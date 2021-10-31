The Public Pulse: Medicare headaches; Unity, not division; Tax credit confusion

Now, unfortunately, these statesmen would be labelled, “RINOS” — “Republicans In Name Only” — by latecomers too ignorant of the true Republican ideals to bother straying too far from Donald Trump. I too remember the embarrassment and frustration on the party wasting political gains and time just to have a show trial of the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal. Newt Gingrich and Jerry Falwell were riding a wave of win-at-all-cost politics.

That is where we as a party returned with Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy’s band of crazy fanatics. Isn’t it sad to have many of your beliefs held hostage by unscrupulous opportunists who play us for fools while telling us how much they love America?

Robert Hathaway, Omaha

'Woke' woes

I am beginning to tire of the word "woke." It is very evident that corporations have fully embraced the idea of being woke. I have noticed that 40% or more of the actors in print media or in TV commercials are now people of color, although they represent just 17% of the U.S. population.