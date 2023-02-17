





Teacher shortage

State Sens. Lynne Walz and Lou Ann Linehan introduced three legislative bills addressing the teacher shortage in the state of Nebraska. Legislative Bill 519 would forgive loans of new teachers who teach for four years in a state school. Legislative Bill 603 would allow people an easier path into the teaching profession by passing two exams in a specific content area, a bachelor degree and have “general professional teaching knowledge.” Legislative Bill 385 would create a grant system and provide up to $5,000 a year for new teachers up to three years ($15,000 max) if they stay at a state school.

There is no mention of veteran teachers with 10 to 30 years of service who have taught, nurtured, coached and sacrificed to provide an educational foundation for their students. There is also no mention of the young teachers three to seven years into their career who may still experience a financial struggle.

But if you want to keep teachers in the profession, there needs to be a return to enforcing discipline in the schools. Administrators at the building level do a great job, but some school districts allow multiple offenses or are lenient with consequences until it is too late. If teachers do not feel supported, just like any other profession, they will find a different career. Too many students are shielded from meaningful consequences by their IEP (Individual Education Plan) and others are just apathetic and act accordingly in the educational setting.

If you want to keep teachers in the profession, make the profession equitable to all teachers. Build and create more non-traditional learning opportunities. Most importantly, if you want to keep teachers in the profession, support them and bring back discipline so they enjoy coming to school every day.

David Herman, Omaha

Pothole problems

I was wondering if our mayor will start working on the potholes that are everywhere in the city, and getting worse. I do not know who is responsible for the growing pothole problem in parking lots, but those areas could do with some maintenance, too. It would be much appreciated if businesses fronting these parking lots would consider their customers,and get to work.

Jannette J. Davis, Omaha

Who are ‘the American people?’

It’s magical the way our congressional leaders on both sides of the aisle, like magicians, pull out of the air the single answer to all questionable, hot-button bills being pounded into submission or dismissal: “It’s what the American people want.” Who is this person, “the American people?” Republicans say it’s you. Democrats say it’s us. The youth say who cares. The elders say who knows anymore? I say “the American people” is a fictional person born out of wishful thinking. In these United States of America, there is no one person or group of persons that represents the incredible diversity we should be enjoying. There never has been. The only reason we get along is because we choose to.

However, Congress has become the new wild west: Fingers pointed at each other like paid gunslingers shooting insults, accusations, misguided demands, and lie after lie after lie. Clips of verbal ammunition never run out. Collateral damage hangs in the right and ability to vote. Members of Congress are supposed to represent their specific congressional district, and to work out compromises with other members of Congress for the benefit of all Americans. It’s not about what “the American people” want. It’s about what “the American people” need. Yes, there are tens of thousands of good people doing good things. But they are not in charge. Not until they start voting — en masse.

Larry Leeds, Omaha

Missed that part

In response to Jim Bechtel’s (Pulse, Feb. 5) religious belief in climate change, I still haven’t heard how taking money from my paycheck and his and sending it to a Democrat in Washington will reduce the temperature even one degree, a hundred years from now. I missed that part?

Mark Cavalieri, Omaha

Open markets

The French philosopher Voltaire wrote, “If you want to argue with me, you must first define your terms.” We throw the terms “socialism” and “capitalism” around a lot but are fuzzy with our definitions. After boiling it all down, we find that what we’re really talking about is central planning economies and open markets and that we’re always asking which is more efficient, which more ethical.

Dirty Harry said, “A man has got to know his limitations.” Good advice. One of our limitations is that, in the marketplace, no matter what we say or even think, our true minds are often a mystery resolved only when cash hits the barrel head. This underlying fact makes all the difference in the world and tilts the scale towards open markets. That’s because no committee of “expert” apparatchiks will ever out-wit this human limitation and approach the efficiencies of those markets. Our prosperity and well-being are a direct result of those efficiencies and the command economy of central planning is efficiency’s undoing.

In “The Federalist Papers,” James Madison reasoned that if we were angels, governments would not be necessary. Well, we’re not angels, so governments and central planning are essential. But the poison is in the dose. History clearly shows that top-down economic systems, where edicts rule, eventually suppress human rights, whereas in bottom-up systems, where choice rules, human rights increase.

Mashing together Aristotle and Saint Paul, we are “political animals” who “see but through a glass, darkly.” Regulated open markets work because our limitations are an integral part of the game plan. Central planning economies deny those limitations and so inevitably spin out of control.

Human rights, prosperity and well-being require good government and markets as open as possible.

Mick Knudsen, Omaha

Extend the rails

Extend the rails to well-past the Omaha city limits and put Mayor Stothert and the city council on a one-way ride out of the city. I think that is where many Omaha homeowners and renters who are on limited or fixed incomes will end up after we get the increases in taxes and fees caused by the streetcar expenses. Can’t wait until the next election.

Paul Jones, Omaha

Oil profits

Exxon’s profit in 2022 was $55.7 billion. At the same time, the U.S. was paying many times more than in the recent past for gas. Can you say price gouging? At the same time, our government is subsidizing them billions of dollars.

President Biden used oil reserves to lower the price at the pumps. The Republicans now want to make a law so future presidents would not be able to lessen the burden of the price gouging oil companies. Since a Democrat is now the president, Republicans are concerned about the deficit and some said nothing when their Republican president was amassing one of the largest deficits in the history of the U.S. (tax breaks for the rich), raising the debt limit four times in his administration.

Is this why the Republicans voted their representatives in office? I hope not.

Dale Rezac, Omaha

Never forget

On the heels of two mild years in office, and polls giving President Joe Biden low popularity numbers, never forget: Joe beat Trump. Convincingly.

Bob Copperstone, Wahoo, Nebraska