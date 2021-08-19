The Public Pulse: More reader reaction to the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan

I was wrong!

We were totally energy independent with a robust economy, record employment of women and minorities finally getting our border secured, low inflation, and low taxes. Now, in just a few months, we are begging our enemies to open up their oil fields.

Our latest embarrassment is the Middle East. Getting out of our untenable military operations should have been done decades ago when we realized we can’t force other countries to conform to our ideals. We are not the world police, and one day we might even learn that we don’t take on conflicts around the world unless we have the intent to win, not sustain, actions in foreign lands. Don’t put American lives at risk if you have no intention of winning that conflict.

Chris Darrell, Plattsmouth, Neb.

Graveyard

Afghanistan, the graveyard of empires — as we limp away from it in a perfect rehash of our Vietnam disaster, White House spokes-jugglers are dancing as fast as they can to pretend that someone knew, but couldn’t be expected to know, but that now we know and will certainly know better next time.