 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Public Pulse: Misuse of semi-automatic rifles; Sad representation in Congress; Second Amendment

  • 0

Tone deaf bill

The Iowa bill allowing hunters to use semi-automatic rifles to kill deer is just plain foolish.

Iowans are eager to protect corn by using semi-automatic rifles, yet are unwilling to ignore the decades-old, continual threat of an annual soil erosion rate of 5.2 tons per acre, per year. Iowans are eager to protect drivers using semi-automatic rifles, yet are unwilling to slow down and focus exclusively on safely piloting a ton of metal on shared, public roads.

Perhaps the worst part about this bill is its complete and utter tone-deafness during a time when the misuse of semi-automatic rifles is rightly under the microscope. The very least Iowa can do to show even a modicum of respect — as part of a nation reconciling its relationship with guns — is to simply keep our mouths shut and enjoy the generous rights we already have. Unfortunately, this bill needlessly shows us collectively thumbing our nose at human tragedy, then actually doubling down on our insistence that our rights supersede decency.

People are also reading…

Actually, the real worst part is that the voting citizenry of Iowa is responsible for this foolishness, and we don’t seem to care.

Jon Bakehouse, Hastings, Iowa

Handbags, not handguns

Thank you, Mary Ruth Stegman and friends.

I’m sorry I wasn’t with you when you called on Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse at their offices. Of course, you were disappointed in their non-response, but what do you expect? These are people who turn a blind eye to the actions of the mob on Jan. 6, 2021, and refuse to refute the lies perpetuated by the losers. I believe you are kidding yourself if you think they care about kids and teachers in Uvalde, Texas, shoppers in Buffalo, New York, or anyone else, more than they care about the gun lobby and the Republican Party’s continued support.

It’s tragic we have such sad representation in Congress that refuses to respond to all constituents. Let’s make sure everyone votes so we can make meaningful change next election.

Thank you for getting in their faces. Let me know and I’ll join you next time.

Leslie Allen, Omaha

Second Amendment

Drew Whitler (Pulse, June 21) makes three mistakes in his version of the Second Amendment and his defense of AR-15s:

First, the purpose of the Second Amendment. Shay’s Rebellion was an armed insurrection, hard to put down under the Articles of Confederation, which was subsequently scrapped in favor of the Constitution, which states in Article I, Section 8: “The Congress shall have Power ... to provide for calling forth the Militia to execute the Laws of the Union, suppress Insurrections and repel Invasion.” And sure enough it was soon tested successfully in the Whiskey Rebellion.

Second, banning weapons. In the Miller precedent, the court stated that “in the absence of any evidence that a shotgun having a barrel of less than 18 inches in length has some reasonable relationship to the efficiency of a well regulated militia,” they can be banned.

The AR-15 fires a 5.56mm round designed to shred flesh to the point where some of the kids at Uvalde were unidentifiable except by DNA. Our leading expert on trauma surgery, with experience in Afghanistan, Peter Rhee, says of 5.56 mm damage to organs “it looks like a grenade went off in there.”

Third, Hitler’s Germany actually loosened gun restrictions with the 1938 German Weapons Act. Macho fascists love guns, and trained the Hitler Youth with them.

Jim Bechtel, Omaha

TIF totals

Well isn’t that special? So glad Omaha is headed toward a record-breaking year for TIF (June 21). Where does that leave the Omaha Public Schools who depend on that tax money for support? Now I am sure they will ask for a higher levy to make up for the lost revenue.

I thought TIF was just for blighted areas to encourage businesses to build and create a increased tax base and jobs? If businesses/corporations want to build in non-blighted areas, why can’t they foot the bill themselves? The sight of the current public library and Horsemen’s park are not blighted by any means.

Also, who needs a streetcar? The planned route would be “cemented in stone.” What if someone decided there should be a change to the route? What about road construction, snow and traffic? How are people supposed to board it — run into the middle of the street? I thought the city was worried about pedestrians getting hit by cars. Now what will happen if they have to dart into the street to board? What if the supposed money that is “counted” on to pay for this doesn’t materialize?

Susan Peters, Omaha

Good work

I want to thank the World-Herald for a job well done on the storms the week of June 12.

Jim Di Cola, Council Bluffs

OWH Public Pulse May 2022

The Public Pulse: Where are the adults in the room?; Pro-life and pro-gun don't mix; The children's burden
Letters

The Public Pulse: Where are the adults in the room?; Pro-life and pro-gun don't mix; The children's burden

  • 0

Pulse writer says pass gun legislation now.

The Public Pulse: Praise for prison series; CPR week; Cares Act indictments
Letters

The Public Pulse: Praise for prison series; CPR week; Cares Act indictments

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer gives praise for article on the failed prison reform movement.

The Public Pulse: No more thoughts and prayers, time for action
Letters

The Public Pulse: No more thoughts and prayers, time for action

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers continue to lament on the increasing gun violence and the lack of solutions from elected officials.

The Public Pulse: Reproductive freedom; No guns allowed; Historic site
Letters

The Public Pulse: Reproductive freedom; No guns allowed; Historic site

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer calls on U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse to support reproductive freedom.

The Public Pulse Thoughts on deadly elementary school shooting and gun reform
Letters

The Public Pulse Thoughts on deadly elementary school shooting and gun reform

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers come to grips with a deadly school shooting in Texas.

