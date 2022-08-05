The Public Pulse: More Veterans needed in Congress; Nuclear threats; Safety during extreme heat

Bacon and Nunn

I was recently surprised to learn that a mere 17% of all members of Congress are veterans, the lowest level since WWII. So why do I think this is an issue, and why should you care?

A quick glance through the headlines is revealing. We are living in interesting times. In fact, we find ourselves in some of the most unsettling times in recent history, and our adversaries are becoming increasingly emboldened. Russia has invaded a sovereign nation and is threatening to go farther if they succeed in Ukraine, and China poses a grave threat to Taiwan and the U.S. supply chain, and tensions between Israel and Iran are the highest since 2015.

As these threats grow and our national defense needs become increasingly significant, it’s imperative that we have lawmakers who are able to draw on their valuable military experience, ensuring the United States is able to combat tyranny and extremism with force and precision. I encourage voters in Nebraska and Iowa to elect Air Force veterans Don Bacon and Zach Nunn this fall.

The views presented are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of DoD or its components.

Capt. Cori L. Bennett, Papillion

USAF, Retired

Presidential Decision Directive

I noticed in “StratCom Chief sounds off on nuke threats,” that Patty-Jane Geller, a defense analyst with the Heritage Foundation said “We need to be able to absorb a first strike, and then retaliate.” PDD-60(Presidential Decision Directive) changed our nuclear response doctrine in 1997 from “launch on warning.” Apparently, this directive is still in place. It doesn’t seem like a good idea.

John Bourke, Omaha

Extreme heat

We saw extreme heat conditions in the Omaha metro last month, and we can be certain we will see more before this summer is over. As director of programs for the Alzheimer’s Association Nebraska Chapter, I would like to offer these tips for families facing Alzheimer’s and other dementias to prepare for extreme heat conditions:

● Plan ahead. Family and friends should prepare accordingly and make plans to regularly check-in on a person living with dementia during extreme heat. Arrange alternative plans for cooler spaces, if air conditioning is unavailable, and dress in loose, light clothing.

● Stay hydrated. Increased water intake is essential to maintaining good hydration and health during extreme heat. Know the signs of heat exhaustion to avoid heat stroke. Dehydration may be difficult to notice in a person living with dementia, as signs like increased fatigue, dry mouth and headache may be difficult to detect.

● Pay attention at night. Keep people living with dementia cool by using fans and keeping the air conditioning on. At night, low temperatures can still exceed 75 degrees with little fluctuation in humidity levels, making for difficult and exacerbating sleeping conditions, heightened anxiety and increased agitation.

● Stay informed. Keep an eye on local weather forecasts. High temperatures are not the only cause for concern. Humidity and air pollution indices can cause breathing difficulties. The person should be monitored regularly and seek medical attention if symptoms of dehydration or heat exhaustion last for more than one hour.

● For more information and additional safety tips, visit alz.org or call the 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.

Julie Chytil, Omaha

On medical marijuana

Waiting is one of the hardest things to do, especially after a decade of trying to have the cannabis plant legally recognized as a medicinal tool in Nebraska. Will we have enough signatures for medical cannabis to be on the November ballot? Will patients and caregivers finally be treated as more than criminals?

Lots of questions run through my mind, but luckily my 88-year-old Republican farmer father is still alive and he reminds me it takes time to unharden hearts. Although he agrees with me and doesn’t understand why anyone wouldn’t want to help children with seizures, he knows people can be self-centered and usually don’t care until it affects them or someone they love directly. As a disabled Nebraskan with a disabled daughter and someone who has met citizen after citizen suffering needlessly in this state while volunteering for the Medical Cannabis petition drive, I can confidently attest his words are sadly true.

I guess for me, all I can do as I wait is continue to care about others and live life beyond self.

Lia Post, Springfield

Offutt repairs

Thanks to amendments proposed by Congressman Bacon, the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act will send $360 million to Offutt Air Force Base to repair the damage caused by the historic floods of 2019.

I was serving on Offutt AFB as a lieutenant colonel in change of the nuclear command, control and communications (NC3) command post when the flood water destroyed our building and most of our equipment in March of 2019. Speaking firsthand as a retired, 22-year active duty Air Force officer who has served at USSTRATCOM and the Pentagon, this reconstruction of Offutt is vital to our national defense and military readiness, and it would not have been possible without the leadership and advocacy of Congressman Don Bacon.

Thank you, General Bacon, for securing these much-needed recovery funds to Offutt Air Force Base. Your commitment to delivering real results for Nebraska and the USA does not go unnoticed.

Lt. Col. John Glen Weaver, retired, Omaha

Good show

On July 28, I had the wonderful opportunity to attend the play "Legally Blonde" at the Lofte Community Theater in Manley, Nebraska. I left exhausted due to the energy on stage. The cast was super. The choreography was amazing. The songs were a delight. I must give an extra pat on the back to Olivia Sis who had the lead role. She led a wonderful performance by all involved. This theater has star quality in all of its productions.

Lawrence Murray, Omaha

Social Security

Social Security is celebrating its 87th birthday on Aug. 14, and more than 65 million Americans — 1 out of 4 households — rely on their hard-earned Social Security benefits for economic security.

Congress must pass legislation to strengthen the Social Security trust fund and increase most benefits of current and future retirees across the board. Senator Bernie Sanders and Rep. Peter DeFazio have introduced joint legislation to do that.

The Social Security Expansion Act (SSEA) S. 4365 in the Senate and HR 8005 in the House, would extend the Social Security Trust Fund 75 years through 2096. It would also increase Social Security's modest benefits by $200 per month — $2,400 per year — by making the wealthiest Americans pay their fair share.

I urge my Rep. Mike Flood and Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse to support this important legislation. Thank you.

Michael Zgud, Lincoln

Vice president Nebraska Alliance of Retired Americans Education Fund