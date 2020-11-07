The Public Pulse: Moral clarity needed; Conspiracy claim debunked; People power

On his way out the door, President Trump is poisoning our faith. Please stand up and say so. Nebraskans deserve such moral clarity — in our leaders and in our headline writers.

Valerie Pacino, Omaha

A conspiracy claim debunked

In response to the Nov. 5 Pulse letter submitted by Lou Totila, I must say I am disheartened but not surprised. I have read the NY Post article he referred to, which alleges evidence of corruption by Joe Biden on his son Hunter Biden’s laptop, and there is good reason mainstream media has chosen to limit its dissemination.

First of all, the Post is considered to be nothing short of a tabloid. Second, given the fact that he was involved with a Russian agent and other shady characters, you have to question Rudy Giuliani’s participation. Third, the only news organizations that have been given access to key documents, Fox News and the Wall Street Journal, offered no evidence that Joe Biden had any role in his son’s dealings in China, let alone profited from them. Just like the first dump of a fake “intelligence” document promulgated by right-wing conspiracy groups a few months before, there are serious sourcing and credibility questions surrounding this effort to pull off a big “October surprise,” (the Biden Crime Family, in this case) the Trump campaign was hoping for.