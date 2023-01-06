 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Public Pulse: Meteoric rise in overdoses; The price of free speech; Capitol Hill chaos

  • 0



Fentanyl deaths

The Dec. 25 article about the increasing number of fentanyl overdose deaths in Omaha failed to identify, or even mention, the source of the drug which is the main factor contributing to the fentanyl overdose epidemic currently plaguing the entire country.

On Dec. 20, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) announced the seizure of over 50.6 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder in 2022. The DEA Laboratory estimates that these seizures represent more than 379 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl. This is enough to kill every man, woman and child in the U.S.A., and It’s anyone’s guess how many multiples of those amounts made it into the country and were not intercepted by law enforcement.

People are also reading…

It’s been well-reported that the pills and powder are being mass-produced at secret factories in Mexico with chemicals sourced largely from China and illegally smuggled by the Sinaloa and Jalisco drug cartels in the form of fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills across our southern border. The pills are made to look identical to real prescription medications, including OxyContin, Percocet and Xanax, but only contain filler and fentanyl and are often deadly.

In November, the DEA alerted the public to a sharp nationwide increase in the lethality of fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills revealing that 6 out of 10 contained a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl, an increase from 4 out of 10 in 2021.

Until politicians address their self-inflicted crisis at our southern border and finally do something about it there will soon be many, many more fentanyl overdose victims to eulogize.

Dick Jugel, Omaha

Ricketts’ free speech

So Gov. Ricketts believes that the $1.3 million he donated to Jim Pillen’s candidacy was his right to free speech (Jan. 3).

Who do we think could benefit from that: teachers, nurses, truck drivers, clerk in stores, widows, postal workers? I could go on.

It seems Pete Ricketts has a louder free speech than the rest of us. In my opinion, it is hard to not see this as Gov. Ricketts buying the election for Jim Pillen.

Jean Miller, Blair

Capitol Hill circus

It is embarrassing to watch the chaos unfold in Washington this week. Our U.S. House of Representatives cannot quit their bickering and elect a speaker. The American people elected a Republican-led House to work for them, however, there are 20 GOP members holding the House and all of America hostage by refusing to vote with the other 91% of the GOP House caucus. Without a speaker, our Congress cannot pass legislation or even swear in the new members “we the people” elected. No one has ever claimed government is efficient, but this is an entirely new form of insanity. The circus needs to stop, now.

David Rochford, Waterloo

Trustee, Village of Waterloo Board of Trustees

End the Chaos

The chaos we have seen this week in the House of Representatives should embarrass every Republican. Representative Don Bacon promised to seek a moderate alternative if Rep. Mike McCarthy is unable to secure the speakership. It is well past time to do so.

If Bacon needs suggestions for candidates, may I put forward Liz Cheney of Montana. She is a patriotic Republican, respected by her Democratic colleagues, with leadership experience and a proven bipartisan record. More than you can say of any member-elect for the 118th Congress.

Richard King, Omaha

Smoke and mirrors

The streetcar serves no purpose for the city of Omaha other then a smoke and mirrors novelty. It is a waste of time and money. There are people in every part of the city that would use public transportation if the city invested in increasing this with park and ride areas and more frequent arrivals and departures. Omaha needs this, not another gimmick.

Bruce Forbes, Omaha

Agree with Buffett

I rarely agree with Mr. Buffett’s politics, but this time he is right (“Mistakes cast in cement”). First let’s be clear, this is a reshaped bus, Not Ollie the Trolley with open windows and seating. It will run on rails and cover a very small portion of Omaha’s midtown corridor. If I have judged the ORBT bus program correctly, ridership goes from three people per ride to five, and that equals a 50% increase. The problem with Farnam Street isn’t getting there, it’s parking. A lot more time thinking needs to be spent before this project gets started. Help the people who walk four blocks to catch a bus, and rethink your selective priorities.

William Meier, Omaha

OWH Public Pulse December 2022

The Public Pulse: Wounded veterans; Nebraska values; On Medicare Advantage
Letters

The Public Pulse: Wounded veterans; Nebraska values; On Medicare Advantage

  • 0

Wounded veterans need suitable housing to fit their needs, Pulse writer says.

The Public Pulse: Readers weigh in on Pillen's campaign promises
Letters

The Public Pulse: Readers weigh in on Pillen's campaign promises

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers respond to Gov-elect Jim Pillen's top priorities for his administration.

The Public Pulse: Streetcars expensive and limited; Respect others' beliefs
Letters

The Public Pulse: Streetcars expensive and limited; Respect others' beliefs

  • Updated
  • 0

Streetcars are expensive and have very limited utility, Pulse writers say.

The Public Pulse: Regarding religion; Victimhood and religion; Streetcar money
Letters

The Public Pulse: Regarding religion; Victimhood and religion; Streetcar money

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers give their thoughts on imposing religious beliefs upon others.

The Public Pulse: The best gifts; Congrats and kudos
Letters

The Public Pulse: The best gifts; Congrats and kudos

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer reminds us that kindness is the best gift to give.

