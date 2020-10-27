The Public Pulse: More debate on presidential contest, Bacon/Eastman; Ouch, Huskers

Carol Blood, State Legislature, District 3. Carol has been a strong advocate for military and veteran affairs during her term in the Legislature. She has had many bills passed and is willing to reach out and listen to her constituents and all Nebraskans . Send Carol back to the Nebraska Legislature!

Also, do not forget Kamala Harris, candidate for vice president, who will make a great VP, as a former attorney general and state senator from California. This year, ladies (and gentlemen), vote for women!

Carole A. Lainof, Papillion

No to Vargas

I, as a former District 7 Nebraska state senator, and many District 7 constituents feel that Sen. Tony Vargas has abandoned them. Yes, District 7 is divided on many issues. I feel it is important to prioritize a couple of issues important to the electorate in District 7 and define clearly the issues and the position of Sen. Vargas on these critical issues.

Sen. Vargas, as a practicing Catholic, is not supporting the teachings of the Catholic Church on abortion, given his failure to vote on LB 814. The Church defines clearly the sanctity of life as from conception to natural death. This issue is nonnegotiable.