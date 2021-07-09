The Public Pulse: Much for us to learn about history; Fireworks abuses; Abortion, crime

Much to learn
Teaching history like I did is always problematic. Some Christians got upset because I taught Hinduism, Buddhism and Judaism first and had to explain the course was still in BC times. The Pilgrims and Jamestown settlers were aided by the native Americans, only to have later generations force them off their land, which set a pattern of European immigrant expansion across the United States. The first black slaves were treated as indentured servants, but that practice quickly changed for economic reasons. And what about immigrants who didn’t want to obey national laws, learn the language and support the Christian church? That was the founding of Texas by patriots who rebelled against Mexico’s outlawing slavery.
You need to stress context and what was considered normal during those times. History is messy and oft-times embarrassing to a country. Acknowledge the mistakes, but also show how the United States is a work in progress and is still changing to meet the ideals expressed in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. The fact that we still try to improve and allow different ideas/opinions is a testament to the greatness of our nation.
Jeff Johnston, Elmwood, Neb.
Why the lenience?
The state, the county and the city have all passed laws against littering, shooting fireworks in public parks and on public streets, parking on the grass in parks, and the licensing of vehicles. Why are none of these laws and ordinances being enforced ? It is hard be believe that not one OPD cruiser from the Northeast district did not drive by Benson Park on July Fourth and see all the cars parked on the grass, see the litter, see the fireworks being lit, see the drinking. I find it hard to believe that in all the OPD districts, none of the officers witnessed illegal lighting of fireworks on the public streets, not to mention the litter that was left behind.
What good are the laws and ordinances if they are not enforced and these offenders brought to justice?
Riley Leary, Omaha
Abortion, crime rates
In his July 6 opinion column, Cal Thomas ridiculed the idea that increased abortion access could help reduce violent crime rates. Actually, domestic violence escalates during unwanted pregnancies, and femicide rates could be reduced by greater access to effective contraception and safe early abortion.
The anti-abortion movement’s claim that abortion bans magically create less violent cultures is not convincing. The Vatican discouraged abortion for the last thousand years, while absolving crusaders, conquistadors, inquisitors and Nazis of mass murdering non-Christians. The Napoleonic Empire and Nazi Germany both made abortion a capital crime, mainly to produce more cannon fodder. After World War II, Romania’s five-child family policy, with its Draconian abortion ban and hellish orphanages, seems no more humane than China’s one-child policy.
Currently, abortion is still banned throughout Latin America, yet their 8% of the world’s population accounts for 38% of its murders. Feral children in Latin America’s “pro-life” slums appear no more cherished than those in India’s “pro-choice” slums.
B.K. Chaney, Omaha
‘Blowin’ In The Wind’
Reading of the closing of Wolf Brothers western store in Sunday’s World-Herald (July 4) brought back memories. Memories of the May 6, 1975, tornado.
As an employee of a local tree service, I and my coworkers trimmed and removed many storm-damaged trees. Bouncing from job site to job site, we discovered all sorts of oddities, including a variety of things embedded deep in tree trunks due to the strong winds.
But the oddest thing we encountered was a tree located at 69th and Underwood (about a half mile from Wolf Bros.) decorated with new shirts tagged “Wolf Brothers.” Two of our crew climbed and managed to salvage five of the dozen shirts hanging in the tree. Curiously, these five shirts were in pristine condition and no clothing was found in surrounding trees or yards.
Jeffry A. Simet, Elkhorn
Our common humanity
Race? It does not exist as a scientific construct (Scientific American 2/5/2016). Pigmentation breeds confrontation in thought, word and deed. I was drawn to this idea when reading in the OWH about the new chancellor at UNO, Dr. Joanne Li, who was described as a person of color. While I applaud her selection, the physical descriptor gave me pause: Hmm, what exactly is a person of color? Dictionary.com says it is anyone who is not white. If I am white, do I not have color? Pigmentation? My Jewish ancestors had darker skin than I, so are they people of color? Here is the rub:
I know it is not cool in some circles to refer to faith or religion, but: “Love your neighbor as yourself, there is no greater commandment than this” (Mark 12:31).
You do not have to be a radical Bible thumper, nor someone born again, to see that it seems we have lost our basic humanity and understanding of our diverse opinions. Heck, one of my best friends is a Cubs fan and I am a St. Louis Cardinals fanatic. We get along fine. Civility and tolerance goes a long way folks. Elvis Costello sings about peace, love and understanding. Take it to heart.
Rosie Goergen, Omaha
Paladino, remembered
I was saddened to learn of the passing of Dave Paladino. Through the years, as a real estate broker, I worked with Dave on occasion. He was honest, industrious, entrepreneurial, hard working, and good to his word. He always tried to to the “right” thing.
He bumped heads with City Planning, generating some bad press, and he struggled managing some rental properties that were marginal. One city official labeled him “slumlord.” That was unfair. I always saw him working to bring reasonable, clean living conditions to those in his rental units.
As Shakespeare wrote in Julius Caesar, “The evil that men do lives after them; The good is oft interred with their bones.” It would be regrettable if this became the legacy of Dave Paladino.
William Stowell, Omaha
Honest and fair
For many years, I had many direct dealings with Dave Paladino on rental property. I found him to be honest, fair and above board at all times.
His death on July 1 was a big loss to the Omaha real estate scene.
He will be missed.
James E. Burns, Omaha
Children, trauma
I recently had the opportunity to ask Deputy Chief Kanger and Captain Gray how the elimination of childhood poverty in Omaha would benefit the Omaha Police Department’s effort to build a safe community for all Omahans.
Paul Feilmann, Omaha
Climate threats
Recently the Pacific Northwest experienced a heat wave like nothing in its history, followed by buckled roads, blackouts, hospitalizations and death. In February, Texas experienced a winter storm that overwhelmed its infrastructure, causing blackouts and death and costing $195 billion. And don’t forget: Nebraska’s catastrophic flooding that wiped out bridges and dams was only two years ago.
There’s every reason to believe the climate lottery will come for us again. We will see record-breaking drought, record-breaking heat, record-breaking floods in the coming decade. It’s happening in nearby states. It’s just a matter of time before it comes for us again. Is our state preparing for extreme weather events outside the historical record? Based on recent votes from the Legislature, it doesn’t appear so.
Ryan Pendell, Omaha
New leaders needed
It seems the dark past of this country is being brought back by the GOP and our congressional delegation, which continues to put party over country. SCOTUS took the first step in that direction, when the chief justice refused to recuse himself due to consistent bias against the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
And Congressman Don Bacon has continued his silence now and during the Trump administration attacks and has failed to defend the U.S. Constitution consistently. He only feels the military is all you need in defending the Constitution. With his help, he has made our country a trillion-dollar debtor nation with our overspending military.
In 2022, Nebraskans need to send a ripple of hope by seeking and electing new members from Nebraska that, regardless of party, believe what President Harry S. Truman is attributed to have stated; “It is amazing what you can accomplish when you do not care who gets credit.” Our present delegation cares more about what party gets credit than working together to make our country better for all Americans.
Philip O’Brien, Omaha
Reasons for revolution
The OWH headline “Should schoolkids learn 1776 or 1619” is an absurd question. The central tenet of that flawed political project that poses as a scholarly is absurd.
The lie: “The founding fathers pushed life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness as a way to protect the slave holdings; Independence was a smoke screen.” Even a casual read of history can see this false.
The Founding Father’s reason for revolution:
Taxation with representation.
Conflicts over debts from the French and Indian War.
The Stamp Act. (The Stamp Act of 1765 was the first internal tax levied directly on American colonists by the British Parliament.)
Humberto Sanchez II, Omaha