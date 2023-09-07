Medicare costs

It’s true to form for today’s congressional Republicans to oppose President Biden’s plan to negotiate with Big Pharma to lower the Medicare prices on 10 drugs. Medicare is now paying tens of billions of dollars for these meds. It seems that the congressional Republicans, enriched by the contributions of Big Oil and Big Pharma, have chosen to follow Trump by putting their lust for fame and fortune ahead of doing what is best for our country.

Gene Konopik, Omaha

Nets, not walls

My relatives came from Europe in the 1800’s through Ellis Island and settled in Nebraska. I’ve been told my great-grandfather helped to construct barns for a dollar a day and then settled into the toil and joy of farming. So, I feel a connection to workers I see on roofs, pouring concrete, working the earth, or standing in line at gas stations for lunch on a curb. I think of my sweating grandfathers willing to do the work.

The “crisis” on our southern border creates a great deal of fear. John F. Kennedy once said, “When written in Chinese, the word ‘crisis’ is composed of two characters — one represents danger and one represents opportunity.” Dangers to our country include our small towns dying, Social Security coffers dwindling, competition with factories overseas, “Help Wanted” signs everywhere, and what we might lose by sharing. Maybe there is opportunity on the other side of our fear. The key is separating the wheat from the chaff.

Walls are built out of fear; nets catch opportunity. Instead of a wall, we should build 21st century Ellis Islands on our border to capitalize and share opportunity. Make them grand and appealing. Casting our nets, we would be fishers of men. We could fill our dying small towns and Social Security coffers with those willing to do the work. Those willing to compete in manufacturing, small businesses, restaurants, and construction. Those willing to hike hundreds of miles, risking everything, overcoming all obstacles for a chance. That’s who I would want on my crew. Like my great-grandfathers, willing to risk and sweat in the sun just for the opportunity to be an American.

Layne Lueders, Blair

Still a loss

New players and a $74 million head coach, and Nebraska still loses to Minnesota! Not to mention, it also looked like Nebraska got robbed before halftime, because the ball was clearly over the goal line. One of the best referees in the country said on TV that it was a touchdown.

R E Kistner, Omaha

Same rights and protections

I read the Aug. 28 article detailing an event in La Vista where 1,000 people including our Nebraska representatives and self-proclaimed Christians heard a Kentucky swimmer call for “spiritual warfare” against transgender athletes and further identifying “the fight against textbook Marxism.” State senators, Gov. Pillen and Sen. Ricketts attended and spoke at this event.

Ironically, while this staged event was happening, a shooter in Jacksonville, Florida, killed three black people because he hated African-Americans. We have to call out and denounce “hate speech” and not allow the right to free speech to create a permission structure for those who will take words like “warfare” and the “fight against Marxism” to act with violence. We must be extremely concerned when a group of powerful people target a minority, because hate knows no bounds and someday they may come for you and me.

If there should be any doubt if one’s freedoms can be vanquished with violence, intimidation and the power of the government, just read the interviews of those who lived in Germany in the 1930s. Growing up, I was ingrained with Nebraska virtues of fairness and equality for all. Our leaders’ rhetoric and actions have betrayed the meaning of what we stand for. And as a veteran, this is not why I served. We are all entitled to the same rights and protections and not subjected to the prejudice and hate of those granted power by the people.

Bob Price, Lincoln

Our world

Each day I read about banning books, limiting our wonderful public schools, taking rights away from the LGBTQIA+ communities, destroying the history of different cultures and watching the oil companies and large corporations make huge profits off the people at the pumps and grocery stores. I listen to self-centered leaders — some of which we voted into office — talk about loving Putin and watch elected officials pocketing money given to them by the NRA, billionaires, Big Pharma and lobbyists. They are helping to feed the greed and not the ones who voted them in to help provide good roads, education for our kids, and living by our Constitution and laws.

Separation of state and religion is not being followed in many states. As Christians we are to lead by example and respect all people. We all have our own churches and our own freedom to worship the one we believe in. I believe we are to be an example in love, and not sit in judgment or rule in hate. Money, in my opinion, only leads to crime, hate and judgment today. Love is the winner of all our lives who live for the spirit of God. We must save our democracy of freedom for all.

Connie McMillan, Omaha