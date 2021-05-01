The Public Pulse: Mayoral election; Restaurant tax; No free lunch

Like many other cities, Omaha continues to struggle with issues including racism, economic inequality, and lack of access for many to convenient transportation and affordable housing. Omaha can continue as it is under Mayor Stothert, but I believe this city can become a better place to live, work, and to proudly call home. Unfortunately, I don’t think that will happen under a mayor who is the most effective at supporting and maintaining the status quo.

Steven Campbell, Omaha

No to Stothert

Mayoral candidate Jean Stothert has access to as much money as the very wealthy Republicans (she is one herself) want to give her. She has some very slick professionally done TV ads. But she does not want us to know that Omaha has seen an “increase of more than 50% in homicides from 2019 to 2020, and almost the same number of people were shot in July 2020 as in the previous four Julys combined” (Omaha World-Herald news article, April 11).

Our streets just keep getting worse, with repairs upon repairs. Just maybe we should repair or replace them right the first time. The current mayor keeps talking a good story.