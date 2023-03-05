Yes on levy override

As an Omaha transplant and now parent, I have come to value the quality education offered in Nebraska’s private and public schools. As Millard Public Schools approaches a levy override for the district, we as a society need to step away from the adverse political climate and remind ourselves of the quality students that Nebraska graduates. I understand the arguments of our neighbors without children or retirees and those on fixed income -- I wish I could provide the public policy solutions created by a complex property tax system, but that is a power I don’t possess. What I do have is my right to vote on the levy override that does not risk disintegrating the education of our youngest citizens. As a Nebraskan, I want to say that my child’s success started with the teachers at Millard Public Schools; therefore, I hope you join me in voting “yes” before March 14.

Konni Cawiezell, Omaha

Praise for Holliday article

I want to applaud Stu Pospisil for his article on Coach Bill Holliday (Feb. 21). He was a wonderful, Christian man that had a tremendous impact on the teams he coached and the communities he lived in. It's stories like these in the OWH that you won't find in the growing sports subscription services market. Stories that need to be told.

Stan Schleifer, Omaha

Good for the future

Thanks to those who signed the March 1 open letter in support of urban core redevelopment and the streetcar. I fully agree with the many points made about why this development is necessary for our city to prosper in the future. I recently talked to an architect whose prominent local firm is already fielding inquiries to develop along the streetcar route.

I want my grandkids to want to live in Omaha and the streetcar adds to the many great reasons for them to do that!

Dan Emanuel, Omaha

Religious liberty

Don Stenberg asks, in a Midlands Voices from Feb. 16, why LB 277 — the First Freedom Act — is so controversial when laws similar to this had such widespread bipartisan support 30 years ago.

The answer is that we now have decades of experience in the way such laws have been used, most often by right-wing Christians, to excuse discrimination against people they don’t like.

On Oct. 31, 1948, my predecessor as senior minister at the First Central Congregational Church of Omaha, the Rev. Dr. Harold Jaynes, preached a sermon about religious liberty, in which he warned:

“We [should not] be deceived by those who claim they are interested in religious liberty when they are only interested in liberty to impose their interpretations of religion upon others.”

Essential to the American tradition is the idea of a public space in which everyone’s views are allowed to interact. For this public space to exist, everyone must be granted equality and mutual respect. In the public sphere, you cannot try to impose your views on someone else. Instead, you must grant them the respect and the equality that is their fundamental human right. You must acknowledge their dignity, their conscience. Religious liberty rests on the ancient principle: “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.”

In the public sphere, no one has a religious right to discriminate against another human being. Discrimination, not treating another person with the respect that they are entitled to, refusing equal treatment — these things are direct contradictions of religious liberty. They are hostile to it.

Religious liberty, as historically understood, as rooted in the biblical tradition, as enshrined in our Constitution, demands equality of all persons, demands mutual respect of all persons, demands that in the public sphere everyone be treated the same.

Rev. Dr. E. Scott Jones, Omaha

Senior minister

First Central Congregational Church

Use of tax dollars

I pay a substantial part of my retirement income into the Nebraska school system. In general, I don’t mind that because I like to live among educated people. But I do object, strenuously, to paying taxes for people to send their children to religious school. They have that choice without my tax money. Churches don’t pay taxes, so why should I pay them to educate children who can get their schooling in public schools? Any money our government entities pay into sending children to religious schools comes from the taxes we pay to support public schools.

I also object even more strenuously to paying my taxes for vouchers to send children to private schools. Perhaps nobody noticed, but private companies expect to make a profit. So, not only would my tax money go to education, it would also go to paying a profit to corporations. That’s not what I pay taxes for.

Faith A. Colburn, North Platte, Nebraska

Streets are obstacle course

Here we go again! Potholes in Omaha are as bad as I have seen in years. I recently traveled north to south on 72nd from McKinley to Dodge and it looks like an obstacle course. I understand our climate makes it difficult to keep the streets in good condition, but this is nothing new and we should be used to this and ready for it.

Perhaps we could use the millions of dollars set to be wasted on the trolley system to fix the existing streets. Or, if this makes too much sense, maybe Mutual of Omaha or the real estate companies could pay some of the costs.

As a last resort, maybe the city could use the material removed to make room for the trolley tracks to fill the potholes.

Ron Cronkhite, Omaha

A caring city

Following two busy Air Force careers -- my wife's and mine -- we decided to retire here because Omaha was so welcoming. Fast forward 36 years, we encouraged our mother, Gloria W. Marshall, to move here from the East Coast for her heath care. The medical teams from across the city addressed her life-threatening skin cancer and non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, and were world class. We thank CHI, Methodist and Nebraska Cancer Specialists, and Hillcrest Home Care. The doctors and nursing teams made the many challenging procedures tolerable and helped our mother feel comfortable and confident. Our mom was lucky to live at New Cassel, where each member of the care team treats a profession as a vocation. These professionals and institutions make Omaha a caring city. Thank you, Omaha.

Douglas Marshall III, Omaha

Col. USAF, retired

Major gifts

Major credit to John Cook and Nebraska volleyball for how supportive they’ve been of Omaha volleyball. First, being willing to play us at Baxter Arena several years ago. What power conference school is willing to go on the road to play a relative minnow? And now, inviting the Mavericks along to be the school that gets to be a part of their epic record-shattering event.

Nebraska athletics owes UNO athletics absolutely nothing. These are major gifts that helps put the success of UNO’s programs on the map for the greater sports community to see. And I assure you, this Maverick fan takes none of it for granted.

Ryan Youtz, Omaha