The Public Pulse: Military vaccinations; Unvaxxed Rodgers

I was rather amused by the Dec. 16 front page of the World-Herald. At the very top, there’s a picture of the Nebraska volleyball team and right next to it, a note stating Ricketts calls for the National Guard vaccine requirement to be scrapped. Below that, the heading reads “COVID-19 Hospitals nearly full, are feeling pressure.” What is Ricketts’ solution? Is it to let those that are against vaccines and mandates die of their own free will? If that’s the thought, then what about the people who haven’t been able to get vaccinated that get sick and may die as collateral damage? Do we have to honor those against vaccines and masks as their freedom outweighs everyone else’s freedom to live? Governor Ricketts, what’s your solution to keep your constituents safe? By the way, the National Guard is part of the U.S. Military. What’s your reasoning behind wanting to scrap the vaccine mandate for the military? What about all the other vaccines that the military is required to get? Please enlighten me!