Aside from our Legislature’s blatant discrepancies to Sen. Wendy DeBoer’s assertion that government shouldn’t meddle in citizens’ personal decisions, the bill proposing to do away with the helmet requirement for motorcyclists would definitely promote natural selection.

I’ve owned a motorcycle and taken the rider safety course. That education — along with my helmet, boots and leather motorcycle jacket — helped me avoid serious injury from an invisible nighttime oil slick on a curve when I went down and slid for a good distance.

I’ve bicycled and run for over a half-century all over the metro area. A helmet saved my life when a motorist turned in front of me in 1985, causing me to break his windshield with my head. In 2006, out by Yutan, an unexpected hole in the shoulder of Highway 92 caused a fall, and another helmet bit the dust. Last August, when the front wheel of my mountain bike skittered out on some loose rock, my helmet — instead of my bare head — met a parking post.

During my cycling and running, I came up with a diagnosis for what ails so many operators of motorized vehicles: ABD, or Anything But Driving, as drivers are so often using their phones, eating or looking away instead of toward what’s ahead of them. It’s also common knowledge that even with motorcycle rider education and experience, operators of cars and trucks don’t “see” the two-wheeled vehicles, motorcycles or bicycles, even when those have lights on. So often are motorcyclists killed or seriously injured from cars and trucks turning in front of them.

I will choose to wear a helmet while riding, not because of any law, but because doing so is cheaper than brain surgery or funeral expenses.

Scott Yahnke, Bennington

“Nebraska’s motorcycle helmet law could be on its way out.” Senator Ben Hansen thought that was a good idea. I don’t agree with that.

I had a hand in the passage of the helmet law in 1989; Gov. Kay Orr signed it into law. It took from 1984 to 1988 to convince a majority of senators to vote the right way. How were they convinced? A deluge of mail sent from families to each senator about their dead, brain-injured or paralyzed loved ones helped. So did letters that were sent by motorcyclists who were saved by their helmets.

Senator Dan Lynch, now deceased, championed the helmet bill. He knew first-hand about brain injuries; his son had a severe brain injury in a car accident. He was relentless and many lives have been saved and serious injuries prevented. A shout-out to former Sen. Robert Hilkemann, who helped keep the helmet law alive.

“So what if I kill/injure myself? I’m only hurting myself.” No, you’re greatly hurting your family and friends. This is no time for bravado.

Thirty-four years of the helmet law. Not bad. I’m indebted to many people who worked for this important legislation.

James L. Manion, M.D., Omaha

Just read Tom Shatel’s interview with NU President Ted Carter (May 28). As always a great job, Tom. I remember when the hire was announced. Considering the difference in size and control, I wondered why we were hiring the former president of the Naval Academy. After reading Tom’s interview, I have no more questions. All I can say is: “Thank you for your service, sir. And, thank you for coming to NU.

Joe Hall, Bennington

The passage of LB 574, or the “Let Them Grow Act,” is the definitive sign that our State Legislature, which for years has stayed out of the “boogeyman of the week”-style of governing, has fallen to that very sensationalism. The bill makes a scapegoat out of an already-marginalized group of Nebraskans.

It’s no mistake this bill was introduced alongside a bill that would restrict drag performances and a bathroom bill, two other explosive topics nationally — they all combine to manufacture outrage over trans people. Senator Christy Armendariz mentioned in her recent appearance in The Independent that when she was door-knocking during her campaign, nobody brought this up as an issue. Yet she and 32 of her colleagues chose to push the bill forward anyway to make a point that they don’t respect the autonomy of Nebraskans.

Governor Jim Pillen even insinuated gender-affirming care is “Lucifer at its finest.” My friends who were saved by this care would beg to differ, I’m sure. This was an issue nobody talked about until Florida passed laws similar to LB 574 to prove that they are “anti-woke,” a phrase that has lost all meaning. Now, Nebraska lies with the rest of the states that must punch down to score political points at the cost of its own citizens. And the people who voted for this used a secret passage in the Capitol to avoid looking at their victims in the eye.

I used to praise Nebraska for being a great place to raise a family. Now that our own citizens are fair game for targeted harassment campaigns, I would never wish the hate we legislate on anyone.

Christian Vihstadt, Omaha

I just read with interest the article about the dedication of Memorial Park. It was interesting because I was also at that dedication. The dedication was one day shy of my birthday (June 6); I turn 93 years old on that day this year. Also of special interest was the fact that, at that time, I was working summers for the City Parks Department so I was privileged to participate in the planting of trees at the north entrance to the park. Good memories!

Donald Reed, Omaha

The May 27 article regarding OPPD’s possible $2 billion expansion raises several questions that need answers. Annual peak demand is forecast to increase from 4 megawatts to 100 megawatts in the near future.

Data centers are expected to account for two-thirds of all growth in demand. I have often wondered what kind of deal these data centers have already obtained. Probably tax incentives and favorable rates.

Now consumers are faced with huge rate increases caused primarily by the data centers. What are OPPD’s plans for increasing generation capacity? Two small natural gas plants are mentioned, but are coal-fired and nuclear plants under consideration? The article discussed wind and solar generation, but stated they are not entirely reliable in covering load demand.

Nebraska’s public power districts have provided us with low-cost energy, but that appears to be coming to an end.

Robert Keasling, Omaha

After giving to some organizations which I thought were deserving and worthwhile in purpose, I began receiving a mailbox full of requests for money. This made me believe that one or more of these organizations sold my name. While they may earn some money doing this, I believe it hurts them in the long run. It is time-consuming to sort through this mail so I can recycle the things that don’t include my identity and shred the others.

Receiving all this unsolicited and unwanted mail was bad enough, but I was particularly annoyed by the ones which addressed me as “Miss.” I am a widowed great-grandmother. I had a marriage of over 50 years, with about 20 of those years spent caring for an ailing husband. I think I earned my title of “Mrs.” With the widespread adoption of “Ms.” as a title for women, it seems to be ignorance and disregard for the person to whom they are sending the mailing, or both, that cause such misuse of the title “Miss.”

I have decided that I will not give to any organization that addresses me as “Miss,” and the amount of mailed requests in response to giving is discouraging me from giving to any of these mailed requests.

Rosalee C. Yeaworth, Omaha

Tina Turner was a famous entertainer. She was admired and she enjoyed a lifestyle many envied and aspired to.

When her time on earth ran out, however, she was as powerless as any other mortal. Sadly, more time couldn’t be purchased and talent couldn’t warrant an intervention. Popularity couldn’t alter reality.

Every human life yields to the law of entropy or eventuality, no matter how loved or esteemed they are.

J.C. Pollack, Omaha

Why would any Nebraska state senator throw what could best be described as a temper tantrum on the floor of the Legislature? Why would they literally cry, scream and berate their colleagues over legislation? What did they hope to gain?

Their antics lessened the chance that anything they said would be taken seriously. They gave up any opportunity to find common ground. The compromises that were made came from the other side of the aisle. It could even be argued that their lunacy helped move the legislation they opposed to quicker approval.

Why? Because they only care about gaining attention and raising money, and not necessarily in that order.

Elizabeth Lowndes, Valley