The Public Pulse: MECA's arbitrary policy on tickets; Dems have work to do; Right wing misleads

Don’t be misguided by the propaganda coming from the press and Democrats about the debt ceiling. America will not default on its debt. America has not paid anything against the national debt for decades, and only pays interest on that debt.

One option Democrats have to extend the debt limit beyond the current stopgap is by using budget reconciliation — without a single Republican vote. They won’t do it. Why? Two reasons: 1) Keep the division and distrust between the two parties and their constituents; 2) Budget reconciliation is limited in how many times it is used each year. They’re saving it to ram through massive spending bills — increasing the national debt further.

Finally, politicians on both sides are hypocrites, denouncing debt ceiling extension when they are the minority. Example: Then-Sen. Joe Biden voted against extending the debt limit on three separate occasions when George W. Bush was president.

Dennis Swanson, Glenwood, Iowa

Stand up to the bullies

It’s time to wake up and stand up. Our democracy is on shaky ground. When mobs are marching through the streets at night with torches chanting “Jews will not replace us,” and our elected leaders are saying ”They are good people,” our democracy is on really shaky ground.