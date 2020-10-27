The Public Pulse: More debate on presidential contest, Bacon/Eastman; Ouch, Huskers

Beware Dems’ bait and switch
If the Democrats manage to elect Biden, we think that the citizens of our great country will see the biggest “bait and switch” scam in history. Biden will be put on the sidelines and Harris and the rest of the far-out, extreme-left gang will take over. Lord have mercy!
Arlo and Konstance Zeitner, Bellevue
Wednesday is letter deadline
Editor’s note: The last day to submit election-related letters to the Public Pulse is Wednesday of this week.
Support these female candidates
In this extraordinary year we are about to vote in an extraordinary election. Fortunately many capable women are running, and these experienced and compassionate ladies deserve your vote.
Kate Bolz, U.S. House District 1. Kate has been in the State Legislature since 2013 and brings much political experience to the table. A native from rural Nebraska, she understands agriculture and the issues of farmers and ranchers. An advocate for health care for all she is willing to “ work across the aisle“ to assure everyone is insured.
Kara Eastman, U.S. House District 2. A social worker by profession, Kara is a community activist, a champion for universal health care, lowering prescription drug costs and an advocate for vulnerable populations, especially those with pre-existing conditions.
Carol Blood, State Legislature, District 3. Carol has been a strong advocate for military and veteran affairs during her term in the Legislature. She has had many bills passed and is willing to reach out and listen to her constituents and all Nebraskans . Send Carol back to the Nebraska Legislature!
Also, do not forget Kamala Harris, candidate for vice president, who will make a great VP, as a former attorney general and state senator from California. This year, ladies (and gentlemen), vote for women!
Carole A. Lainof, Papillion
No to Vargas
I, as a former District 7 Nebraska state senator, and many District 7 constituents feel that Sen. Tony Vargas has abandoned them. Yes, District 7 is divided on many issues. I feel it is important to prioritize a couple of issues important to the electorate in District 7 and define clearly the issues and the position of Sen. Vargas on these critical issues.
Sen. Vargas, as a practicing Catholic, is not supporting the teachings of the Catholic Church on abortion, given his failure to vote on LB 814. The Church defines clearly the sanctity of life as from conception to natural death. This issue is nonnegotiable.
All three Italian/ethnic/Christian organizations apposed LB 848 in the Nebraska Legislature in the 2020 session. The bill, as originally written and co-sponsored by Sen. Vargas, would have required the removal of Columbus Day as a Nebraska state holiday and replaced by Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Sen. Vargas refused to discuss this issue with me prior to the public hearing as I contacted him via email and telephone. Two of the three organizations — the Sons of Italy and the Santa Lucia Festival Committee — have resided in District 7 for almost 100 years. All three organizations, including the La Festa Italiana/American Italian Heritage Society, appeared in opposition to LB 848. Sen. Vargas again sidestepped a very important issue to District 7 constituents and the Italian-American community. Sen. Vargas cannot be trusted.
Pat Venditte, Omaha
Trump and masks
So, Trump is coming to Omaha this week. This means that the virus will be spreading exponentially, as there will be hardly any mask wearing and everyone will be packed together. The pandemic is already rising here now. If Trump would only ask his supporters to wear a mask, many would be saved from sickness. I am sure they would follow this instruction, as they believe in him so much.
For some odd political reason he won’t do this. This is absolute cruelty and a total lack of leadership!
Charlotte Shields, Papillion, Neb.
Hester for Legislature
Representation matters! As a retired Air Force officer and longtime Bellevue resident, I know that my friend, Susan Hester, will be an effective and principled representative in the Unicameral. As the daughter and mother of veterans, Susan understands the needs and concerns of military veterans and their families. Susan will work to ensure continued funding for the Eastern Nebraska Veterans’ Home, as well as the other facilities in the VA network supported by the state of Nebraska.
While Susan will always seek wide-ranging inputs to reach consensus on issues that may come before her, she is also an objective thinker with good judgment. She is not beholden to a state or national party. Susan will be a strong, independent voice representing everyone in LD 45, including veterans.
Waldon Johnson, Bellevue
Bacon a worthy candidate
It was 1970. America in turmoil. Problems everywhere. Colorado’s Gov. John Love told me to understand that “the Democrats believe that it’s best to strengthen the government in order to benefit the individual while the Republicans believe that it’s best to strengthen the individual in order to benefit the government. Both are right. Throughout history this worked by keeping things in balance. However, the danger is if the pendulum swings too far in one direction, it may never come back.”
Remember Republican President Ronald Reagan and Democrat Speaker Tip O’Neill fighting for their beliefs and then going together to dinner afterwards? Civility existed. Hatred did not. Today, Trump and Pelosi don’t even talk.
Kara Eastman and Don Bacon also have beliefs that couldn’t be farther apart. Wouldn’t it be something if, after the election, they come together for the greater good? It’s encouraging to see Democrat Brad Ashford set this example by endorsing his former opponent, Republican Don Bacon.
Bipartisanship: Don already works with Democrats. But let’s not just settle for the “good ole days” of Reagan and O’Neill. Our problems are too big. So, in the spirit of collegiality, respect and courage, let us get about solving our problems by fulfilling the potential that lies within us while there is still enough time before us.
National security: Because of the voters in the 2nd District, Nebraska and our nation has a retired brigadier general serving in Congress. There is no one there like him. Help Don “reenlist” again. Vote Don Bacon.
Tom Hallstrom Jr., Omaha
Reelect Fricke to State Board
The State Board of Education is responsible for creating rules and regulations that govern Nebraska’s public education system. Its members also consult with school districts to evaluate and implement systems that provide the best possible instruction for all of Nebraska’s students. These tasks are all very important to me as an educator. I am confident that my former colleague Lisa Fricke, seeking her second term, will continue to be an excellent member on the State Board of Education.
Lisa has been a phenomenal classroom teacher with an incredible passion for her students. She is a lifetime proponent of public education, has experience with a broad range of student demographics, and is fit to ably represent all students and teachers in all types of educational systems. After her career as an educator, Lisa Fricke continues to desire the very best educational practices for our state.
Lisa Fricke is an outstanding educational leader who has served as a mentor teacher, worked with the state Department of Education to develop Nebraska statewide assessments, and offered constructive comments through the school improvement process in order to initiate necessary changes. She has the ability to see beyond the four walls of a classroom to the state’s bigger educational picture. This flexibility will permit Lisa to keep students, teachers, parents, and administrators in mind as she serves Nebraska at the state level.
Erin Hanna, Lexington, Neb.
No to Trump; yes to Bacon, Sasse
I am a young conservative Republican who plans to vote against Donald Trump in November, but I will be voting for Rep. Don Bacon and Sen. Ben Sasse. Trump’s antics stand in direct contrast to my moral beliefs, and I hope he is wholeheartedly repudiated in this election. However, if the Republican Party is to regain its status as the standard-bearer of real conservatism, we need people like Bacon and Sasse to be a part of the conversation about the party post-Trump.
Both men have the conviction, integrity and ideas to fight for a GOP dedicated to limited government, compassionate conservatism and a strong foreign policy after this election. We need a return to decency, bipartisanship and conservatism. We don’t have that with Trump, but we won’t get it if we remove leaders like Bacon and Sasse from office. We can and should vote against Trump, and for the people we want to lead the party in the future.
Justin Myers, Omaha
Ouch
You know the status of the Nebraska football program has hit rock bottom when the opposing teams are now issuing public apologies for beating us so badly.
Gregg D. Rhoades, Plattsmouth, Neb.
