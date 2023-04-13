Day 100

The Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified Dec. 15, 1791, and states: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” As of day 100 (April 10) of 2023, and there have been at least 146 mass shootings since Jan. 1, including Louisville, Kentucky. Of those 146 mass shootings, I have failed to find even one that was committed by a member of a well-regulated militia.

Dan Jackson, Omaha

Flags at half-staff

It seems that currently the flags throughout Omaha and the rest of the country are at half-staff more than they are not. Rarely, is it due to the death of a local or national leader or other respected person, but due to another mass shooting.

I drive around the city and notice a half-staff flag and ask myself, “Why is the flag at half-staff?” and then I am reminded it is likely because of another gun-related incident. Why don’t we just keep them at half-staff instead of moving them back to full mast? Go “x” amount of weeks or months before they are allowed back up. That may be an outside reminder to some about the serious gravity these incidents bring with them. However, with the way things are going, full-mast flags will be lowered back down due to a tragic event sooner rather than later.

I am more than slightly ashamed of that last sentence, but it is sadly the reality. More needs to be done now on gun reform, and taking guns out of the hands of those who shouldn’t possess them is where we start.

As former President Reagan said in 1989, “I do not believe in taking away the right of the citizen to own guns for sporting, for hunting, and so forth, or for home defense. But I do believe that an AK-47, a machine gun, is not a sporting weapon or needed for the defense of the home.” Although, my own personal beliefs on a multitude of issues differ from the former president, this one I can stand behind.

Taylor Hobbie, Omaha

LB 298

I applaud Sen. Lou Ann Linehan for introducing LB 298, and appreciated the coverage by Lauren Wagner on the challenges dyslexia causes for many young students in our state.

However, there is another form of dyslexia that is often overlooked, and contributes to struggles, not with reading but with mathematics called dyscalculia. Many of us can reminisce the days of struggling with algebra homework, but for me, struggling with basic math concepts dominated my school years, and something I still struggle with to this day.

For those who do not know, dyscalculia has the same symptoms of dyslexia, but with numbers. Such as, starting to count late, difficulties with composing and decomposing numbers, struggles with number patterns and algorithms, forgetting basic math concepts, and the two I still struggle with daily, copying numbers out of order and forgetting number-based info.

In fact, I feel that many students who historically struggle with math may suffer from dyscalculia to some degree. Unfortunately, it wasn’t until college when I finally realized dyscalculia was a legitimate learning disability. It took me failing college algebra three times until I learned what dyscalculia was and that I had been struggling with it all my life.

Luckily, UNO was very accommodating and I received extra time for algebra exams, which really helped. I only wish I could have identified this sooner, and if so, my relationship and interest in school overall would have been much more positive.

Moving forward, I hope we can tackle these two learning disabilities side by side, and get students the help they need much earlier in life.

Christopher Garabrandt, Omaha

Change to Electoral College

State Sen. Loren Lippincott of Central City deserves great praise for introducing LB 764. Essentially, it reunifies Nebraska’s Electoral College vote, rather than splitting it between congressional districts based on the popular vote.

While electing our presidents with a popular vote seems like a reasonable concept, it directly undermines the checks and balances that are the foundation of our republic. Specifically, the Electoral College was designed to give states with small populations a weighted numerical advantage to limit large state control.

When the legislature decided to divide our electoral votes, we directly undercut our own influence in presidential elections. As a less-populated state, we already struggle to be heard. Our forefathers recognized this danger and we need to do the same.

Brett Elliott, Omaha