The Public Pulse: Cold-hearted Christmas; Increased streetcar costs; Letter response
Letters

The Public Pulse: Cold-hearted Christmas; Increased streetcar costs; Letter response

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers question the timing of tenants forced to evacuate the Legacy Crossing apartment complex.

The Public Pulse: Conspiracy and lies; More important than a streetcar
Letters

The Public Pulse: Conspiracy and lies; More important than a streetcar

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says former President Trump needs to be held accountable for his wrongs.

The Public Pulse: Property tax statements; Restaurant tax revenue; Dysfunctional party
Letters

The Public Pulse: Property tax statements; Restaurant tax revenue; Dysfunctional party

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer offers a solution to the local high property tax problem.

The Public Pulse: Property tax statements; Praise for Ricketts; Thanks for the help
Letters

The Public Pulse: Property tax statements; Praise for Ricketts; Thanks for the help

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer laments about local property tax increases in Omaha.

The Public Pulse: Improving quality of life; Informative article; Confronting antisemitism
Letters

The Public Pulse: Improving quality of life; Informative article; Confronting antisemitism

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer is thankful for access to palliative care.

The Public Pulse: Catholic understanding of gender; Choosing to live; God-given gifts
Letters

The Public Pulse: Catholic understanding of gender; Choosing to live; God-given gifts

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer does not agree with the revised policy on gender for Omaha's Catholic schools.

The Public Pulse: Remembering Mike Leach; OPS transportation; Taxes and streetcars
Letters

The Public Pulse: Remembering Mike Leach; OPS transportation; Taxes and streetcars

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer laments on the passing of Mississippi State coach Mike Leach.

The Public Pulse: Revolving door of coaches; Political gold; Alternative to streetcars
Letters

The Public Pulse: Revolving door of coaches; Political gold; Alternative to streetcars

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says that the past Nebraska coaches may not be the problem with Husker football.

The Public Pulse: Ricketts commitment to Nebraskans; On Brittney Griner's release; Bet on it
Letters

The Public Pulse: Ricketts commitment to Nebraskans; On Brittney Griner's release; Bet on it

  • Updated
  • 0

Ricketts tenure as Governor, and his past and present interest in serving in the U.S. Senate, is indicative of his commitment to public service and the people of Nebraska, Pulse writer says.

The Public Pulse: Streetcar alternatives; Affordable housing; Congrats Mav hockey
Letters

The Public Pulse: Streetcar alternatives; Affordable housing; Congrats Mav hockey

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer weighs in on alternatives to the streetcar plan.

The Public Pulse: On broadband maps; Make mansion a money maker; Unbelievable performance
Letters

The Public Pulse: On broadband maps; Make mansion a money maker; Unbelievable performance

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers say it is necessary to correct broadband map imperfections so that Nebraska can receive maximum federal funding.

The Public Pulse: Going through the motions; Differing opinions; Kerrey-Nelson Dinner
Letters

The Public Pulse: Going through the motions; Differing opinions; Kerrey-Nelson Dinner

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers give their thoughts on the application process for filling Sasse's senate seat.

The Public Pulse: Filling Sasse's seat; Christmas in downtown Omaha; DeColdest departure
Letters

The Public Pulse: Filling Sasse's seat; Christmas in downtown Omaha; DeColdest departure

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers sound off on applicants to fill Ben Sasse's seat in the U.S. Senate.

The Public Pulse: Nebraska Diaper Bank; Trump and the Constitution; Wrong day for football
Letters

The Public Pulse: Nebraska Diaper Bank; Trump and the Constitution; Wrong day for football

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer praises the volunteers at the Nebraska Diaper Bank.

The Public Pulse: Timely access to care; Letter to Matt Rhule; Frightening traffic fatality stats
Letters

The Public Pulse: Timely access to care; Letter to Matt Rhule; Frightening traffic fatality stats

  • Updated
  • 0

Timely access to care is not always possible due to prior authorization policies, Pulse writer says.

The Public Pulse: More moderate Dems?; Thoughts on Gov. Ricketts; Turning a blind eye
Letters

The Public Pulse: More moderate Dems?; Thoughts on Gov. Ricketts; Turning a blind eye

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says former U.S. Sen. Bob Kerrey has not been involved in the day-to-day knowledge or operation of the Democratic Party in Nebraska in recent years.

The Public Pulse: Reminiscing on OWH paper carriers; Proposed lake update; Let’s discuss
Letters

The Public Pulse: Reminiscing on OWH paper carriers; Proposed lake update; Let’s discuss

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer reminisces on the old school World-Herald paper carriers.

The Public Pulse: Hefty coaching contract; Where's the beef?; Lunar dust
Letters

The Public Pulse: Hefty coaching contract; Where's the beef?; Lunar dust

  • Updated
  • 0

No collegiate athletic coach should ever be paid more than the university's highest paid teacher, Pulse writer says.

The Public Pulse: UPRR union negotiations; Voter ID will help nip it; Coaches' contracts
Letters

The Public Pulse: UPRR union negotiations; Voter ID will help nip it; Coaches' contracts

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer wants UPRR to recognize its essential workers and provide a small amount of paid sick leave for them to take care of themselves or their families. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert