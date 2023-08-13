Utilizing new detention center

Douglas County is delaying moving the juvenile detention center to its new $27 million facility because it cannot hold the number of juveniles that are at the current location. Douglas County Board member Mike Friend said, among other things, “We know that the (new) juvenile detention center has got to be utilized.”

Douglas County could utilize this unoccupied facility for mental health patients. There are waiting lists and people staying for days in emergency rooms needing inpatient treatment. Couldn’t this facility be used to provide the greatly needed care of our citizens who suffer from mental illnesses? I prefer the term “brain malfunction” because that is what most mental illnesses actually are.

Wendy Leitch, Omaha

Omaha’s champion

Congratulations to Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford, the greatest boxer in the world and the best athlete to ever come out of the state of Nebraska. You make us proud, Bud!

William H. Prieto, Omaha

On free speech

There was an opinion column in the Omaha World-Herald by Nolan Brown talking about free speech. She talked about how we must preserve free speech lest we allow a few to rule the many.

I could not agree more.

Martin Niemoeller was a prominent Lutheran pastor in Germany during the 1920s and early 1930s and as Hitler came to power in a poem he said:

“First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out — Because I was not a socialist.

Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out — Because I was not a trade unionist.

Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out — Because I was not a Jew.

Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.”

I have had it with these people that are “woke” and will shame, ridicule, and will try to shut you up if you say something contrary to what they believe.

Without free speech we could easily start down that slippery slope to becoming like Germany during Hitler’s time.

Michael McLaughlin, Omaha

T’s 13

I remember hearing about the T’s 13 softball team back in the 1980’s. I did not know if this team was still around until reading the Aug. 4 article about them. This also reminds me of the Voice From the Grandstand letters from fast pitch pitcher Ron Osborn teasing slow-pitch softball players as playing sissy pitch. I remember telling my teammates on our church team that we should play fast-pitch softball. They thought I was nuts because there are too many strikeouts in fast-pitch softball. I thought that a fast-pitch church league would not have such dominant pitching that they were thinking about like in college softball.

Stephen Hillman, Omaha

Mountain lion solution

After reading the article about the mountain lion encroaching on city limits, I thought of a brilliant solution for said problem. When the Nebraska Game and Parks staff capture the interlopers, they could be introduced to Florida or Texas to replace the citizens who are leaving those states due to misogynistic politics! Note: Mountain lions can’t vote!

Cathy Hill, Council Bluffs

Rooting for the cougar

While following the wayward trek of a seemingly “Lonesome Cougar” wandering Omaha’s neighborhoods I’ve begun to root for the cougar.

I hope this animal will find its way out of the suburbs into the countryside so he won’t be found and shot.

It seems to me each story we read in the newspaper or see on local TV news ends with the stipulation that if found, the cougar will be safely killed. I sure hope that doesn’t happen.

Experts tell us this mountain lion is probably an adolescent. It’s looking either for a mate or some deer or perhaps some territory it can call its own.

Having grown up in eastern Washington where cougars are everywhere all the time, the locals understand and accept the presence of cougars and are relaxed, but aware the big cats are all around us.

Out in Washington we love cougars. We admire and respect them. Its why Washington State University adopted the cougar as its mascot. A noble beast.

And all over the great State of Washington we greet one another with the sobriquet “Go Cougs!”

So, Charlie, (the name I’ve attached to this wandering cougar), keep your head down, stay off the suburban radar, head out into the countryside, and please don’t get shot.

Kevin Penrod, Blair, Neb.

Co-sponsor Star Act

On Purple Heart Day (Aug 7), we noted that the Major Richard Star Act, which gives full disability retirement pay to 50,000 severely combat-injured veterans, is the most co-sponsored bill in Congress. But not by Reps. Adrian Smith and Mike Flood.

Smith and Flood have not cosponsored the Star Act. Why? They co-sponsor plenty of other bills.

On July 14, they co-sponsored H. R. 4563, for “improving the effectiveness of military voting programs.” This year alone, Flood co-sponsored 79 other bills and Smith 86 bills. But not the Star Act.

Nebraska has 127,730 veterans and Flood and Smith want those votes. Yet they ignore the 212 combat-injured Nebraskans who need the Star Act. We are talking about Purple Hearts, amputees, broken bodies.

Co-sponsor the Star Act.

Mark Anich, Omaha