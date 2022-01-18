The Public Pulse: More thoughts on mask mandate; Costs of college; American spirit

I enjoyed Kenneth Keith’s column about how to get control of COVID (Jan. 4). I can confirm his mention of the 1942 scrap iron drive and the enthusiastic response.

One of the Nebraskans really inspired by the Henry Doorly idea for a scrap iron drive was my father, Dick Nelson. A World War I machine gunner, Dad then became a share-cropping farmer near Lexington, and he jumped on the idea. He collected all the old iron lying around the farm, even throwing in the helmet he had worn in France. Then he ordered me to get on his still serviceable Allis Chalmers tractor, drive it 10 miles to Lexington, and put it in the growing pile of donations near the high school. He needed both the helmet and the tractor; one for memories and one for work, but he gave up both for his country.

That shows the spirit of Americans in 1942. Mr. Keith is right. With that same attitude, we could win the fight against COVID, too.

William S. Nelson, Omaha

Gun ownership