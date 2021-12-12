The Public Pulse: Medicare Advantage vs. Medicare; Thank you; More thoughts on Sasse

Best team

I wanted to let the community know what a great fire and rescue team we have. On Dec. 4, my 52-year-old son, who is diabetic and has kidney failure, had a severe diabetic reaction. Shift A, truck and Medic 41 showed up with the best professionals by far! My son was so out of it and it took five guys to do a blood glucose IV! They were so caring and kept telling me it was OK.

These men are the best of the best. I can’t thank them enough!

Jeanette Dahlem, Omaha

Regarding gender

I write in response to my friend Ed Kelly, Jr.’s Pulse letter (“Changed perspective,” Dec 5) and his change of views regarding gender.

Your earlier faulty preaching and teaching of patriarchalism, Ed, did not need modern science to be corrected. Nowhere do the Scriptures of the Judeo-Christian religion teach that men are non-relational and that women are to be kept confined to the home.

Rather, the picture of great compassion is that of a father forgiving his wayward children (Psalm 103:13). The ideal wife is out and about buying, selling, and even farming (Proverbs 31:16).