The Public Pulse: More thought to immigration reform; Negative campaign ads; Disappointed in Kleine

No magic wand
Illegal immigration is increasing at an alarming rate. We know the causes: extreme poverty, hunger, violence, lack of job opportunities, dangerous drug cartels, and no hope for a livable future. The solutions to the immigration problem are not easy. The easiest solution is to wave a magic wand and improve living conditions to the point that more people would choose to live in their home countries. Unfortunately, there is no magic wand.
The United States cannot open its borders without limits. The immigrant problem is too massive. According to the United Nations Refugee Agency there are 65.6 million displaced people in the world. Therefore, we must have safe and secure borders.
There are some steps our government can do to help the immigration situation:
1. Establish generous, but sustainable limits on immigration.
People are also reading…
2. Reform the farm worker program to provide farmers with the workers they need. This may also result in a lower price for food.
3. Increase the number of employer based visas to help meet the current market demand for skilled workers.
We should never forget that immigrants have made strong contributions to our economy, communities, and way of life. An orderly, thoughtful, caring approach to immigration reform is needed.
David and Barb Daughton, Omaha
Keep ads about issues
I have seen the ads for Tony and Don. As someone who has seen this nation nosedive from year 2020 onward, I am really upset about certain things. I hate the attack ads on both of these candidates. I saw tonight a positive ad from Don Bacon. I have seen a positive ad from Tony Vargas. As a Nebraskan I think that both of them are great human beings. I am happy with either one winning. The thing I want to see most is that one of them shakes the other’s hand when this is all done.
Seth Gottberg, Omaha
Just the facts
As the election is approaching, I’m sure all of us are overloaded with political ads on TV. I watch some TV and I started keeping score on the congressional race between Vargas and Bacon. I’m tired of the amount of attack ads and would like to see more positional ads on TV. The scare tactics of attack ads are tiresome and frankly makes me want to vote against the scare tactic politician.
I have been keeping score on the ads while watching TV. Over four days of watching mostly prime time TV I found Vargas used 10 positive/positional ads and only five negative ads. However, Bacon used eight positive/positional ads and 27 negative ads. Vargas had 15 ads for a 33% attack ad average. Bacon on the other hand had 35 ads, 27 of which were attack ads for a whooping 77% attack ads. I’m asking all candidates to stop the attack ads which have no believable value and give me the facts on what you will do if you are elected.
I would like to get to know the candidates better by having debates however one gubernatorial candidate refuses to debate so give the other candidate time on the air to put her views out to the public if he won’t debate. Why is Pillen hiding from the debate stage?
David Snow, Omaha
Disappointed in Kleine
How many times have I voted for Don Kleine? How many times has he run for office? That’s the answer. I tried to understand during the summer 2020 protests, there were surely things he knew as county attorney that justified his non-action in the shooting in the Old Market but I was relieved when an outsider was appointed to handle the case. I understood when Mr. Kleine felt attacked by the party that he had been so loyal to for decades and chose to leave but really bothered by the presser where he stood shoulder to shoulder with all the major players of the Nebraska Republican party. But when he fervently proclaimed his adoration and voted for Donald Trump, that was the final straw. I don’t understand him, no longer respect him and will never vote for him again. I am sad and disappointed in Don Kleine.
Bonnie Price, Omaha
OWH Public Pulse September 2022
Pulse writer says Scott Frost's loyalty to his assistant coaches may have led to the Huskers coach's downfall at UNL.
Pulse writer says the public hearing about local property tax increases was a waste of time.
Pulse writer says HR 8717 will improve the long-term solvency of Social Security.
Candidate Angie Lauritsen is truly capable of rising above partisan politics if elected to Legislative District 36, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer questions the sense of fairness of the Nebraska Board of Pardons in the case of Earnest Jackson.
The University of Nebraska should stop wasting time and money and give the head coaching job to Mickey Joseph for the next five years, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer says the formation of Charles Herbster's new PAC will make the Nebraska Legislature more partisan.
The Public Pulse: Thoughts on Husker football; Biden's divisive message; Disparities in healthcare access
Pulse writers give their thoughts on the the state of Husker football.
Pulse writer offers perspective as the parent of an LGBTQIA child.
Pulse writer praises editors of Lee Enterprises’ Nebraska daily newspapers for standing up for student journalists.
Nebraska's judicial accountability and oversight system is in need of significant reform, Pulse writer says.
The Public Pulse: Student loan forgiveness an economic drag; Support for Bacon; Unicameral anniversary
Pulse writer says President Biden's plan for forgiving student loans will create a drag on the economy.
The Public Pulse: Pillen is censoring himself; Thoughts on Scott Frost; National Assisted Living Week
Pulse writer says a debate is the best place and an most efficient way for candidates to convey their message to Nebraskans.
Tony Vargas brings a perspective that can better represent the interests of District 2, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer sounds off on Husker football, and offers to be the next head coach.
The Public Pulse: Paper carrier celebrates 50 years; Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month; NU fight song
Pulse writers give praise to hard-working newspaper carrier celebrating 50 years.
Congressman Bacon has a dismal voting record on Labor and Retiree issues, Pulse writer says.
Downtown jazz club is a “Jewell” in our midst, Pulse writer says.
The Public Pulse: Praise for religious-order schools; Value of home visiting program; The house of Husker football
Pulse writers praise Creighton Prep and Marian high schools for setting their own policies on gender identity.
Cancelling thousands of dollars of federal student loan debt is a mistake, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer says Malcolm X deserves to be the next induction into Nebraska's Hall of Fame.
Pulse writer says Nebraskans deserve a full investigation into the ethanol plant blamed for illness and widespread contamination in Mead.
Student journalists at Grand Island Northwest High School should be proud of their work, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer was inspired by article on Duane Hansen paddling an 846-pound pumpkin 38 miles down the Missouri River.
Pulse writer says that student loans should be the responsibility of the students, not the taxpayers.
Pulse writer says look to Husker volleyball to brighten your mood.