Don’t kill the cat

Why is it that if conservation officers spot this beautiful creature they have to kill it? I’ve seen all the time that dogs will pick up the scent, they will tree it and possibly dart and relocate this beautiful cat, that hasn’t bothered a soul. There are more important things to report going on around this city, like pregnant mothers getting gunned down in North Omaha.

Dave Foral, Omaha

Mountain lion sightings

Hope the mountain lion can read a map. His life depends upon it.

Judy Schlingman, Plattsmouth, Neb.

Parental involvement

Yes, mom and dad, you do in fact have complete authority and control over that which is being taught to your children in either the public or private schools within the United States. Despite the ludicrous statement by the Papillion La Vista board member, Lisa Kuechenmeister: “Just because you’re a parent does not give you the right to steer the education system” nothing can be further from the truth. Of course you have total control. Stand up and exercise it!

Howard J. Bachman, Omaha

Leading in indictments

The former president is leading in Republican polls, even after being indicted on multiple cases and awaiting more indictments!

Explain to me — like I’m a 5-year-old — what does the man have to do to make you not support him? Kill one of your siblings?

Dale Rezac, Omaha

One plate option

In response to the commentary submitted to The World Herald by Thomas Heenan (“Wondering about one plate”), you are allowed to pay extra to only have to display one plate on your car. The state actually makes money off of the people who only want to display one plate. The state should actually only issue one plate and they could save even more money. Nineteen states only require one plate.

Cherie Sadler, Omaha

On one plate

Contrary to what Thomas Heenan thinks, (Pulse, July 28) one license plate is legal. Nebraska allows for one plate on the rear of the vehicle. When you get your plate, you pay the same fee as for two plates plus a $50 one plate fee plus 60 cents for a decal to place on your windshield. You only receive one plate. Thus it is actually costing more than having two plates. Some cars come with front license plate holders optional as many jurisdictions only require one plate on the rear.

Paul Hicks, Omaha

Real estate taxes

Recently, I paid the second half of our 2022 Real Property Taxes. The annual tax was $8,428.06.

Last month, we received the 2023 Notice of Valuation Change. The new valuation is an 11.53% increase. Several Omaha World-Herald articles indicate that this increase is approximately the average increase for properties located in Sarpy and Douglas Counties.

Valuation increases has been, and will continue to be, a major topic for Nebraska politicians to address. I offer the following example of the problem as well as a solution that I would hope would be considered.

The mayor of Omaha, Jean Stothert, proposed her annual budget indicating a 2% decrease for the city’s tax rate. On first blush, this sounds good. Reading on, the annual budget for Omaha is proposed to increase 7%.

The remedy is to continue the approach to property valuations. However, a statewide lid should be put on proposed dollar amount increases for all governments benefitting from real property taxes — possibly 2%. Thus the proposed budgets for all services would double in 36 years, considerably different than every 10 years.

James J. “Joe” Vihstadt, Sr., Papillion

Race is social construct

I believe the pendulum is swinging to rational thought. The U.S. is not systemically racist, and equality of opportunity as opposed to equality of outcome is just plain common sense. The abolition of the affirmative action regime indicates we must now prioritize the abolition of the DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) regime. The two regimes, after all, are but two sides of the same coin: Affirmative action and DEI both emphasize race, which Justice Thomas correctly noted, is an artificial “social construct.”

The truth is that America endured a bloody, horrible Civil War to definitively settle the question of whether race is merely social construct.

The answer provided by the tragic deaths of 618,000 Americans in the Civil War, to say nothing of America’s second founding via The Civil Rights Act of 1964, is clear: Our nation is colorblind to its very core. Race is an artificial social construct.

DEI, like all other forms of race-centricity or race-consciousness, is cancerous and must be destroyed.

Tony Staup, Waterloo, Neb.

Top secret clearance

Judge Aileen Cannon must be repaying former President Trump by giving his attorneys time to be given top secret/SCI clearances so they can read the documents sequestered at his Mar-a-Lago estate. These documents were classified by U.S. government officials as top secret/SCI. That is prime facie evidence they are top secret/SCI documents. It is not necessary for Trump’s lawyers to determine if the documents are top secret or not. What do they know about U.S. security? Remember, Trump wants to be elected president in November 2024.