The Public Pulse: Politicizing Supreme Court; What about breastfeeding?; Library relocation
Letters

The Public Pulse: Politicizing Supreme Court; What about breastfeeding?; Library relocation

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says getting rid of the independence of our own judiciary makes it easier to get rid of democracy here.

The Public Pulse: 'Field of Dreams' event; Library plans bring positive change; Where are the new ideas?
Letters

The Public Pulse: 'Field of Dreams' event; Library plans bring positive change; Where are the new ideas?

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer thanks Omaha for welcoming him during Bruce Crawford's annual film series benefit.

The Public Pulse: Praise for LB1024; Playhouse event was magnificent; Teaching methods
Letters

The Public Pulse: Praise for LB1024; Playhouse event was magnificent; Teaching methods

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer praises state senators for passing legislation to help neglected areas of Omaha get much needed resources for redevelopment.

The Public Pulse: LB 873 Is Good for Nebraska; Mass shooting in Buffalo; Abortion rights
Letters

The Public Pulse: LB 873 Is Good for Nebraska; Mass shooting in Buffalo; Abortion rights

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says the tax breaks provided by LB 873 will help the majority of Nebraska residents.

The Public Pulse: Mascots inflict harm; Legalistic land grab; GOP unity
Letters

The Public Pulse: Mascots inflict harm; Legalistic land grab; GOP unity

  • Updated
  • 0

The mascots used in the Bellevue Public Schools are a misrepresentation of Native Americans and should be changed, Pulse writer says.

The Public Pulse: Talking real money; Housing act for middle class; Slain journalist
Letters

The Public Pulse: Talking real money; Housing act for middle class; Slain journalist

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer is critical of the tax collection projections set by the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board.

Letters

The Public Pulse: Ricketts on abortion; Young people plead for action; Value of college degree

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer sounds off on Gov. Pete Ricketts' interview on abortion legislation.

The Public Pulse: Thoughts on teachers resigning from OPS; Don't restrict teaching methods
Letters

The Public Pulse: Thoughts on teachers resigning from OPS; Don't restrict teaching methods

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers sound off on the projected number of teachers resigning from Omaha Public Schools.

The Public Pulse: Primary obstacles; Agriculture in climate; Cease the carnage
Letters

The Public Pulse: Primary obstacles; Agriculture in climate; Cease the carnage

  • Updated
  • 0

A Pulse writer questions why independent voters were not allowed to cast ballots in the Republican gubernatorial candidate race.

The Public Pulse: Unfair tax; False equivalence in political dialogue; What's next?
Letters

The Public Pulse: Unfair tax; False equivalence in political dialogue; What's next?

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer praises a bill that contains a provision to eliminate all Nebraska state taxes on Social Security benefits by 2025.

The Public Pulse: Feeding the rich; Let the bully win; Move quickly on climate plan
Letters

The Public Pulse: Feeding the rich; Let the bully win; Move quickly on climate plan

  • Updated
  • 0

Trickle-down economics doesn’t happen because there is too much corporate greed, Pulse writer says.

The Public Pulse: Ricketts' legacy; Not another gift; Abortion gives an excuse
Letters

The Public Pulse: Ricketts' legacy; Not another gift; Abortion gives an excuse

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says Ricketts' two terms as governor were an eight-year disaster.

The Public Pulse: Harmful practices; Men not qualified to comment; Human rights and war crimes
Letters

The Public Pulse: Harmful practices; Men not qualified to comment; Human rights and war crimes

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says ISS actively promotes harsh restrictions which threaten the livelihoods of dedicated workers in Nebraska as well as food security across the nation.

The Public Pulse: Zipper education; Benefits of Omagro; Trust reputable real estate agents
Letters

The Public Pulse: Zipper education; Benefits of Omagro; Trust reputable real estate agents

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers give their thoughts on the zipper merge method.

The Public Pulse: No way on two way; Birth control over abortion; Rush to war
Letters

The Public Pulse: No way on two way; Birth control over abortion; Rush to war

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer believes that Farnam Street may actually be safer during one-way traffic than two-way.

Letters

The Public Pulse: Keep abortion safe, legal; Diversity question; Out of control spending

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers say it is likely that a significant number of Americans will seek abortions whether they are legal or not, and that doing so could cause injuries and fatalities to many women.

The Public Pulse: Readers weigh in on the upcoming primary election
Letters

The Public Pulse: Readers weigh in on the upcoming primary election

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers weigh in on candidates and issues prior to the May 10 primary election.

The Public Pulse: Thoughts on overturning Roe v. Wade
Letters

The Public Pulse: Thoughts on overturning Roe v. Wade

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers weigh in on abortion rights and the leaked draft of a Supreme Court abortion opinion that would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

The Public Pulse: Where the truth lies; Russian invasion; Health care transparency
Letters

The Public Pulse: Where the truth lies; Russian invasion; Health care transparency

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says just because a person isn’t "acting" like a victim doesn't mean he or she is not a victim.

The Public Pulse, ORBT riddle; Coach salary bump; Republican rivalry hurts Nebraska
Letters

The Public Pulse, ORBT riddle; Coach salary bump; Republican rivalry hurts Nebraska

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer poses a comparison question about ORBT.

The Public Pulse: Ashford's politics; Praise for Cordes story; Mental Health Awareness Month
Letters

The Public Pulse: Ashford's politics; Praise for Cordes story; Mental Health Awareness Month

  • Updated
  • 0

Brad Ashford focused on issues, not on partisanship, Pulse writer and retired World-Herald columnist says.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert