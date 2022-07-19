The Public Pulse: Mayor's job is to run the city; No one is less than; Louder sirens

Remain in power

I have an issue with the mayor needing to hold onto power when they have extended leave. If they want more time away from office, then resign or don’t run for office. Their job is to run the city on a day-to-day basis. The decisions they make as a public elected official shouldn’t allow them to vacation or tour around while the citizens are working and paying the taxes that keeps them in office. If most folks were gone from work 20% of the time, they would be looking for another job. Maybe it’s time the mayor does.

Ron Rubin, Omaha

So who counts?

In the June 30 Public Pulse two pieces — “Dobbs decision” and “Unconstitutional act” — seem to orbit around the premise that some people do not count as much as others. They are girls or women who have been raped and are now burdened with pregnancy; their petitions for redress of grievance may be dismissed. This is what’s really being said under what’s being said. Dobbs decision mentions numbers: How many abortions are due to rape, how many of these involve incest, how many abortions since Roe. Where do these numbers come from? Who’s counting and who counts?

The writer of “Unconstitutional act” begins by arguing or asserting that a few unwanted pregnancies arise from rape and the rest from not saying “no.” Minimizing and moralizing. Then he proceeds to the “loving option for someone with an unwanted pregnancy,” depending on the kindness of strangers in a life crisis. The third paragraph opens with “I do believe” and should have stuck with that instead of statutory and historical assertions like “For thousands of years, marriage was defined as a union of a man and woman.” The Code of Hammurabi goes back about 2,700 years, the low thousands, and I haven’t checked out what it says about domestic relations, nor, I bet, has the writer of the Pulse letter.

This letter is not about abortion or rape. It is about the habit and practice of discounting the concerns of classes of people as “less than.” This is unAmerican.

K. Michael Davies, Omaha

Louder sirens

Emergency vehicles need louder sirens. I see cars not pulling over simply because they don’t hear them. Just last week, a fire truck, rescue squad and police car were on 108th street — I saw them but didn’t hear them until they were even with me. I was on the opposite side of the street, but some vehicles were in their way.

Carol Downey, Papillion

Let’s call it good

I read Rev. Bob Wynn’s letter on abortion published in the July 10 edition of the OWH. I respect his religious convictions, but I take issue with his idea that grace is reserved for or is only generously parceled out for women facing unwanted pregnancies in the most dire, horrific circumstances (i.e., rape and incest). I understand that Rev. Wynn would “have a problem” with those who “believe in Christ, but yet support abortion,” but it is possible to support legal abortion without condoning the practice itself.

I have always been puzzled by those who apparently believe they can only practice their religious faith if everyone around them is practicing it as well. It is entirely possible to be secure enough in one’s faith to be able to follow its dictates without involving secular law. Many who would never chose abortion for themselves or want to see a loved one undergo one also realize that all have been given free will by God to make our own life decisions. Furthermore, while one can make arguments for outlawing abortion, under the First Amendment to the Constitution, “God says so” should not be one of them.

I realize that convincing people to turn away from bad behavior is part of Rev. Wynn’s job. I also understand what a temptation it must be to enlist government as an ally in that goal. I imagine that lobbying a relative handful of politicians is easier and much more efficient than engaging with other people outside of one’s church. Still, when Jesus said “… go and make disciples of all nations …” in Matthew 28:19, He did not go on to add “but if that’s too difficult or time consuming, pass laws in my name and call it good.”

Steven Campbell, Omaha

Just the start

Overturning Roe is just the start. Next will be same sex marriage, gay rights, civil rights, fair housing, racial discrimination, Obamacare, etc. Stop protesting. Stop contacting your representative. Complete waste of time. You want to solve this insanity? Vote.

Joseph Anania, Omaha

Life and religion

A full-blown discussion of when human life begins is beyond the scope of any letter to the editor. I would, however, observe that the entire argument is religious belief. The development of a human being from a sperm and an egg to a zygote to an embryo to a fetus to a live birth is an observable phenomenon. When in that process human life begins is not observable and therefore is defined by faith. Neither the sperm nor the egg contain little homunculi — complete humans with souls in very miniature form — that simply grow bigger. The combination of sperm and egg do generate complete DNA sufficient to create by the end of gestation a living human baby. That, however, is a big “so what” because your toenail clippings contain your complete DNA.

I am a Christian, but I do not believe that human life begins at conception. I stand much closer to the imagery in Genesis where the divine breathing into a lump of clay shaped like a human makes it human — that human life begins when the infant is able to breath on its own. That is not far from what the Stoics believe and is common Jewish belief. Augustine of Hippo, the saint, held with Aristotle that until quickening (perceived movement) the fetus probably had a vegetable or animal soul.

Any legislator considering passing a law that would enshrine a religious belief of a very particular subset of the Christian religion — that life begins at conception — should seriously consider the Nebraska Constitution which states “... no preference shall be given by law to any religious society, nor shall any interference with the rights of conscience be permitted.” You will be “establishing religion” in the words of the U.S. Constitution.

David Davies, Omaha