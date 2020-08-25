The Public Pulse: MCC boosts workforce; Insurers should pay fair share; Praise for OPS

MCC boosts workforce
Metro Community College was one of a handful of winners who received an award of $175,000 from Google through Google’s Impact Challenge. Not only has Google supported an educational institution like MCC, but they have also awarded $1 million in grant funding to nonprofits within Nebraska. This creates a number of economic opportunities in our cities and towns, showing how Google prizes supporting the financial well-being of Nebraskans.
MCC earned this grant by developing a unique self-hosted computer training system to prepare Omaha Correctional Center residents for successful re-entry into the workforce. The training system equips them with stackable, nationally recognized information technology credentials — creating a tech worker pipeline that benefits both the community and the re-entry population.
This is another example of the private sector working with local organizations like Metro Community College to make Nebraska a great place to further your education and professional skills.
Fred Uhe, Papillion
Insurers should pay fair share
In his recent Midlands Voices commentary (Aug. 21), former Nebraska Gov. and U.S. Sen. Ben Nelson correctly calls for a more meaningful federal government response in fighting the current COVID-19 pandemic and protecting our citizens. However, his appeal to protect the private health insurance industry is misplaced.
While unemployment has skyrocketed and the number of uninsured has grown, the profits of private health insurance companies have soared. United Health Group, Anthem and Humana all saw 2020 second-quarter net profits double compared to the second quarter of 2019. All of this occurred while health care providers and hospitals saw operating margins nearly vanish.
Yes, the federal government needs to do more to mitigate this pandemic disaster. But it shouldn’t simply be funded by individual taxpayers. Private insurers should contribute a portion of their massive profits to this effort as well.
Donald Frey, Omaha
This is the real Catholic priority
Thomas Kelly is intellectually dishonest in his Aug. 23 Midlands Voices article (“Neither U.S. party fully follows Catholic values”). In his references to the latest version of “Forming Consciences for Faithful Citizenship” he has chosen to ignore the introductory letter on page 6 of that document that states, “The threat of abortion remains our preeminent priority because it directly attacks life itself, because it takes place within the sanctuary of the family, and because of the number of lives destroyed.”
Catholics who vote for candidates who oppose abortion are not single-issue voters. They recognize the dignity of all human life, which is a fundamental premise of making our democracy thrive.
Michael Lawler, Omaha
McKinney stands against racism
In the article, “Candidate for North Omaha legislative seat decides against seeking pardon,” published Aug. 19, readers have multiple clues to decipher the true agenda of the mysterious backstory. Does The World-Herald want an investigation into the State Board of Pardons (governor, state attorney general and secretary of state), who are clearly perpetuating racist policies by placing dead last nationally in how many times hearings are held? Or does The World-Herald want to ensure that we know that candidate for state legislative office McKinney has experienced police profiling by racking up 12 misdemeanor convictions? Or possibly the clues point to how the United States Postal Service is being affected here in Omaha since McKinney’s notice of upcoming parole hearing must be lost in the mail? Strange things are afoot at the Circle K.
When Terrell McKinney is elected, I have confidence he will help to ensure the Nebraska Parole Board actually fulfills the job the people elected them to do, highlight discriminative practices that lead to people of color having a disproportionate amount of traffic misdemeanors, and advocate for the USPS.
Rev. Dr. Cynthia Ramirez Lindenmeyer, La Vista
Logan, OPS show leadership
I have spent much of my life as a student of history with a keen interest in the qualities of leadership. I have been profoundly impressed by the courage and leadership demonstrated by Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan. She has faced profound challenges as a result of the pandemic. Our nation provides rich examples of great leaders. Examples of great leadership can be found in the histories of Native Americans, slaves and immigrants of all backgrounds and origins.
What stands out to me is that great leaders have the courage to risk making mistakes in the effort to do what is right. Great leaders have a clear sense of purpose, but they have humility to evaluate their actions and the courage to change course when needed. They have the courage to admit mistakes and proceed on despite the withering criticism from those who are afraid and who lack the courage to take risks and make tough decisions.
Stephen Ambrose titled his book about the Lewis and Clark expedition, “Undaunted Courage.” Superintendent Logan has shown all the qualities of outstanding leadership and undaunted courage this year.
As a parent of OPS students and as an American, I want to say thank you to Superintendent Logan and to all the teachers and staff in OPS who have the courage to lead!
Mark Weekley, Omaha
