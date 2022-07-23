The Public Pulse: Moral legislators; Constitutional violation; Values slipping away

Polarized society

In response to Hans Dethlef’s Pulse letter “Pursuit of happiness,” it is an understatement to say that our society is polarized. If there is common ground, it is not commonly visited, let alone nurtured. In the case of the religious right, who for the 50 years since Roe, allied with those who opposed policies that nurture any common interest. All that was required was opposition to abortion. This singular pursuit has eclipsed health care, education, fair wages and many more humane programs. It has led to incalculable suffering and death with policies that have increased countless social ills including homelessness, poverty, wide income gap and even wars.

Does the end justify the means?

Those in health care before legal abortion have seen the ugly truth that bans do not stop abortions, only women dying from them. Medical and nursing associations, such as the AMA, ANA and ACOG oppose and condemn overturning Roe. They point to the devastating outcomes, especially for the poor and women of color who will suffer these injustices and inequities disproportionately. But a family doctor should know of all the myriad of circumstances that can put a pregnant woman life at risk, estimated to be nearly 10,000 annually. I too, am in health care, and believe all life is holy, one not more so than others.

Hans spoke of the founding fathers, who believed in religious freedom, not a theocracy. Why does one’s religious interpretation of personhood supplant other religious beliefs? Freedom of choice and personal agency is central to biblical teaching and ethical principles. I believe God wants us to be our own moral legislators. That is liberty. And only then can we all pursue happiness and find our way back to common ground.

Rachel Dowd, Omaha

Constitutional violation

Bob Winkler’s last paragraph in his Pulse letter, “Not a democracy,” concludes church and state are now united [since SCOTUS’ Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health (June 2022) decision overturned Roe v. Wade’s 50-year precedent.] Winkler finds one surviving distinction, churches maintain their tax-exempt status. A summary of recent SCOTUS cases that erase past separation of church and state distinctions:

Kennedy v. Bremerton School District (June 2022) Coach can lead many in prayer on football field after games

Carson v. Makin (June 2022) Maine’s tuition vouchers must also be available to religious schools

Fulton v. Philadelphia (June 2021) Religious orgs that discriminate against LGBTQ couples can get state funds in adoption care services

Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn v. Cuomo (November 2020) Houses of worship can ignore occupancy restrictions during pandemics

Espinoza v. MT Dept of Rev (June 2020) State scholarships must also be awarded for religious institutions

Trinity Lutheran v. Comer (2017) Church must get state money to resurface playground

Hobby Lobby v. Burwell (2014) Business run by religious people can deny health care to women

For the past decade, SCOTUS rules imply it is a constitutional violation if a law separates between church and state.

Sandy Zdan, Omaha

Values slipping away

Our nation was founded almost 250 years ago based upon Christian values. Since then, we have let these values slip away from us. The Christian faith is based upon many of the Jewish teachings, including the Ten Commandments, which directs us to not kill and not to commit adultery. If we lived by these laws given to Moses, we would not have all this rhetoric about the need for abortions.

Don Hawk, Omaha

Restrictions on abortion

Senator Tony Vargas says he is “very angry” about the recent Supreme Court decision that now allows people themselves to determine restrictions on abortion through their elected legislative officials in states like Nebraska. Yet in 2020, when the Unicameral voted to ban dismemberment abortions in the second trimester, Vargas simply voted “present.” He did not have the confidence to take any stance at all on this important bill. I personally want and expect my representatives, at the local, state or federal level, to at least have the courage of their convictions; and especially so when wrestling with tough issues of the day where we deserve to know their persuasions then and there.

Zachary Wahab-Cheek, Omaha

Congressional hearings

Please Congress, let’s stop the Jan. 6, 2021, hearings. No matter how many witnesses you drag in front of your panel, nothing more is going to happen to Trump. You’ve done what you wanted to do by showing what a jerk he was.

Let’s stop this nonsense and get back to doing your real job and that is saving this country. You need to get the nation’s economy under control, pass some meaningful laws to address gun control, abortion and border control.

Please look around you. This country is going down the tubes while you are focused on something that you and the press have beat to death and nobody cares about anymore.

Get back to work and do the job you were elected to do. I hope you realize that you and only you can make this country great again!

Dan Beeson, Omaha

King for a day

When a king in ancient times was setting off to attack a foe in another country, he was reminded of the law that the king could not leave the country without naming a successor. I am not comparing Omaha to an ancient kingdom, but letting someone stand in for the mayor when she is out of town does give a possible successor some experience. I like that part of the City Charter.

Terry White, Omaha

Photo ID requested

In a Public Pulse submission, published in the July 13 printed edition of the World Herald, Michael D Osborn indicated “that the folks gathering signatures for the Voter ID petitions did not require photo ID’s in order to sign it.” While I do not dispute Mr. Osborn’s comments, they were general in nature and not specific to his personal experience, nor did he identify the location or circumstances of an interaction that formed the basis of his belief and comments.

In contrast to Mr. Osborn’s comments, when my wife and I signed the petition a few weeks ago, we were asked what county we lived in, photo identification was requested and provided, and the exact wording of the petition was read aloud to us prior to signing. We signed the petition at the Douglas County Republican Party office near 125th and Center Streets.

Our son also signed the petition at this location at a different time and his experience mirrored ours.

Blake Cole, Omaha