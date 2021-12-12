The Public Pulse: Medicare Advantage vs. Medicare; Thank you; More thoughts on Sasse

Insurance frustration
Regarding the Public Pulse letter submitted by Linda Ryan, (“Medicare concern,” Dec. 5) I totally agree. Finally, a Pulse letter explains why Medicare (Advantage) I see advertised on TV provides dental, vision and other exclusive benefits, while the Medicare I signed up for doesn’t. For years, Republicans have bad-mouthed traditional Medicare and blocked its expansion, saying spending is out of control. Now we know why. They’re squandering our hard-earned tax dollars, meant for traditional Medicare, to subsidize private insurance companies’ own plans.
Shame on Sen. Deb Fischer and other politicians like her for putting insurance industry interests first, ahead of constituents. Come voting time, I hope seniors remember who’s got their backs and who doesn’t. I know I will.
Barbara Krzemien, La Vista
Medicare for All
Nebraska needs a Medicare for All system. There are many Nebraskans who are uninsured and this is unacceptable. Everyone in the state should be covered and never go bankrupt because of medical bills.
Robert Campbell II, Omaha
Best team
I wanted to let the community know what a great fire and rescue team we have. On Dec. 4, my 52-year-old son, who is diabetic and has kidney failure, had a severe diabetic reaction. Shift A, truck and Medic 41 showed up with the best professionals by far! My son was so out of it and it took five guys to do a blood glucose IV! They were so caring and kept telling me it was OK.
These men are the best of the best. I can’t thank them enough!
Jeanette Dahlem, Omaha
Regarding gender
I write in response to my friend Ed Kelly, Jr.’s Pulse letter (“Changed perspective,” Dec 5) and his change of views regarding gender.
Your earlier faulty preaching and teaching of patriarchalism, Ed, did not need modern science to be corrected. Nowhere do the Scriptures of the Judeo-Christian religion teach that men are non-relational and that women are to be kept confined to the home.
Rather, the picture of great compassion is that of a father forgiving his wayward children (Psalm 103:13). The ideal wife is out and about buying, selling, and even farming (Proverbs 31:16).
Yes, we now know that women are genetically “XX” and men are “XY,” but in the very first chapter of the Bible we learn that it takes both male and female in relationship to reflect our Creator’s image (Genesis 1:27). The mistake of post-modernism which we should not make is to teach that gender is merely a social construct and that self-identification is the highest possible value in life.
Renwick Adams, Clarinda, Iowa
Cost of neglect
I do not know if Ben Sasse chose the title (“Democrats are sidestepping true costs of their agenda,” Dec. 5). I seriously doubt the senator wrote the piece. It is disrespectful of potential opponent Jane Kleeb, an unforced political error.
The essay’s points are blunted:
1. The cost issues, over 10 years, have been carefully dealt with. The Congressional Budget Office scoring of costs is not regarded as the gold standard because of the limitations under which the CBO works. It’s one estimate.
2. Having raised two children with the help of private child care, I don’t believe there are “tons” of families who use religious facilities. I do believe there are tons of families who need help.
3. I suspect that it is possible somebody earning less than $400,000 might pay some more in taxes. But it is preposterous to believe there will be more audits. The IRS has been starved of personnel who can do audits on private individuals.
4. American needs more than a shot in the arm to get over the COVID crisis. It needs a boot in the backside and a massive reform in social arrangements to put us on the course of a healthy, equitable society. Our social illness is that too many of us no longer believe in equity or society.
I doubt Ben Sasse wrote this piece. I hope not. The costs of not fixing all the things we have neglected since 1981 are much worse than whatever manages to get through Congress and to the president’s desk.
K. Michael Davies, Omaha
Artificial intelligence
Thank you Senator Sasse for acknowledging that there is some top-down social engineering going on. I have been attacked by electronic warfare six times. Twice, while I was doing taxes, once when I sold my house, once before a job acceptance, once while student teaching. This last time, I was on an accelerated reasoning dream — of which I sold my car cheap afterwards. How far are we going to go with artificial intelligence?
Katrina Tomsen, Omaha
Protect the unborn
Thanks to Sara Gentzler for her informative piece on the Nebraska sanctuary towns for the unborn. (“Do Nebraska towns’ bans on abortion even matter?,” Dec. 5) It is wonderful that these towns have stepped up to protect innocent lives. I only wish more cities and towns would do the same and protect these little defenseless ones. I pray for the lives of the unborn.
Angie Wingert, Omaha
Precedent set
Those who decry vaccine mandates may be interested to learn about the case of Jacobson v. Massachusetts. Henning Jacobson was a Lutheran minister who refused to be vaccinated for smallpox in accordance with a mandate issued by the Cambridge, Massachusetts, board of health in 1904. The case made its way to the Supreme Court. In its 1905 decision the court ruled, 7 to 2, that one man’s liberty cannot deprive his neighbors of their liberty. In this case, their right to be free of smallpox.
Peter S. Canellos published a blog about this case on Politico on Sept. 8, 2021. According to Canellos, the 1905 decision is the standing legal precedent.
In his blog, Canellos quotes from Justice John Marshall Harlan’s majority opinion in Jacobson: “Real liberty for all could not exist under the operation of a principle which recognizes the right of each individual person to use his own, whether in respect of his person or his property, regardless of the injury that may be done to others.”
President Biden has issued vaccine mandates for federal government workers, private employers with at least 100 employees, and health care workers. All of these mandates have encountered stiff opposition, and legal fights are ongoing. I support Biden’s efforts to get the pandemic under control through vaccine mandates.
The refusal of Americans to get the COVID vaccine not only contributes to the spread of the virus, but permits variant mutations to develop and spread which might resist existing vaccines, thus endangering the vaccinated population. Smallpox has been eradicated from the planet because people either voluntarily took the vaccine or responsible governments forced them to do so (or fined them for refusing the vaccine, which was Jacobson’s penalty). The 1905 Supreme Court rightly understood that in a health emergency the freedom of the majority had to prevail over the freedom of the few.
Patrick H. Brennan, Omaha
