The Public Pulse: More thoughts on court packing; teacher shortage; undecided gubernatorial candidate

Packing the Court

The Dec. 31 Pulse featured three similar letters criticizing Sen. Deb Fischer for her guest column urging opposition to packing the U.S. Supreme Court, i.e. expanding it to 11 or 13 sitting Justices (Dec. 19). The writers unfortunately conflated the process of filling Supreme Court vacancies with “packing” the Court with additional justices. The authors criticize Sen. Mitch McConnell’s handling of the Merrick Garland nomination, as well as then moving on the Amy Coney Barrett nomination late in Trump’s term of office. There is no denying that politics plays a role in major judicial approvals by the senate. However, unmentioned were the undermining of the Bork nomination by Sen. Ted Kennedy and other Democrats, as well as Sen. Harry Reid’s modifying the filibuster rules for non-Supreme Court judicial approvals. What goes around, comes around, and both sides have been guilty of partisan maneuvering. There is a difference, however, between filling open judicial seats, and expanding the size of the Court in order to achieve specified policy goals. The Pulse letter authors do not specify any Court cases with which they disagree, but merely oppose Republican methods in support or opposition to various nominations in the Senate, and are silent about Democrat maneuvering.