The Public Pulse: More thoughts on court packing; teacher shortage; undecided gubernatorial candidate

Packing the Court
The Dec. 31 Pulse featured three similar letters criticizing Sen. Deb Fischer for her guest column urging opposition to packing the U.S. Supreme Court, i.e. expanding it to 11 or 13 sitting Justices (Dec. 19). The writers unfortunately conflated the process of filling Supreme Court vacancies with “packing” the Court with additional justices. The authors criticize Sen. Mitch McConnell’s handling of the Merrick Garland nomination, as well as then moving on the Amy Coney Barrett nomination late in Trump’s term of office. There is no denying that politics plays a role in major judicial approvals by the senate. However, unmentioned were the undermining of the Bork nomination by Sen. Ted Kennedy and other Democrats, as well as Sen. Harry Reid’s modifying the filibuster rules for non-Supreme Court judicial approvals. What goes around, comes around, and both sides have been guilty of partisan maneuvering. There is a difference, however, between filling open judicial seats, and expanding the size of the Court in order to achieve specified policy goals. The Pulse letter authors do not specify any Court cases with which they disagree, but merely oppose Republican methods in support or opposition to various nominations in the Senate, and are silent about Democrat maneuvering.
G. R. Florine, Omaha
Underappreciated teachers
As a retired teacher, I read with interest about Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds addressing a teacher shortage by planning to introduce a parent’s bill of rights and school library book screening proposal. Future and current educators like nothing more than imposing political agenda requirements, sanitizing curriculum, and library book removals and other attempts to “dumb down” education. Parental involvement (or lack thereof) is always important, which is why they already have school access, parent-teacher conferences, and open school boards. Underpaid, under constant scrutiny even when not working is leaving many educators underappreciated and heading for the door. Nebraska appointing a non-educator with a political agenda to the State Board of Education follows suit. Don’t be surprised when class sizes expand and teacher shortages increase.
Jeff Johnston, Elmwood, Neb.
Butt out
Butt out Donald Trump, we like Don Bacon!
James E. Burns, Omaha
Candidate search
Bob Andrlik (Pulse, Jan. 4) indicated Charles Herbster is the leading Republican candidate for governor. I don’t know about any other Republicans, but this Republican has not made up his mind who he will support as our candidate. To this point, Charles has just spent more money than the other candidates. Bob also laments that Democrats can not find a candidate to win the Nebraska governor’s race. A plus for Nebraska Democrats is Nebraska has no Democrat elected officials in Congress. The Nebraska Democrat Party has not found a candidate that represents the wishes of the majority of Nebraska voters. My guess, the search will continue after the next election.
R. W. Balluff, Omaha
Library questions
I am not in the habit of writing to the editor, but I felt I needed to offer my opinion in support of Marylyn Felion (“Library relocation”) and Mike Nikolas (“Taxpayers’ money”), (Pulse, Jan. 4) I believe both writers posed serious questions and submitted important points that our city leaders have not been addressing. Mr. Nikolas raises an especially important point in that this idea was put forward in both 2010 and 2017. Why is it such an emergency to pursue and finalize now? The current library building may not be an architectural gem and perhaps more suited to Stalin’s Soviet Union, but the proposed replacement building is smaller, older, and admittedly will require massive updating and repair in the millions of dollars just to make it usable — at taxpayer expense. I strongly urge the editorial staff of the paper to do an in-depth expose of this situation.
Charles Zelhart, Omaha
One theory
Georgia elects two Democrats to the U.S. Senate and gives Biden its electoral college votes. Then the Dawgs win their first football national championship since Jimmy Carter was president. Something to think about Husker fans.
Robert Sigler, Omaha
COVID questions
Here in America, many are dealing with the COVID-19 deaths of over 800,000 Americans by not asking themselves, “What am I protecting?” even after their neighbors, friends and relatives are dead. Why is that? Was it always like this?
Terry Niver, Omaha
Merrick Garland
What Dale Rezac (“Undemocratic Union”) and Julie Maloney (“Packing the court”) Pulse, Dec. 31 don’t realize is that even if Merrick Garland’s nomination for the Supreme Court had been considered, the most likely outcome is that he would have been voted down by the majority of the Senate since the majority of the Senate were Republicans and they wanted nothing to do with President Obama’s nominee(s). Merrick Garland did not stand a hope of sitting on the Supreme Court at that time. The votes to put him there were not present.
Donald R. Ferree, Sr., Bellevue
Public Pulse January 2022
Schools and businesses must consider implementing mask mandates to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed, a Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer says Nebraska volleyball's championship game against Wisconsin should be the new Game of the Century.
Proof of vaccination before entering an entertainment venue should be a requirement, a Pulse writer says.