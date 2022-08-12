The Public Pulse: Memorable time at downtown mall; Let mayor do job; Help pay for roads

Attractive destination

Ten of my multi-generation family members (ages 5 to 69) spent most of the day at the downtown mall earlier this month, and we all agreed: We love listening to music there. Music selections were perfect for a broad audience. It definitely enhanced our experience.

Great job on every single detail! The children’s play area was great, they loved the splash park, ping pong tables and the shady tables were perfect for our picnic. We even brought our new remote-control boat for the boat pond. A walk to the Juice Stop in the Old Market rounded out a memorable afternoon. Such an attractive destination for everyone!

Leigh Snow, Omaha

Handbook please

I guess I would need to see the employee handbook for the mayor. Is the mayor not entitled to vacation time the whole time she serves as mayor? Why can't she do her job away from the office like everyone seems to do? I don't believe there were any major crises while she was away that she didn't solve.

As stressful as that job is and with the passing of her late husband, doesn't she deserve some time off? If it was any other job, people would be taking time off for mental health, COVID, maternity leave, lack of interest. Get used to it, people. This is a new day and a new dawn. Let her be and let her do her job from wherever.

Kerry Hanson, Omaha

Road Use Tax

Sorry, but I keep waiting to hear how EV owners are going to pay their “fair share” of the road taxes that everybody else pays with every gallon of gas they buy. Seems all we hear is about rich people and corporations needing to pay their fair share. Now we are spending billions of taxpayer funds to build charging stations everywhere to encourage more sales and use of EV’s on highways maintained by the taxes on gasoline. I’m not against EV’s, just help pay for the roads you are using like the rest of us. Does the old saying “there is no free lunch” ring any bells? Just saying.

Dean Briscoe, Papillion

Life's choices

I am not in favor of abortions, but I do think for each individual or couple, the choice should be theirs alone without governmental interference, be it state or federal.

It is my religious belief that even the aborted seed and its soul is already in God’s loving arms.

I would not have wanted to be faced with that situation. However, I think that this is a situation best left between myself and God, not myself and my state or local government.

Barbara Rehn, Bellevue

Stop the waste

With this long dry spell, it has been so disappointing to see so many sprinkler systems running...... sometimes watering pavement more than grass. There is absolutely no reason we should ever waste water on grass! It should not be that important to have the perfect green lawn.

There are people in other parts of the world that never get to experience the crystal clean water we can enjoy here, but for some dumb reason, we dump so much of it on our yards. If you don't water the lawn, you don't have to mow as much — less air and noise pollution. And, if we stop using so many harmful chemicals on the grass and weeds, we will in turn have a healthier environment.

We need to ask ourselves, is it more important to have the bragging rights of the "greenest lawn," or would we rather have plenty of water to drink and bathe with and a cleaner environment for future generations?

Matt Sakowski, Omaha

The true definition

One of Webster's definitions of "delusional" (psychologically) is: "a persistent false psychotic belief regarding the self or persons outside the self that is maintained despite indisputable evidence to the contrary."

The endless baseless claims from Trump and others of decertifying the 2020 election, of fraud, of 'the election was stolen', is almost mind numbing and, in my opinion, seems to follow the description of delusional. Why his base refuses to accept the results of the election is hard to understand. None of the arguments put forth by Trump and his supporters are logical or even theoretically correct, as put forth by a number of law professors across the country.

Mike Pence did the right thing by adhering to the laws of the Constitution and certifying the election and thereby avoiding the countrywide chaos that most likely would have occurred had he not. Trump did not have the courage to accept the results of the election, but put it back on his vice president to do his dirty work.

Clark Squires, Omaha

Future of our civilization

OK, fellow Boomers — remember when we marched to end the Vietnam War? It's time to get off the couch and take action for women's health care rights, gun safety, racial equality and voting rights. Most importantly, we need to do whatever we can to protect our democracy from the authoritarianism we saw on display at the recent CPAC convention that featured Viktor Orban, the anti-democratic leader of Hungary.

Your grandchildren will thank you!

Christine Smith, Bellevue

Not what it seems

Last month, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin struck a deal to pass a comprehensive climate change and "green energy" bill. This bill is not what Senate Democrats make it out to be, however. While the bill does include $369 billion for energy security and climate change initiatives as well as $64 billion to renew Obamacare subsidies, it also comes with a hefty load of tax increases. The bill seeks to pay for itself through an increase in American business tax rates and the hiring of an additional 87,000 IRS agents to increase audits and enforcement.

Despite popular rhetoric, these tax increases and additional audits do not target the wealthy and well-to-do. In fact, the nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation has already found that $16.7 billion in tax increases will be levied on those making under $200,000. Even worse, a whopping 50% of the tax increases in this bill will be paid by those making under $400,000 annually.

In the middle of an economic recession, the last thing we need are additional job-killing taxes on American businesses and the middle class. Congress should be focused on spurring economic growth and unleashing all forms of American energy, not levying new taxes and crippling the already sluggish economy. I encourage our Nebraska delegation to vote NO on this bill.

Ryan Miller, Omaha

Modern sporting rifles

David Feyerherm’s Pulse letter, “Weapons of war” shows a lack of knowledge of the modern sporting rifle. The design of the modern sporting rifle’s “in-line” platform produces superior accuracy and eliminates muzzle jump making them ideal for prairie dogs. Unlike the M16, the modern sporting rifle is not a weapon of war, it’s simply just another semi-auto rifle with a detachable magazine. However, more importantly, the agenda of gun control liberals will not stop with modern sporting rifles. They will not be satisfied until they ban all guns including Feyerherm’s single shot varmint rifle.

Gary Tuma, Blair

Not made of money

Robert Sprain (Pulse, Aug. 6) stated gas prices were high because oil comes from Saudi Arabia, across the ocean, refined in some southern state and then put into an underground tank after finally making it to Omaha and we shouldn’t cry about 4 bucks a gallon for gas.

If we still had the Keystone XL pipeline, President Biden would not have needed to go to Saudi Arabia to beg for oil in the first place when we have the capacity to get it right here on this continent. Not to mention all the jobs that would be reinstated if the pipeline comes back. Newsflash Bob, few people can afford a fluffy drink from Scooters or a $2 liter of pop anymore. Unless you’re made of money, which most Americans are not.

Michelle Danielson, Omaha