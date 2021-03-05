The Public Pulse: Move ahead, Creighton; Competent coach; Marijuana's dangers

My wife and I are Creighton graduates born and raised here in Omaha. We are saddened by the number of people in this community (and around the country) who seem to look for any comment that can be projected as a racial slur.

Phil and Kathy McMillan, Omaha

Creighton graduates, class of 1970

Competent coach

Unfortunate as the words of Coach McDermott are, should he be fired from his job as coach at Creighton? The only association I have with Creighton is service from the dental service, so I have no axe to grind. Who among us has not insulted or offended another? I hope common sense prevails and Coach McDermott keeps his job, in as much as he is more than competent, as seen by his achievements.

Katie Gregory, Fort Calhoun, Neb.

Marijuana’s dangers

I am in total agreement with the statement by Gov. Pete Ricketts when he writes. “Cannabis is very dangerous.”