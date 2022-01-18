The Public Pulse: More thoughts on mask mandate; Costs of college; American spirit

Mask up
I was stunned that Mayor Stothert explained that her opposition to a mask mandate is because so many people are vaccinated and she supports personal responsibility. Has she not followed hospital reports and testing results that many vaccinated are experiencing omicron? Sadly, it seems that so many people do not mask up, for the greater good or as the right thing to do, so mask mandates are critical to help stem the tide.
Patricia Taft, Lincoln
Costs of college
Every year, millions of students apply for colleges in the United States. Over 13 million students receive financial aid from the Office of Federal Student Aid according to StudentAid.gov. This may seem like a very generous organization until you find out that over 43.2 million students (about twice the population of New York) are left in debt after college (Student Loan Debt).
While Federal Student Aid is making college possible for some students, they are not helping students be successful in life.
As a student who is planning to attend college, I applied for the FAFSA to see if I could receive grants or loans for college. According to the information I put in, I would only be able to receive $5,000 in student loans to go towards my education. However, this is not enough money to put a dent into my total tuition cost of $89,000, and considering my parents are not able to afford to help pay for my college, I have begun to worry about how I might make my future education possible.
Many students deal with the same dilemma that I face every year. Their parents make just enough money that the FAFSA will not be able to support their costs of college. Leaving students in struggling debt after they graduate because they were not able to cover their costs.
The government financial aid program needs to update their guidelines on the money that they give out, not based on parents’ income and information, and give out a substantial amount to help students be successful in the future.
FAFSA has been the help that students need, but do not get.
The Office of Financial Aid needs to update the amount of money they give out every year too. According to the annual report of the Office of Financial Aid, each year grants and loans only offer about 200$ more added to last year’s totals, if not less. However, the price of tuition is rising too. From 2010 to 2020 tuition has rose over 361% (average cost of college).
Every year, students are seeking help to better their futures and receive extraordinarily little to help them. Financial aid should be a program to help students, not put them in debt.
Cale Booth, Bellevue
American spirit
I enjoyed Kenneth Keith’s column about how to get control of COVID (Jan. 4). I can confirm his mention of the 1942 scrap iron drive and the enthusiastic response.
One of the Nebraskans really inspired by the Henry Doorly idea for a scrap iron drive was my father, Dick Nelson. A World War I machine gunner, Dad then became a share-cropping farmer near Lexington, and he jumped on the idea. He collected all the old iron lying around the farm, even throwing in the helmet he had worn in France. Then he ordered me to get on his still serviceable Allis Chalmers tractor, drive it 10 miles to Lexington, and put it in the growing pile of donations near the high school. He needed both the helmet and the tractor; one for memories and one for work, but he gave up both for his country.
That shows the spirit of Americans in 1942. Mr. Keith is right. With that same attitude, we could win the fight against COVID, too.
William S. Nelson, Omaha
Gun ownership
Mr. Chuck Peterson (Pulse, Jan. 6), the Kim Potter case is so far from a good example as you can get. As a Vietnam veteran, I know first hand the mistakes made in a stressful situation. You can have hundreds of hours of training to prepare you and still make mistakes that cost lives. I agree that training should be mandatory for a concealed carry license. But 16 hours is ridiculous and $500 a year is beyond the affordability of those who need to carry the most because of their economic circumstances. Gun ownership is a huge responsibility and should be treated as such and CCC is even greater.
Mervin Vannier, Omaha
Big difference
In answer to Jim Birkel’s question (Pulse, Jan. 5), if you overeat in public it will not cause me to gain wait. However, if you have COVID and I and others breathe your air, we could get sick and die. Big difference!
Veronica Galloway, Omaha
