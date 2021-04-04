The Public Pulse: Mead is abused; School scholarships; Cancel culture; Biden; Catholicism

Whether you like it or not, our country is becoming more diverse culturally and racially. The adult thing to do is to put away your usual stereotypes and learn why some Dr. Seuss books were not published and why they had parts that were considered offensive. Don’t just look at those sections and say, “Well that’s not offensive to me.” Try to understand this from the perspective of the offended.

Learn about the “Lost Cause” and how many in the South rewrote history concerning slavery. This is why having Confederate statues in town squares is offensive to many African Americans.

It seems such a small price to pay for checking our biases and making an effort to understand and respect those who are different from us.And anyone who still thinks it’s OK to call COVID-19 the “Kung flu” really didn’t get my point — and should be ashamed!

Charlotte Shields, Papillion

Give Trump credit