Money seizure loophole

I read with dismay the July 2 article about the practice in Seward County where sheriff’s deputies are legally able to take money from motorists, through what basically appears to me to be blackmail on Interstate 80. Motorists are threatened with felony charges unless they agree to fork over all of the cash they have on their person through a process called civil asset forfeiture. Over five years they have hauled in over $7.5 million. We need a detailed accounting of where that money went, because this stinks to high heaven. This practice sounds a lot like a guerilla gang practicing highway robbery. If this is legal, there needs to be a law against it. A young man relocating from West Virginia to Colorado with all the cash he’d saved over the years was told by Seward County deputies to hand over all of his cash, on the spot, or be charged with a felony. They took his money, and he was never charged with anything. Something is very wrong here and cries out for further investigation.

Cheri Christensen, Omaha

Close the loophole

It’s unfortunate that LB 1106, in 2016, contained loopholes which have allowed Seward County to engage in its current practice of civil asset forfeiture (July 2). To face a choice of handing over your cash or a certain conviction, then later having to prove your innocence in court to get your cash back, doesn’t seem constitutional. I’m sure CAF helps law enforcement in its fight against organized crime, but should it come at the expense of the innocent losing their assets? Carrying over $10,000 cash over I-80 doesn’t seem like a smart way to transfer money, but it shouldn’t make you a criminal. Hopefully, the legislature makes it a priority in the next session to close the loopholes. Ideally, at a federal and state level, we need to reconsider the idiotic war on drugs.

Andrew Best, Omaha

LB 753 tax credit

Signing the Support Our Schools Nebraska petition simply allows Nebraskans to vote on whether to repeal LB 753 that diverts public tax dollars to fund private (most are parochial) schools.

Money given to private/parochial school scholarship organizations is already tax deductible — as are contributions to other charitable nonprofit organizations like food banks, churches, cancer research, etc. The tax deduction is roughly 7 cents for every dollar given.

LB 753’s tax credit (as opposed to the usual deduction) would allow wealthy individuals/corporations to divert owed taxes to these private school organizations and then receive instead, a dollar-for-dollar tax credit! Unfair to other nonprofits and unfair to needed tax revenues. Further, each “private scholarship organization” gets 10% of the donor money off the top for “administrative fees.”

The initial cost of LB 753 is $25 million per year and is allowed to grow to $100 million annually.

This tax loss of $100 million a year depleting the state’s general fund may mean cutbacks in help for funding for essential health and human services, state aid to public schools, veterans’ homes, disabilities, community/state colleges, prisons, roads, state agency operating expenses including healthcare, state aid for Medicaid and more. Yes, LB 753 will take money from Nebraska public schools — and other public services. Other options become increased taxes!

Please sign the petition to put LB 753 on the ballot, giving everyone time to really analyze how this bill will affect all Nebraskans. Do it now — before the August 31 deadline.

Teri Hlava, Lincoln

Unfair representation

I think the Nebraska Support Our Schools group is lying to voters! Support Our Schools is not fairly representing the Opportunity Scholarships Act. They are claiming that this incredible program will bankrupt the state and take money away from public schools when this is not true. Governor Pillen and the legislature have allocated more money to public schools in the billions. The Opportunity Scholarships program takes zero money from the public schools. Don’t be deceived by Support Our Schools groups tricks and lies. Please decline to sign anything these groups are pushing. Give Nebraska children a fighting chance against obviously failing schools. The additional competition created by the Opportunity Scholarships Act will force greatness back into Nebraska public schools!

Ron Kwiatkowski, Omaha