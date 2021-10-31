The Public Pulse: Medicare headaches; Unity, not division; Tax credit confusion

Medicare headaches
Brava to Ms. Alice Klein (Oct. 27 Public Pulse). I am a just-retired physician, just starting to enroll in Medicare ’22. I am amazed at the complexity of plans and options. I am spending hours trying to make sense of it all (and it changes every year as you get older) and still not sure if I am doing it correctly and have all the necessary issues covered or not.
If I can't do this as a physician, I can't even imagine how an ordinary, high school-educated person can figure out any of this?
Yes, there are free help available but why should they even be needed? Why can't it be simplified? Perhaps a lot of middle managers will be jobless?
Chhanda Bewtra, Omaha
Infrastructure bill
This fall, Congressman Don Bacon has the chance to vote yes to support the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which is formally known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. As one of the few Republicans who has voiced support for this bill, I am proud of him for putting Nebraskans first and thinking of our future.
As executive director of the Associated General Contractors-Nebraska Chapter, I have seen firsthand how our roads need immediate repair.
By our analysis, the majority of the bill’s funding goes to building actual infrastructure, a tally that reaches at least $750 billion. Based on the formula funding alone, our state would expect to receive $2 billion for federal-aid highway apportioned programs and $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs under the bill over five years.
This represents a significant investment in the infrastructure that carries us to work, our children to school, and our farm products to market. Additionally, the bill also contains significant funding to upgrade aging water and wastewater systems.
The infrastructure bill is popular and enjoys wide support, according to a poll by the Nature Conservancy and the Greater Omaha Chamber. This is an investment in our state, supported by both sides of the aisle, and will bring steady jobs and work to Nebraskans like myself who have built our careers improving the roads we all use every day.
Katie Wilson, Lincoln
Tax credit confusion
On Feb. 20, 2021, I wrote to our state senator, Ben Hansen, on the property tax refundable credit. I informed Sen. Hansen the procedure of having to file a state return was all wrong, for no other reason than the cost of paying someone to prepare a state return to get the school tax refund -- that is, if they are even aware of the refund they could get.
It is unbelievable the members of the State Legislature did not consider these problems. At least that is what I thought until I read the World-Herald article "$50 million in property tax credits unclaimed." In the article, State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, the Revenue Committee chairwoman, said the older tax credit system is not transparent and that many property taxpayers are unaware that they receive relief from the state. What Sen. Linehan is saying is that it is more important that she receive credit for the tax refund than that the refund get to the proper taxpayer.
The solution is very simple. Just add the refund to the credit that already exists. No one should have to pay someone to get the credit, if they are even aware it is available.
Dennis Michaelis, West Point, Neb.
Unity, not division
After a recent morning meeting with our builder and our client on their acreage, we took the opportunity to have lunch at the Golden Corral Buffet on North 72 Street. It was full with people from every ethnic background. Everyone getting along curious and polite. Some do not speak English, some taking a break from work, others just having a Saturday with their family.
The parking lot was almost full with everything from a new Lexus to rusty old pickups. There was even a 13-year-old Mercedes with 237,000 miles.
Those people in government that constantly are trying to drive the wedge between us need to understand we are not buying what they are selling and their days are numbered.
I have had it the politicians trying to drive the wedge between race, economic background and religion. And who cares who is holding whose hand!
We are in the land of the free and we are going to stay that way!
Dick Gibb, Omaha
Look to the positive
This longtime Omaha World-Herald subscriber realizes that this technically constitutes a complaint, but isn’t it sad the way so many people complain so much, notably in the Public Pulse?
The grumbling runs the gamut of subjects like folks who consider your political candidate even more of a weasel than my political candidate, the Keystone pipeline would have cured cancer, social media is the worst thing to happen to Nebraska since Bill Callahan, etc., etc., ad migranium.
We all have the power to choose to be positive and to look for the good, as do two notable articles in Wednesday’s edition: a heartfelt tribute to Erik Chinander’s late father by reporter Jimmy Watkins, and staff writer Christopher Burbach’s story about sensible landlord Juan Batista. Such uplifting contributions do much to offset the Crabfest that is the Public Pulse.
Steve Paschang, Omaha
Red, blue, purple
I am responding to Dianna Mastny's Oct. 24 Pulse letter. Ms. Mastny fears that Nebraska might go the way of Arizona and become "purple." Oh dear! Through most of my many years, Nebraska has been a wholly owned subsidiary of the Republican Party; in other words, "red." I rather like the idea of a stronger Democratic Party in a purple state. Perhaps we could discuss new ideas on their merits without checking first to see if they are conservative enough. And maybe we could stop slinging epithets at fellow citizens with different views.
Ms. Mastny also wants our Legislature to enact LR 14, which I think is a call for a new constitutional convention. I think the writer should be careful what she wishes for. The delegates might include some things she wouldn't want, like affirming the right to universal health care, or curbing gun rights, or making clear the right to privacy.
Robert G. Davis, Omaha
GOP’s decline
I want to compliment Froma Harrop, with Creators Syndicate, for her excellent commentary (“What happened to Colin Powell’s GOP?”) in the Oct. 22 Omaha World-Herald. Her comments precisely captured the sentiments of myself and other Republicans who remember the true Republican Party. Former statesmen like Gerald Ford, George H. Walker Bush, John McCain and the late Colin Powell represented the Republican Party, before the “Radical Right” takeover of the GOP.
Now, unfortunately, these statesmen would be labelled, “RINOS” — “Republicans In Name Only” — by latecomers too ignorant of the true Republican ideals to bother straying too far from Donald Trump. I too remember the embarrassment and frustration on the party wasting political gains and time just to have a show trial of the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal. Newt Gingrich and Jerry Falwell were riding a wave of win-at-all-cost politics.
That is where we as a party returned with Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy’s band of crazy fanatics. Isn’t it sad to have many of your beliefs held hostage by unscrupulous opportunists who play us for fools while telling us how much they love America?
Robert Hathaway, Omaha
'Woke' woes
I am beginning to tire of the word "woke." It is very evident that corporations have fully embraced the idea of being woke. I have noticed that 40% or more of the actors in print media or in TV commercials are now people of color, although they represent just 17% of the U.S. population.
My problem with woke is that it ignores what has taken place in the U.S. since the 1960s. A huge amount of money has been spent trying to improve the lives of impoverished people living in rural areas and the inner city. For the most part, those dollars failed to achieve the objective and just made matters worse; single-parent households, crime-infested neighborhoods, homelessness and greater numbers of people having to just get by day to day. The libs who control the White House and Congress are ill equipped to solve the problems facing many impoverished Americans. The answer is jobs, not a hand-out.
Unfortunately, Congress and this administration think that the way to solve most issues facing Americans is for big government to spend to create prosperity. That notion never works.
Woke also suggests that America is a systemically racist society. I don't think that is true, although I know that there are still individuals who are racists. Great strides have taken place in America to provide opportunities for people of color. Rioting, looting, reducing the number of police officers, destruction of private and public property will not encourage people to be woke.
Scott Long, Omaha
A populist Christmas
Worried about Christmas presents for friends and family because container ships cannot unload? Do not fret. Now is the time to divorce yourself from big chain outlets and China.
Buy gift certificates to locally owned restaurants or service providers, helping your community and not some wealthy stockholder or China.
Share this far and wide. Be a populist. Make this a Christmas of, by and for the people of the United States.
William Steiner, Omaha