The Public Pulse: Movie's troubling message; Biden is weak; Trump misled the public

‘Cuties’ movie sells a dangerous lie
I am a retired grade school teacher. I would like to comment on the movie “Cuties” and on the lengthy and positive review of it in this paper on Sept. 11. I saw a several-minute clip from the movie on Tucker Carlson two days ago. I was unprepared for the vile, filthy, blatantly sexual behavior of the four lovely little 11-year-old girls “dancing” in the scene. These children were dressed in skimpy outfits and danced with moves exposing and caressing their crotches and other body parts as they twitched and convulsed as though having orgasms.
Trust me, the reviewer’s big words about spontaneity and principles and liberation are just used to put a shiny coat of paint on plain old filthy child pornography. No 11-year-old girl painted and taught to move like experienced sex workers is spontaneous or liberated. She is being enslaved and used just as though Jeffrey Epstein were still alive and well and making home movies.
The OWH headline for this movie review declares that “Cuties” deserves a “thoughtful audience.” I think this movie deserves “no audience.” No amount of deep thoughts and “empathy” and “analysis” can justify this pornographic tale. It legitimizes the theft of young girls’ childhoods and twists the normal way they transition into healthy adulthood. The movie sells a lie and sets up girls to be ripe for the next generation of Harvey Weinsteins, Bill Cosbys and Jeffrey Epsteins.
Delores J. Cantu, Omaha
Biden would be a weak president
The closer we come to the election, the more certain I am that Vice President Biden, if elected, will continue to play the role of vice president, following the directions of those leading the Democratic Party. He will be trotted out in front of the cameras at intervals, give his big friendly smile, say a few well-rehearsed words to the adulating reporters who will gush about his intelligent remarks.
Mr. Biden simply does no longer have the mental acuity to make hard-line decisions. Can you picture him negotiating treaties with Putin or Kim Jong-un? Pelosi and Schumer will be the powers behind the curtain, hiding in his shadow.
If this trio succeeds, our country will be forever socialistic. Our work will not be for the benefit of our families and ourselves, but will pay the bureaucrats who will dictate from Washington D.C., how our earnings will be spent and how much we can keep for ourselves, to a much greater degree that they now do. Our children from kindergarten on up are being indoctrinated in socialism, anti-religion and anti-family. Does that sound familiar? God save America!
Ruth Naberhaus, Scranton, Iowa
Trump failed to level with the public
President Trump, by his own admission, deliberately played down the threat of the coronavirus in the early days of the pandemic (“Book: ‘I wanted to always play it down,’ Trump said of virus,” World-Herald, Sept. 10).
And now White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is trying to explain it away by saying the move was meant to “express confidence” to the American people.
But there’s a difference between conveying confidence and misrepresenting the facts.
How would you feel if you came down with COVID-19 or another disease, and your doctor, in an attempt to boost your spirits, gave you some dog and pony show instead of the truth?
You’d probably be looking for another doctor.
I don’t see why we should expect anything less from the president of the United States.
Eric Foster, Lincoln
Better ideas than Sasse’s
Sen. Sasse, with his Sept. 10 opinion essay, says he would like to take away my vote for senators, amid all the unemployment, COVID, lost GDP, farmer bailouts and Russian bounties on Americans.
The senator spends time in the Federalist Society secret lab to come up with the idea: I do not get to vote for senators. Statehouses will choose for us? This will make it more cost effective for billionaires like Joe Ricketts to buy the statehouse like he did for Pete.
Instead of this grandiose repeal of a constitutional amendment, there are three things that would do us all some good:
1) Repeal the law involved in the Citizens United case. Corporations aren’t people. Move K Street out of D.C.
2) Any person or entity that pays no taxes, for any reason, is banned from lobbying or contributing to any political candidate or political PAC. With mandatory prison time.
3) Top priority: Make it law that any political officeholder speaking in official capacity is automatically under oath not to commit penalty, with jail and/or fine the punishment.
Robert Perrault, Omaha
Correction
The suspension of six Greek organizations by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln involved sororities as well as fraternities. A Sunday editorial did not state that correctly.