George Parkerson, East Lansing, Michigan

(former Omahan)

Taxpayer equity

Although state aid calculations in Nebraska are complex, it is important to consider the effects created by the changes made during the 2023 Legislature. Here’s a sampling from the NDE website of three school districts. For the 2023-24 school year, Columbus Public Schools will lose $988,432, or -6.85% in aid (Equalization and Foundation) from the previous year. Omaha Public Schools’ aid decreases $2,384,014 or -0.09%. In contrast, Columbus Lakeview Community Schools, who received no aid previously, will receive $1,365,420. In 2022-23, Columbus had a school tax levy for operations (General and Building Funds) of 1.05; Omaha 1.05, and Lakeview .63. Calculations of the property tax 3% cap allow CPS to increase property taxes this year by 11%; OPS by 10%, but LCS would need to decrease school taxes by 7%. None of this includes special education reimbursement, which should increase for all three districts. In 2021-22, Columbus reported spending $13,247 per student (by average daily membership); Omaha $15,205; and Lakeview $14,373.

In analysis of these figures, all three districts are spending about the same amount per student, even though Columbus and Omaha have a larger enrollment. However, Lakeview’s school levy for operations was 40% less last year than the other two. With additional aid to Lakeview combined with the property tax cap, Lakeview’s levy will surely decrease this year. The other two districts may need to increase property tax levies to recoup lost state aid. Although the reported motivation to change the state aid system was to “support all Nebraska students,” it appears that Nebraska taxpayers in certain districts are subsidized instead. In no way am I disparaging any of these districts, as one can pick any three districts and find similar results. I just want to point out the obstacle the new system creates to attain taxpayer equity.

Chuck Chevalier, Springfield, Neb.

Fearing reform?

I support State Sens. Justin Wayne and Terrell McKinney in supporting LB 753, the Opportunity Scholarships Act. I am a proud supporter of Clarice Jackson who has consistently and persistently supported school choice for families. I highly agree with criticisms from former Sen. Ernie Chambers who called for dismantling the Omaha Public Schools district because of its failures. Reform must arrive.

Let the information be clear. The government public school establishment wants to maintain its near-monopoly over education and views your children as their property, and not the responsibility of parents. What are parents to do when such establishments fail their children? LB 753 provides an option.

Also, it seem that much of the opposition to LB 753 comes from anti-Catholic bigotry. They fear students will be exposed to a Catholic view of the world, where “products of conception” are seen as children, and where homosexuality means few to no grandchildren. Can not a free people tolerate different viewpoints? Let me be clear, those opposed to LB 753 are on the wrong side of history as there is no good reason to fear this reform.

Andrew L. Sullivan, Omaha

Headed toward theocracy

The July 23 Midlands Voices, “Petition drive ignores record state public school funding,” ignores a couple of facts. One obvious one is that taking $100 million dollars a year of tax money away from the state affects everything we use tax money for and completely ignores what Thomas Jefferson so eloquently said about separation of church and state. Oklahoma just created taxation funding for a Catholic school teaching religious doctrine. We are heading in that direction. As schools like Roncalli spend millions on athletic fields, they will now get help from money that would have gone to the state in taxes. America is not a theocracy yet, but it is headed that way thanks to laws like LB 753 which should be unconstitutional.

Al Mumm, Waterloo, Neb.

President

Nebraska Alliance for Retired Americans

Right to opt out?

In the article regarding parental involvement in Papillion La Vista schools, (July 25) Lisa Kuechenmeister is quoted: “If you do not like what is being taught, you have the right to opt out.” Wouldn’t it be great if she finished that statement with “of using public schools and paying the property taxes that support those schools?”

As someone who has been paying property taxes for almost 40 years and did not send a single child to a public school, nor a private school as I never had children, I find Ms. Kuechenmeister’s statement myopic and elitist. Sometimes I think people forget where the funding comes from. As I write the check for the second installment of my 2022 property taxes I think I’ll deduct the amount going to public schools. I wonder if the county treasurer will understand my “right to opt out.”

Scott Darden, Omaha

On Trump supporters

Just when you think you’ve heard everything, along comes Donald Trump. Now here’s a man who knows a thing or two about the law. He now claims that he had the absolute right to take any documents he wanted to his home in Florida. He says it’s a law, enacted and signed. Does anyone find it strange that multiple legal scholars say there is no such law. Some might find it strange, but not you Trump supporters. You would rather believe a lying former president than believe people who actually know the law. He will tell you anything, true or false, and you believe it because you have been taken in by the greatest con man on the face of the planet.

You know what they call someone who makes up their own laws? A dictator. The man could be in prison and you would still vote for him. So, keep on supporting Donald Trump and keep sending him millions of dollars.

Jerry Baker, Omaha