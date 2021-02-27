The Public Pulse: Medicaid expansion; Redlining history; Censure them all

Medicaid coverage
The correct answer to “Medicaid Expansion suffers blow” (Feb. 26) — a Nebraska Medicaid official suggests that federal officials are responsible for delaying full Medicaid coverage for adult recipients under Nebraska Medicaid expansion. Nebraska’s two-tier expansion plan has long been widely criticized by citizens across the state. It was one excuse given for the unprecedented two-year delay in implementation of this citizen initiative-mandated program.
The simple and correct response to this federal review is for Nebraska Medicaid to immediately provide access for all eligible Medicaid expansion applicants to full traditional Medicaid services, including dental, vision and over-the-counter medication benefits.
Linda Ohri, Omaha
Omaha redlining
As I read the OWH Feb. 26 article, “Uniquely crafted homes are part of Omaha history,” I was reminded of the racial covenants and discriminatory deed restrictions that were also part of Omaha history and used to create these unique neighborhoods.
While formal redlining was not codified until 1937 with the creation of the Federal Homeowners Loan Corporation, other deliberate land and housing development policies dictated by local financial institutions and enacted by local developers ensured that Omaha neighborhoods were racially segregated.
Thankfully, resources such as Undesign the Redline exhibit at the Union for Contemporary Art provide a broader vision to engage multiple perspectives and bring light to additional parts of Omaha history.
Sue Stroesser, Omaha
Black history
Excellent Feb. 12 column from Elexis Martinez (“These ideas can bring Black history to life”). This fellow Central grad offers a huge bouquet to her!
One of the best memories from my OPS teaching career of 33 years is that of having the good fortune of connecting with a number of outstanding Black Omahans during the years I coached teams from Beveridge Magnet Middle School in the African-American History Challenge. This contest, sponsored by 100 Black Men of Omaha, culminated the last week of February, Black History Month.
Starting with James Mason, then-leader of this fine group, I felt like I was somehow transported to an updated, different setting like that which I’d experienced at Central in the late ‘60s, where I truly enjoyed friendships with Black students in the classroom and sports.
This (now) “old White guy” cherishes the memory of being around so many Dynamic Dudes from 100 Black Men and the wonderful Beveridge students who joined our teams to study and meet outside school hours leading up to contest day. It was total icing on the cake for a couple of my teams to win and go on to the national contest, and I give credit to those students for the efforts they gave!
Happy Black History Month, and thanks, James and 100 Black Men of Omaha, for providing me with the opportunity to learn much more than what classroom books provided, so much of which has stuck with me. I am grateful.
Scott Yahnke, Bennington
Rebuild the tradition
In recent days, two top student athletes gave there top places to play football. Neither mentioned Nebraska. I don’t fault their decisions, but wouldn’t it be great that these top players in the state would choose Nebraska to build Nebraska to the top again and instill the Nebraska work ethic? Hopefully future players will consider this.
Don Rider, Republican City, Neb.
Censure them all
The Nebraska Republican Party today is to vote on censuring Ben Sasse. This does not go far enough. Those Republicans who are not willing to follow Donald Trump 100% must also be censured. Let’s start with those so-called conservative Republican commentators.
A posthumous censure is needed of pundits such as the board-certified psychiatrist Charles Krauthammer as well as George Will and Mona Charen. Enough of these disloyal pundits! On to the judges and politicians:
Sixty out of 61 suits brought by Trump lawyers were dismissed by federal judges, some of them Trump appointees! Such disloyalty! Even Trump’s attorney general, William Barr must be censured for saying the U.S. Department of Justice has not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud. Shame on you, William Barr.
We could go on and on, including Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who couldn’t even find 11,780 votes to tip the state to Trump.
Finally, there are heroes. Sen. Ted Cruz for jetting to Cancun during the Texas disaster to cheer up his daughters. Give Ted a Nebraska Commendation.
Bill Shoultz, Omaha
Hooray for Limbaugh
Mega dittos, Larry Woolery (“Limbaugh legacy,” Feb. 24 Pulse), and thanks.
Suzi Fischer, Omaha
Terrible legacy
I disagree with those, such as Mr. Woolery (Feb. 24 Pulse), who laud the virtues of Rush Limbaugh and then have the gall to thank him for his “service” to our country.
Rush Limbaugh made his career selling outrage and a caustic brand of politics where he demonized anyone who, in his view, was not conservative enough. Liberals, according to Limbaugh were not just wrong, they were evil. If Mr. Woolery believes Limbaugh’s ideas were “right on,” he obviously never closely examined them. Limbaugh was famous for distorting the truth and bending the facts to fit his particular narrative, which was designed nothing more than to stoke anger and outrage.
Rush Limbaugh did nothing for this country except to promote hate, division and outright lies.
Mike Smart, Omaha
Proper punishment
A recent bloated essay by Nebraska State Sen. Tony Vargas droned on about the “prolonged use of solitary confinement” in Nebraska’s Department of Corrections. Sen. Vargas’ proposition is derived from: “The United Nations has recognized this dehumanizing practice as tantamount to torture.”
The senator is proposing that Nebraska “adopt the U.N.’s Mandela Rules banning the use of prolonged solitary confinement.” The senator goes on: “Our neighboring, state, Colorado, has implemented the Mandela rules.” Hasn’t the state of Colorado also adopted retail sale of marijuana? Just because the neighboring state moves in a different direction doesn’t mean that Nebraska becomes a conjoined partner in Colorado’s numerous questionable moves toward overt foolishness.
There is a reason that there is incarceration in the penal system. Incarceration means punishment for crimes against society or other persons. Someone who is sentenced to incarceration has been convicted and sentenced as punishment, or to remove that person from further crimes against society or other persons.
Sen. Vargas, take a deep breath and return to the meaningful agenda of our Nebraska Legislature.
Allen Thomsen, Omaha
National destruction
According to CNBC there have been 97,966 businesses that have closed during the pandemic. There are over 10.1 million people still unemployed, according to the Labor Department. With the 50-plus executive orders that Biden has signed off on so far, he has destroyed 11,000 Keystone pipeline jobs.
But the real damage that he has done is his open borders policy. According to Mark Morgan, Tom Homan and several other Border Patrol agents and directors, there are over 3,500 illegals pouring across the border every day. Yes, every day. If you do the math, it comes up to over 5.1 million illegals coming into our country over the next four years. This is a total disgrace to the American citizens that are still out of work and having trouble finding a job.
In short order. he will turn our once-beautiful America into a Third World country. So very sad.
Chuck Petersen, Elkhorn