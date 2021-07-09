The Public Pulse: Much for us to learn about history; Fireworks abuses; Abortion, crime

Much to learn

Teaching history like I did is always problematic. Some Christians got upset because I taught Hinduism, Buddhism and Judaism first and had to explain the course was still in BC times. The Pilgrims and Jamestown settlers were aided by the native Americans, only to have later generations force them off their land, which set a pattern of European immigrant expansion across the United States. The first black slaves were treated as indentured servants, but that practice quickly changed for economic reasons. And what about immigrants who didn’t want to obey national laws, learn the language and support the Christian church? That was the founding of Texas by patriots who rebelled against Mexico’s outlawing slavery.

You need to stress context and what was considered normal during those times. History is messy and oft-times embarrassing to a country. Acknowledge the mistakes, but also show how the United States is a work in progress and is still changing to meet the ideals expressed in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. The fact that we still try to improve and allow different ideas/opinions is a testament to the greatness of our nation.

Jeff Johnston, Elmwood, Neb.

