The Public Pulse: Meteoric rise in overdoses; The price of free speech; Capitol Hill chaos

Fentanyl deaths
The Dec. 25 article about the increasing number of fentanyl overdose deaths in Omaha failed to identify, or even mention, the source of the drug which is the main factor contributing to the fentanyl overdose epidemic currently plaguing the entire country.
On Dec. 20, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) announced the seizure of over 50.6 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder in 2022. The DEA Laboratory estimates that these seizures represent more than 379 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl. This is enough to kill every man, woman and child in the U.S.A., and It’s anyone’s guess how many multiples of those amounts made it into the country and were not intercepted by law enforcement.
It’s been well-reported that the pills and powder are being mass-produced at secret factories in Mexico with chemicals sourced largely from China and illegally smuggled by the Sinaloa and Jalisco drug cartels in the form of fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills across our southern border. The pills are made to look identical to real prescription medications, including OxyContin, Percocet and Xanax, but only contain filler and fentanyl and are often deadly.
In November, the DEA alerted the public to a sharp nationwide increase in the lethality of fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills revealing that 6 out of 10 contained a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl, an increase from 4 out of 10 in 2021.
Until politicians address their self-inflicted crisis at our southern border and finally do something about it there will soon be many, many more fentanyl overdose victims to eulogize.
Dick Jugel, Omaha
Ricketts’ free speech
So Gov. Ricketts believes that the $1.3 million he donated to Jim Pillen’s candidacy was his right to free speech (Jan. 3).
Who do we think could benefit from that: teachers, nurses, truck drivers, clerk in stores, widows, postal workers? I could go on.
It seems Pete Ricketts has a louder free speech than the rest of us. In my opinion, it is hard to not see this as Gov. Ricketts buying the election for Jim Pillen.
Jean Miller, Blair
Capitol Hill circus
It is embarrassing to watch the chaos unfold in Washington this week. Our U.S. House of Representatives cannot quit their bickering and elect a speaker. The American people elected a Republican-led House to work for them, however, there are 20 GOP members holding the House and all of America hostage by refusing to vote with the other 91% of the GOP House caucus. Without a speaker, our Congress cannot pass legislation or even swear in the new members “we the people” elected. No one has ever claimed government is efficient, but this is an entirely new form of insanity. The circus needs to stop, now.
David Rochford, Waterloo
Trustee, Village of Waterloo Board of Trustees
End the Chaos
The chaos we have seen this week in the House of Representatives should embarrass every Republican. Representative Don Bacon promised to seek a moderate alternative if Rep. Mike McCarthy is unable to secure the speakership. It is well past time to do so.
If Bacon needs suggestions for candidates, may I put forward Liz Cheney of Montana. She is a patriotic Republican, respected by her Democratic colleagues, with leadership experience and a proven bipartisan record. More than you can say of any member-elect for the 118th Congress.
Richard King, Omaha
Smoke and mirrors
The streetcar serves no purpose for the city of Omaha other then a smoke and mirrors novelty. It is a waste of time and money. There are people in every part of the city that would use public transportation if the city invested in increasing this with park and ride areas and more frequent arrivals and departures. Omaha needs this, not another gimmick.
Bruce Forbes, Omaha
Agree with Buffett
I rarely agree with Mr. Buffett’s politics, but this time he is right (“Mistakes cast in cement”). First let’s be clear, this is a reshaped bus, Not Ollie the Trolley with open windows and seating. It will run on rails and cover a very small portion of Omaha’s midtown corridor. If I have judged the ORBT bus program correctly, ridership goes from three people per ride to five, and that equals a 50% increase. The problem with Farnam Street isn’t getting there, it’s parking. A lot more time thinking needs to be spent before this project gets started. Help the people who walk four blocks to catch a bus, and rethink your selective priorities.
William Meier, Omaha
