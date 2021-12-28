The Public Pulse: Military vaccinations; Unvaxxed Rodgers

Oath of Enlistment
Governors Ricketts, Reynolds and three others want the rule on the National Guard having to be vaccinated to be dropped (Dec. 16). Apparently, they do not understand how the military works. If you are given an order by your commander, you are to obey that order as outlined in the Oath of Enlistment.
At the present time, the military has been given an order by the Commander-in-Chief to get vaccinated.
This is pretty simple to understand, it is not a Republican or a Democrat issue.
Rick Fetter, Council Bluffs
Human race
Two headlines on the front page of the Dec. 16 paper: “Hospitals nearly full, are feeling pressure” and “Ricketts calls for National Guard vaccine requirement to be scrapped”
Doesn’t one answer the other? Iowa’s governor, and several others in surrounding states have made the same decision in other cases. When will they figure out this isn’t a political thing? It is not about a re-election race, it is about the human race.
Mark Grubbs, Council Bluffs
Memorable run
“Holy Moly, man, woman and child. Did that put ‘em in the aisles. Johnny the Jet Rodgers just tore ‘em loose from their shoes. He’s all the way home!” said Lyell Bremser. Too bad Johhny did not set an example for his community when the vaccines first became available. He and all of the other people around Omaha who have chosen to not vaccinate are certainly putting themselves — and others — at risk. Most of the deaths that are occurring in Nebraska because of COVID are people who chose not to vaccinate. Johnny admitting that people should get the shot, will encourage more unvaccinated men, women and children to show up at the clinics. In that sense, this vaccine run by Rodgers is the one that he should be most proud of and for which he should be remembered.
Scott Long, Omaha
A few questions
I was rather amused by the Dec. 16 front page of the World-Herald. At the very top, there’s a picture of the Nebraska volleyball team and right next to it, a note stating Ricketts calls for the National Guard vaccine requirement to be scrapped. Below that, the heading reads “COVID-19 Hospitals nearly full, are feeling pressure.” What is Ricketts’ solution? Is it to let those that are against vaccines and mandates die of their own free will? If that’s the thought, then what about the people who haven’t been able to get vaccinated that get sick and may die as collateral damage? Do we have to honor those against vaccines and masks as their freedom outweighs everyone else’s freedom to live? Governor Ricketts, what’s your solution to keep your constituents safe? By the way, the National Guard is part of the U.S. Military. What’s your reasoning behind wanting to scrap the vaccine mandate for the military? What about all the other vaccines that the military is required to get? Please enlighten me!
Robert Nunez Jr., Omaha
December 2021 Public Pulse
The Public Pulse: COVID can unite us; Wonderful and deplorable acts around Omaha; The human spirit lives
Regarding COVID, a Pulse writer says what divides us could unite us.
A Pulse writer urges Nebraskans: Do your homework before voting for governor.
A Pulse writer says to believe in the good in people after an unexpected birthday gift from a stranger.
The Public Pulse: Rethink Zorinsky Lake tree removal; Love's column resonates; More thoughts on Frost
A Public Pulse writer urges upgrading Lake Zorinsky by making paths safer instead of destroying trees.
A Pulse writer wants more Nebraska and Creighton volleyball on TV.
A Public Pulse writer says "blight," which Omaha officials too readily claim exists here, is in the eye of the beholder.
Ralston police help locate daughter's stolen phone and a Pulse writer is grateful.
A Pulse writer "agreeably disagrees" with Rep. Don Bacon's criticism of Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Putting these valuable archive materials in one location, with knowledgeable staff, would be a great aid to library patrons and researchers, a Pulse writer says.
Raise military pay
Although the defense authorization bill is a good step to support our military mission, the 2.7% pay increase is wholly inadequate (“Bill includes raises for military, money for Offutt,” Dec. 20)
Not only does it not come anywhere near the 5.9% increase in the recent cost of living indexes, it continues to force our military families to likely face the need to rely on assistance from food stamps, WIC and other programs that exist to close the gap between their expenses and the real cost of living.
I encourage you to contact your member of Congress to tell them to give our servicemembers paychecks that don’t force them to choose between diapers and food for their families.
Will Ackerman, Bellevue
Master Sgt. (retired) U.S. Air Force
Medicare question
According to the (Dec. 13) article, and other recent articles, the rationale for approximately half the Medicare Part B price increase is to cover the relatively new Alzheimer drug Aduhelm. Part B doesn’t even cover prescription drugs; so how in the world can that justify an insurance cost increase? Something we should all be asking our Senators and Representative.
Bill Craig, Bellevue
Vaccine defense
I was peeved after reading the article about then-unvaccinated Johnny Rodgers’ “fight” with recovering, after contracting COVID-19 (Dec. 15). He has regrets, duh. First of all, the vaccines are not experimental, they are FDA approved. Secondly, he thought he was stronger than others, that’s why he was able to will himself away from death. I will say a positive attitude and ability to overcome obstacles is a plus to recovery, he didn’t give up. He stated he “didn’t think he had a choice” but to contract COVID-19 while driving out to Denver to help family members with their recovery. He always had a choice to get vaccinated. Masking, social distancing and getting vaccinated are our best defenses to this disease, people. He is encouraging others to get vaccinated now, so that is something. He is lucky (and seemingly grateful), to be alive.
Antonia Montana, Omaha
