The Public Pulse: More thought to immigration reform; Negative campaign ads; Disappointed in Kleine

No magic wand

Illegal immigration is increasing at an alarming rate. We know the causes: extreme poverty, hunger, violence, lack of job opportunities, dangerous drug cartels, and no hope for a livable future. The solutions to the immigration problem are not easy. The easiest solution is to wave a magic wand and improve living conditions to the point that more people would choose to live in their home countries. Unfortunately, there is no magic wand.

The United States cannot open its borders without limits. The immigrant problem is too massive. According to the United Nations Refugee Agency there are 65.6 million displaced people in the world. Therefore, we must have safe and secure borders.

There are some steps our government can do to help the immigration situation:

1. Establish generous, but sustainable limits on immigration.

2. Reform the farm worker program to provide farmers with the workers they need. This may also result in a lower price for food.

3. Increase the number of employer based visas to help meet the current market demand for skilled workers.

We should never forget that immigrants have made strong contributions to our economy, communities, and way of life. An orderly, thoughtful, caring approach to immigration reform is needed.

David and Barb Daughton, Omaha

Keep ads about issues

I have seen the ads for Tony and Don. As someone who has seen this nation nosedive from year 2020 onward, I am really upset about certain things. I hate the attack ads on both of these candidates. I saw tonight a positive ad from Don Bacon. I have seen a positive ad from Tony Vargas. As a Nebraskan I think that both of them are great human beings. I am happy with either one winning. The thing I want to see most is that one of them shakes the other’s hand when this is all done.

Seth Gottberg, Omaha

Just the facts

As the election is approaching, I’m sure all of us are overloaded with political ads on TV. I watch some TV and I started keeping score on the congressional race between Vargas and Bacon. I’m tired of the amount of attack ads and would like to see more positional ads on TV. The scare tactics of attack ads are tiresome and frankly makes me want to vote against the scare tactic politician.

I have been keeping score on the ads while watching TV. Over four days of watching mostly prime time TV I found Vargas used 10 positive/positional ads and only five negative ads. However, Bacon used eight positive/positional ads and 27 negative ads. Vargas had 15 ads for a 33% attack ad average. Bacon on the other hand had 35 ads, 27 of which were attack ads for a whooping 77% attack ads. I’m asking all candidates to stop the attack ads which have no believable value and give me the facts on what you will do if you are elected.

I would like to get to know the candidates better by having debates however one gubernatorial candidate refuses to debate so give the other candidate time on the air to put her views out to the public if he won’t debate. Why is Pillen hiding from the debate stage?

David Snow, Omaha

Disappointed in Kleine

How many times have I voted for Don Kleine? How many times has he run for office? That’s the answer. I tried to understand during the summer 2020 protests, there were surely things he knew as county attorney that justified his non-action in the shooting in the Old Market but I was relieved when an outsider was appointed to handle the case. I understood when Mr. Kleine felt attacked by the party that he had been so loyal to for decades and chose to leave but really bothered by the presser where he stood shoulder to shoulder with all the major players of the Nebraska Republican party. But when he fervently proclaimed his adoration and voted for Donald Trump, that was the final straw. I don’t understand him, no longer respect him and will never vote for him again. I am sad and disappointed in Don Kleine.

Bonnie Price, Omaha