The Public Pulse: More letters supporting City Council candidates; Omaha police and diversity

Aimee Melton is the clear choice for Omaha City Council District 7.

Michael Moran, Omaha

Yes to Melton

I must say I am disappointed in one of the main points The World-Herald uses to endorse Sara Kohen for City Council. Aimee Melton’s trust in her constituency to responsibly wear masks without a mandate and her fervent support of the police (she is endorsed by the police union) are the primary reasons I will support her for a third term.

Rob Hitchcock, Omaha

Support Kohen

I am pleased to have the opportunity to vote for Sara Kohen for City Council in District 7. Sara is a proven advocate for children and is responsive to the needs of citizens of the district. She respects science and public health authorities and does not misrepresent the positions of other candidates. Sara does not support those who participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and will bring a breath of fresh air and a positive approach to the needs of the district.

Ken Keith, Omaha

Support Leahy