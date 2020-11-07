The Public Pulse: Moral clarity needed; Conspiracy claim debunked; People power

A time for moral clarity
On Nov. 3, I volunteered as a poll worker at a precinct on UNO’s campus, and never have I felt more heartened by the democratic process than seeing young people vote for the first time. Never have I felt more confident that our election is secure than seeing the layers of redundancy that are enacted to ensure its integrity.
And never have I felt more afraid for the future of our democracy than when I woke up on Friday morning to an Omaha World-Herald headline that broadcast President Trump’s stunning, baseless, self-pitying, corrosive lies about election fraud. President Trump worked to suppress the early and absentee vote among his supporters for months. Because of rules put in place by Republican legislatures in battleground states, many predicted early results would favor Republicans and later results would favor Democrats. Lo and behold, the early red mirage in Georgia and Pennsylvania has faded, and it is clear that President-Elect Biden has secured the popular vote and has surpassed the threshold to win the Electoral College.
Meanwhile, OWH’s front-page headline trumpeted Trump’s lies without calling them lies. Sen. Sasse and Rep. Bacon broke with the silent complicity of their colleagues, but each issued tepid statements. Sen. Sasse said that “voter fraud is poison to self-government.” With respect, President Trump’s lies are the poison, sir. Democracies die when people’s faith in them die.
On his way out the door, President Trump is poisoning our faith. Please stand up and say so. Nebraskans deserve such moral clarity — in our leaders and in our headline writers.
Valerie Pacino, Omaha
A conspiracy claim debunked
In response to the Nov. 5 Pulse letter submitted by Lou Totila, I must say I am disheartened but not surprised. I have read the NY Post article he referred to, which alleges evidence of corruption by Joe Biden on his son Hunter Biden’s laptop, and there is good reason mainstream media has chosen to limit its dissemination.
First of all, the Post is considered to be nothing short of a tabloid. Second, given the fact that he was involved with a Russian agent and other shady characters, you have to question Rudy Giuliani’s participation. Third, the only news organizations that have been given access to key documents, Fox News and the Wall Street Journal, offered no evidence that Joe Biden had any role in his son’s dealings in China, let alone profited from them. Just like the first dump of a fake “intelligence” document promulgated by right-wing conspiracy groups a few months before, there are serious sourcing and credibility questions surrounding this effort to pull off a big “October surprise,” (the Biden Crime Family, in this case) the Trump campaign was hoping for.
What is so upsetting about all of this is how easy it is to push ludicrous conspiracy theories across social media platforms. Latching onto ideas that fit our personal belief systems has become far less burdensome than taking the time to research facts.
Leo Miltner, Omaha
People power prevailed
It appears that the majority of voters in America voted for the most qualified and not their party. This shows no chance of voter fraud. It does show how President Trump alienated his own party and tried to create doubt within the election process by stating mail-in ballots by the Democrats (not the Republicans) are nothing but fraud. Bipartisan voting won the election for Biden because he embraced our country without division or separation, something Donald Trump could never do or understand.
Trump weakened our country, but by losing the election he gave the power back to the people and did make America great again.
Bruce Forbes, Omaha
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!