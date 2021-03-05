The Public Pulse: Move ahead, Creighton; Competent coach; Marijuana's dangers

Move ahead, Creighton
I love Creighton University and Creighton athletics. The recent news is concerning, but it’s part of today’s life.
Coach McDermott’s locker room comments in the team meeting after the Xavier game were unfortunate. For such a class coach at a class university, the whole scenario is out of character.
But mistakes do happen, and we all make them in spite of our best efforts to think before we speak.
Wouldn’t this issue have been best handled in the locker room immediately in front of the team and Coach McDermott, without waiting? Was it necessary to issue statements to the public and discuss the team’s dirty laundry in the newspaper?
With all the hyper-focused media coverage about racism today, I’m not buying for a minute that Greg McDermott is a racist or that his comments were anything but a terribly wrong choice of words.
Let’s hope that Coach McDermott, the staff and the team can resolve any grievances, shake hands and get on with winning basketball!
Dave Semerad, Elkhorn
Solid Omaha citizen
Have we lost our collective minds? Creighton’s Greg McDermott is not only an excellent basketball coach but a solid citizen in the Omaha community that exemplifies Christian principles when he represents the Christian university that he works for. The man is not a racist.
My wife and I are Creighton graduates born and raised here in Omaha. We are saddened by the number of people in this community (and around the country) who seem to look for any comment that can be projected as a racial slur.
Phil and Kathy McMillan, Omaha
Creighton graduates, class of 1970
Competent coach
Unfortunate as the words of Coach McDermott are, should he be fired from his job as coach at Creighton? The only association I have with Creighton is service from the dental service, so I have no axe to grind. Who among us has not insulted or offended another? I hope common sense prevails and Coach McDermott keeps his job, in as much as he is more than competent, as seen by his achievements.
Katie Gregory, Fort Calhoun, Neb.
Marijuana’s dangers
I am in total agreement with the statement by Gov. Pete Ricketts when he writes. “Cannabis is very dangerous.”
I read the March 2 Midlands Voices essay calling for legalization of marijuana. The essay begs the question: Have the writers ever worked in a system where young people smoked cannabis experimentally to fit in with peers? Or purchased it to use in a car or take home and use? Which often leads to grades dropping — ask the majority of teachers who do not use personally. Have they done research to see the number who used it while in grade school, junior high and high school, and then dropped out shortly after turning age 16? Or how many students who were awarded scholarships then dropped out due to early use starting in the college dorm or living at home?
Many learned men and women have done the research on the brain with cannabis users and would challenge the thinking that “It’s time, Nebraska.”
I for one don’t want one young person to have any repercussion from their use, experimentally or socially.
All young person’s brains matter.
Wanda Zielinski, Bellevue, Neb.
Left behind
I see that teachers are now going to get the COVID vaccine and also packing plant workers. And I am all for the teachers and packing plant workers. But for the last two to three months I’ve been told that we need to get the elderly vaccinated and to be patient. And I have tried to be, but I am over 60 but not over 65, so I can’t yet get the vaccine. Yet 25- to 40-year-old teachers and meat plant workers can.
I am at a far greater risk of hospitalization and death than they are, yet they get to move to the front of the line. I thought we were trying to get the most vulnerable vaccinated. But I guess not!
Terry Ryan, Ralston