The Public Pulse: More thoughts on Pillen; In agreement on ORBT; Penmanship opinion

Parallel scenarios

So, Mr. Pillen won’t participate in a debate with his competitor, Sen Blood. Can’t blame him. He would be ill-prepared to debate someone who has been personally involved for some time in a great number of issues in our state. He prefers to hide behind his association with the Republican Party, knowing full well that having the “R” beside his name in November is all that is needed to get elected in this state.

For the 2016 presidential race, the Democrats nominated a woman with extensive, praiseworthy experience in several areas of the federal government. She was probably the most qualified candidate for the presidency that the country ever had. The Republicans nominated a man with a huge ego but no government experience. The Republican won the election and subsequently embarrassed himself and the office for four years.

So? The 2016 scenario seems to parallel in many ways what’s going on in our election for a new governor.

Gary Welch, Bellevue

Candidate transparency

I’m concerned that Jim Pillen will not debate Carol Blood as they are both running for Nebraska governor. Pillen’s own campaign manager said that he isn’t a politician, he’s a pig producer. Well, Mr. Pig Producer, how will you deal with a a crisis? Will you speak to the media if we have a flood, wildfire or a tornado? Will you address the Nebraska citizens about any health issues (pandemic)? We have no idea how he will react or behave in these situations if he can’t even debate Blood at the state fair.

I say beware. I need transparency. We need Carol Blood as governor. She’s not afraid.

Kathy Van Cura, Omaha

Ride ORBT

Regarding the letter by Todd Graves (Pulse, Aug. 19), I’d just like to say bro, I’m you and you’re me. I too have a car, but I love to walk, don’t like to drive and with the price of gas, I’ve updated my bus and ORBT passes. I gave it a test run and went from my stop near Methodist Hospital to Westroads. Although there was only one other passenger each way, the drivers were very friendly and answered my questions. What I plan to do is walk to the places I can walk to and maybe bus back. Must I be the “token” ORBT or bus rider?

Rhonda Hamilton, Omaha

Penmanship opinion

Has anyone else noticed how OPS students are taught to hold a pen or pencil; between the two middle fingers? (Aug. 18) Long ago in the 1950s, we learned to cradle it between the ends of the first and second fingers and hold it there with the thumb. Not saying that way is right or wrong, but it sure seems easier and more natural, plus you can see what you are putting on the paper. I have tried this new way and it seems very clumsy to me.

Ron Cronkhite, Omaha

CDC response to COVID-19

Entirely too much is being made of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s internal analysis of its performance in responding to the COVID-19 crisis (“CDC director proposes shake-up,” World-Herald, Aug. 18).

The review sets in motion a number of measures to restructure the CDC and “to make the agency’s guidance more clear and easier to find.”

Having consulted the CDC’s website numerous times during the height of the pandemic, at no time did I think that the information was confusing, insufficient, out of date, or hard to find. It took a little effort to keep up with the guidance as the virus and conditions on the ground changed. But sometimes that’s what being an informed citizen takes.

On top of that, every new bit of guidance the CDC came out with was splashed across the news on a daily basis.

No sprawling federal agency is going to be able to act as quickly as one would wish in an emergency. The changes instituted by Director Rochelle Walensky will no doubt be positive ones. But this report shouldn’t give anyone the impression that the CDC failed – or is failing—in its mission.

Thank you for your time.

Eric Foster, Lincoln

Questions for Republicans

If you are registered as a Republican, are you really satisfied with the current state of your party? Many of us have voted the straight party line in the past. It is time to break from that pattern and in doing so, save the Republican Party from becoming a party that embraces conspiracy theories and lies to the detriment of our country and the rule of law.

How many times have Republicans in Congress voted with their party to defeat common sense legislation? When will someone have the courage to step up and vote for what is actually right? Wait, Liz Cheney and Adam Kensinger did that and now the rest of the Republican Party has shunned them. Why continue to support candidates that work to keep themselves in power while dividing the country rather than working for common sense solutions to our county’s problems?

Are you proud of your party? Are you proud of what happened on Jan. 6, 2021? Are you tired of being lied to? Consider voting for Democrats until there are Republican candidates that represent the people they were elected to serve. Send a message that you want a Republican Party that respects the truth as well as the Constitution. Only Republicans can and should change the trajectory of the current out-of-control Republican Party.

Phil Koch, Omaha