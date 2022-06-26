The Public Pulse: Misuse of semi-automatic rifles; Sad representation in Congress; Second Amendment

Tone deaf bill
The Iowa bill allowing hunters to use semi-automatic rifles to kill deer is just plain foolish.
Iowans are eager to protect corn by using semi-automatic rifles, yet are unwilling to ignore the decades-old, continual threat of an annual soil erosion rate of 5.2 tons per acre, per year. Iowans are eager to protect drivers using semi-automatic rifles, yet are unwilling to slow down and focus exclusively on safely piloting a ton of metal on shared, public roads.
Perhaps the worst part about this bill is its complete and utter tone-deafness during a time when the misuse of semi-automatic rifles is rightly under the microscope. The very least Iowa can do to show even a modicum of respect — as part of a nation reconciling its relationship with guns — is to simply keep our mouths shut and enjoy the generous rights we already have. Unfortunately, this bill needlessly shows us collectively thumbing our nose at human tragedy, then actually doubling down on our insistence that our rights supersede decency.
Actually, the real worst part is that the voting citizenry of Iowa is responsible for this foolishness, and we don’t seem to care.
Jon Bakehouse, Hastings, Iowa
Handbags, not handguns
Thank you, Mary Ruth Stegman and friends.
I’m sorry I wasn’t with you when you called on Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse at their offices. Of course, you were disappointed in their non-response, but what do you expect? These are people who turn a blind eye to the actions of the mob on Jan. 6, 2021, and refuse to refute the lies perpetuated by the losers. I believe you are kidding yourself if you think they care about kids and teachers in Uvalde, Texas, shoppers in Buffalo, New York, or anyone else, more than they care about the gun lobby and the Republican Party’s continued support.
It’s tragic we have such sad representation in Congress that refuses to respond to all constituents. Let’s make sure everyone votes so we can make meaningful change next election.
Thank you for getting in their faces. Let me know and I’ll join you next time.
Leslie Allen, Omaha
Second Amendment
Drew Whitler (Pulse, June 21) makes three mistakes in his version of the Second Amendment and his defense of AR-15s:
First, the purpose of the Second Amendment. Shay’s Rebellion was an armed insurrection, hard to put down under the Articles of Confederation, which was subsequently scrapped in favor of the Constitution, which states in Article I, Section 8: “The Congress shall have Power ... to provide for calling forth the Militia to execute the Laws of the Union, suppress Insurrections and repel Invasion.” And sure enough it was soon tested successfully in the Whiskey Rebellion.
Second, banning weapons. In the Miller precedent, the court stated that “in the absence of any evidence that a shotgun having a barrel of less than 18 inches in length has some reasonable relationship to the efficiency of a well regulated militia,” they can be banned.
The AR-15 fires a 5.56mm round designed to shred flesh to the point where some of the kids at Uvalde were unidentifiable except by DNA. Our leading expert on trauma surgery, with experience in Afghanistan, Peter Rhee, says of 5.56 mm damage to organs “it looks like a grenade went off in there.”
Third, Hitler’s Germany actually loosened gun restrictions with the 1938 German Weapons Act. Macho fascists love guns, and trained the Hitler Youth with them.
Jim Bechtel, Omaha
TIF totals
Well isn’t that special? So glad Omaha is headed toward a record-breaking year for TIF (June 21). Where does that leave the Omaha Public Schools who depend on that tax money for support? Now I am sure they will ask for a higher levy to make up for the lost revenue.
I thought TIF was just for blighted areas to encourage businesses to build and create a increased tax base and jobs? If businesses/corporations want to build in non-blighted areas, why can’t they foot the bill themselves? The sight of the current public library and Horsemen’s park are not blighted by any means.
Also, who needs a streetcar? The planned route would be “cemented in stone.” What if someone decided there should be a change to the route? What about road construction, snow and traffic? How are people supposed to board it — run into the middle of the street? I thought the city was worried about pedestrians getting hit by cars. Now what will happen if they have to dart into the street to board? What if the supposed money that is “counted” on to pay for this doesn’t materialize?
Susan Peters, Omaha
Good work
I want to thank the World-Herald for a job well done on the storms the week of June 12.
Jim Di Cola, Council Bluffs
