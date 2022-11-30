 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Public Pulse: More talk about NU football; Georgia's gas prices; Streetcar project

Nebraska's welcomes new Head Coach Matt Rhule

Thanks Mickey

Thank you, Mickey Joseph, for coaching our Husker football team for the majority of this season. You were a shining star amongst an ever-growing list of failed coaches. Your enthusiasm, passion for the program and your honesty were all traits appreciated by fans like myself. I only wish you had been given the opportunity to work at least a few more years with the team, making your own staff choices and with your own recruits. I am still not sure why the university went on a coaching search when the best candidate was already here. It seems as though when decisions need to be made at our university, the big boys with the big money always “Rhule.” Good luck, Mickey in whatever the future holds for you.

Rich Yost, Bellevue

Football prediction

In a way too early prediction for next season’s outcome, Nebraska football team will go 9-3 only losing to Michigan, Maryland and Wisconsin. What will be the cause of the turnaround? Before we heap praise upon Trev Alberts and the firing and hiring of coaches and spending millions of dollars, let’s look at the real reason for next years turnaround. The real credit should go where it is deserved, the schedule. Yes the schedule, the Cornhuskers will play four last place teams in 2023. That is the single biggest factor in producing a winning record for next year.

Larry Kaiser, Omaha

Huskers gained respect

The Cornhuskers beat Iowa playing football like the Ukrainians are beating back the Russian invasion. Ukrainians are defending Ukraine from the horrors of war and beating them with the same fervor the Cornhuskers beat the Hawkeyes, i.e., to gain the respect of the Hawkeyes.

George Parkerson, East Lansing, Michigan

(former Nebraskan)

Kneeling Iowa players

As a proud Vietnam veteran and citizen of this country, I am profoundly disappointed in the disrespect that several Iowa players displayed by kneeling while the national anthem was played before the Iowa and Nebraska football game. I thought that this was a thing of the past and that the country is supposed to be united under this new administration.

I am also disappointed that the Iowa coaches seem to allow this to still happen. The players have more opportunities than most other people, so what are they protesting or are they just trying to get attention?

I wonder if the Iowa fans are as upset as the rest of us are. I would guess the Iowa fans are embarrassed and disappointed also, but I have not seen or heard anything from them. I am proud to be a Nebraskan fan and proud of my team and coaches. Go Big Red.

B.L. Cork, Omaha

Order restored

Nebraska beats Iowa — world order is restored!

Mark Cavalieri, Omaha

Georgia’s gas prices

There was a Democratic pundit on TV this recently bragging that Georgia has the lowest gas prices in the country. I’m sure its just a coincidence that there’s an election run-off coming up.

Jean Godfroy, Omaha

Streetcar update

As reported in the OWH on Nov. 27, there is no guarantee that we, the taxpayer, will not be liable on the streetcar project. The reality is any government project has the same risk, no matter how low the risk.

A common justification is the route will spur development along the way. I doubt a developer or business owner puts a streetcar or lightly used 60-foot ORBT bus going by very high on their list of requirements to build. Location, costs and parking lead.

Why is it necessary to tear up six miles of roadway for tracks and add overhead electrical cabling for power? We have already lost roadway to bike and bus lanes. We live in the 21st century, not the 19th or 20th.

Before spending hundreds of millions, do a live, free six-month test and evaluation on the route for ridership. Factor initial novelty and being free when calculating cost per rider. ORBT did this, but since the trial period, there has been no reporting as a paid service. A low number of riders are commonly seen, so the cost per rider may be high.

Kansas City is often shown as a successful measuring stick with their streetcar system. The system is located at the center of 2.1 million people in their greater metro area. Downtown Omaha is at the far eastern side of a greater metro area under 1 million.

Planning and dreaming is great when tempered with reality and compromise.

Glen Mackie, Omaha

DeSantis support

We need Ron DeSantis. There is nobody young enough and bold enough to lead the nation like Ron. They say he’s a march towards fascism. Honestly, that may be true if he messes things up. His stunt with Martha’s Vineyard to anyone who can access a Google map was pathetic. But his spirit behind that stunt remains. I just hope that if Ron does lead the nation, he does so with a fair and honest approach.

Seth Gottberg, Omaha

Nightclub shooting

When I first heard about the Colorado Springs nightclub shooting, it was described as a “gay nightclub” shooting. Why was it not reported simply as a Colorado Springs nightclub shooting? When nightclub shootings have occurred in the past, I haven’t heard any of the sites described as a “heterosexual nightclub.” Could the media be making a quick assumption of the motive of the shooter?

Jim Busenbark, Omaha

International Day of Solidarity

On Nov. 29th, 1947, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on the partition of Palestine (resolution 181 (II)) with the intent to establish a Palestinian State and a Jewish State. The Jewish State was established in 1948. But there has never been the formation of a Palestinian State.

In 1977, the General Assembly called for the annual observance of Nov. 29 as the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People (resolution 32/40 B).

International Day of Solidarity serves as a reminder to the international community that the stateless Palestinians have yet to attain their inalienable rights as defined by the General Assembly, namely, the right to self-determination without external interference, the right to national independence and sovereignty, and the right to return to their homes and property, from which they have been displaced.

Far from their own state, Israel has been militarily occupying Palestinian lives and lands since 1967 (55 years) ceaselessly taking more land from the Palestinians. If Israel truly wanted peace and not land, they could unilaterally allow a state for Palestinians. Israel chooses not to.

Sharon Conlon, Omaha

Sick of ads

First of all, we have to tolerate almost two months of mean and name-calling political ads and I breathed a sigh of relief when the election was over. Such nasty ads. So now that the races have been run ad nauseum, we are getting bombarded with Medicare ads. Stop. Please stop.

Louise Douglas, Omaha

Lessons in ‘Hamilton’

I could not agree more with Elizabeth Freeman’s review of “Hamilton(Nov. 3, 2021). I have seen it live once and am looking forward to seeing it again this coming March (in Lincoln). But in the meantime, I watch it frequently on TV and listen to the soundtrack. Each time, I see or hear something I had missed before. Having also read the book from which much was taken, I am constantly struck by how nothing changes. Our leaders today sound exactly like those of yore. From this musical, we should notice that our founding fathers, despite their differences, learned to compromise for the good of all. If they could do it, why is that such a foreign concept today? “Hamilton” is not just an elaborate stage production but should also be a history and learning lesson for us all. It should bring home all the sacrifices our Founding Fathers made to birth this nation and how we must all work hard together to make sure that it survives as they hoped.

Charlotte Dorwart, Sidney, Nebraska

