The Public Pulse: Movie's troubling message; Biden is weak; Trump misled the public

Delores J. Cantu, Omaha

Biden would be a weak president

The closer we come to the election, the more certain I am that Vice President Biden, if elected, will continue to play the role of vice president, following the directions of those leading the Democratic Party. He will be trotted out in front of the cameras at intervals, give his big friendly smile, say a few well-rehearsed words to the adulating reporters who will gush about his intelligent remarks.

Mr. Biden simply does no longer have the mental acuity to make hard-line decisions. Can you picture him negotiating treaties with Putin or Kim Jong-un? Pelosi and Schumer will be the powers behind the curtain, hiding in his shadow.

If this trio succeeds, our country will be forever socialistic. Our work will not be for the benefit of our families and ourselves, but will pay the bureaucrats who will dictate from Washington D.C., how our earnings will be spent and how much we can keep for ourselves, to a much greater degree that they now do. Our children from kindergarten on up are being indoctrinated in socialism, anti-religion and anti-family. Does that sound familiar? God save America!

Ruth Naberhaus, Scranton, Iowa

Trump failed to level with the public