public Pulse: Mayoral election; City Council candidates

Yes to Stothert

The upcoming election for mayor is obviously a referendum on the job Mayor Jean Stothert has been doing the past eight years, but I also believe a focus should be placed on what the two candidates propose to do over the next four years. To this end, I have obtained a copy of the “Omaha Together” booklet prepared by Mrs. Stothert’s campaign, a guide to policy initiatives she will undertake. It is very detailed, specific and extremely substantive. I must say the campaign of her opponent has no similar document except for a few pages of bullet points on their website. After reading them, they gave this reader the feeling they were scratched out on the back of a cocktail napkin. My vote is with the substantive candidate in the race, Mayor Jean Stothert.