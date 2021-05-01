The Public Pulse: Mayoral election; Restaurant tax; No free lunch

Status quo isn’t enough
In her letter to the Public Pulse on April 28, Kelsie Collins gives several examples of the “effective policies” of Mayor Stothert and wonders why voters would want a change. Collins credits the mayor for making Omaha safer, but I think some shoppers at Westroads Mall over the past couple of months would disagree. Collins also references business coming to the city that pay good wages. I’m seeing a lot of construction around town, but I think it remains to be seen whether this increased activity is going to lead to better wages and whether the people at the lowest rungs of the economic ladder will see any benefit.
Stothert also takes credit for starting some much needed investment in our city streets, but no one is mentioning it took almost eight years for her to do so. By her own admission (World-Herald news article, April 24), she would have acted sooner if she had known there was such wide support for a bond issue. That doesn’t sound like leadership to me. It sounds more like hanging at the back of the crowd to determine which way it is heading and then sprinting to the front.
Like many other cities, Omaha continues to struggle with issues including racism, economic inequality, and lack of access for many to convenient transportation and affordable housing. Omaha can continue as it is under Mayor Stothert, but I believe this city can become a better place to live, work, and to proudly call home. Unfortunately, I don’t think that will happen under a mayor who is the most effective at supporting and maintaining the status quo.
Steven Campbell, Omaha
No to Stothert
Mayoral candidate Jean Stothert has access to as much money as the very wealthy Republicans (she is one herself) want to give her. She has some very slick professionally done TV ads. But she does not want us to know that Omaha has seen an “increase of more than 50% in homicides from 2019 to 2020, and almost the same number of people were shot in July 2020 as in the previous four Julys combined” (Omaha World-Herald news article, April 11).
Our streets just keep getting worse, with repairs upon repairs. Just maybe we should repair or replace them right the first time. The current mayor keeps talking a good story.
Stothert will absolutely not enforce our traffic laws! I am all over town and I have not even seen a speeder stopped in at least four years. You rarely see an officer on the streets any more. For example, I am on 90th, 72nd and Sorensen daily and most all are not just driving over the limit; they are, in many cases, going 50, 60, even 70. It is very dangerous, and the monetary take from the traffic tickets would surely way more than cover any extra costs, if any, for enforcement; the police officers are already salaried.
She also campaigned the first time as hostile to the restaurant tax. That was a complete non-truth, as she has never even attempted to eliminate it!
Larry L. Kennedy, Omaha
Restaurant tax
In defense of Mayor Stothert, when she was campaigning against then Mayor Suttle, she correctly stated that she was the only member of the City Council to vote against the restaurant tax. I never heard her state that she would abolish it if elected. Evidently many Pulse writers assumed that meant that she would end the tax, but that’s not what she said.
Rick Madej, Omaha
Election robo calls
In response to Adrian Thompson’s comment on April 28, I might have had one “robo call” from Mayor Stothert, while I had several dozen calls from RJ Neary. The calls began about 9 a.m. and went until 9 p.m., came from Omaha and several small towns, and although I didn’t answer my phone, the Neary robots never gave up and called up to four times a day.
Sharon Cooper, Omaha
No free lunch
Once again the cry to forgive student loan debt is making its way into the Washington, D.C., conversation. Unfortunately, there’s no such thing as a free lunch. To foot the bill for that debt forgiveness yet again, the taxpayers will have to pony up. Instead, what if those colleges and universities that pushed the false narrative that any college degree would automatically make a person more hirable after college foot the bill? The rising cost of college fits hand in glove with the ability of students to borrow ever increasing amounts of money from the government. Colleges and universities were happy to benefit while sitting on huge endowments.
How about a one-time tax on all those endowments to cover the cost of student loan forgiveness? And while we’re at it, how about truth in advertising? Maybe before a student starts down a field of study, that student is provided with statistical data showing which real-world occupations that degree will apply to and what percentage of students with that degree find employment in those fields immediately upon graduation.
Tom Buglewicz, Omaha
Promoting laziness
Recently I received a letter in the mail from the Department of the Treasury/Internal Revenue Service. The letter was on White House stationery and signed by the president. How misleading was the envelope. The letter was in praise of the American Rescue Plan and implying how grateful I should be. Now I read of so many businesses whose employees do not wish to return to work because of the free money from the government. Are we promoting laziness and a “gimme” attitude in our society? Bless those who continue to take pride in themselves and keep working.
Lawrence Murray, Omaha
Election letter deadline
Election-related letters to the Pulse must be received by noon on Thursday, May 6.