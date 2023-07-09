Memorial Park concert

Peter Noone (Herman’s Hermits) was great at this year’s Omaha’s Memorial Park concert. He mixed his hits with a bunch of 60’s pop songs. His humorous banter was also very appealing. On the flip side, the plane flying overhead during the show was an annoying nuisance. Also the VIP section needs to go — half the seats are never used.

John Boro, Omaha

Special event

Hats off to the firefighters, police and National Guard who served the people at the Memorial Park concert. Additionally, a special thank you to the firefighters who, aware of the needs of people who were elderly and less nimble, guided those people to a great viewing spot, helped unpack their chairs and belongings, kept watch on their needs during the concert, and returned them to their cars. These actions were above and beyond the call of duty and made this event very special.

Kay Farrell, Omaha

Support our schools

In a legislative session dominated by multi-bill packages, LB 753 (Opportunity Scholarship Act) was one of the few single topic bills passed. The bill does one thing and one thing only: diverts public dollars to private and parochial schools through tax credits.

Public schools serve roughly 90% of Nebraska children and ultimately drive our state’s growth. A program that withholds tax dollars from public schools, including many already underfunded, is bad for Nebraska. Private schools are not held to the same requirements as public schools. School districts in small or rural communities — many without private school alternatives — will be particularly susceptible to these cuts.

The League of Women Voters supports public education and believes that public dollars must have public oversight, ensuring transparency and use in accordance with state and federal laws. Consistent with our position in past legislative sessions, we oppose this tax-credit-voucher program and support the current referendum to repeal LB 753.

The League of Women Voters of Nebraska is proud to join the Support Our Schools Nebraska coalition, a group of educators, parents and other Nebraskans collecting signatures to add this issue to the 2024 ballot. We encourage voters to sign the petition so that all Nebraska voices can be heard on this issue.

Cynde Glismann, Omaha

President, League of Women Voters of Greater Omaha

Put it on the ballot

I am certain that many citizens of Nebraska are disturbed by the behaviors of Governor Pillen and the Nebraska Legislature to use anonymous ads to smear Nebraska teachers and public education. Why would they want to damage teachers and public education? Why don’t they want the citizens of Nebraska to have the opportunity to consider LB 753 on a ballot? It would appear that the citizens of Nebraska are being left in the dark as to the “real” purpose of LB 753. I challenge the citizens of Nebraska to dismiss the smear campaign and, if approached by your fellow citizens to ask you to sign the petition to have LB 753 placed on a ballot, that you readily do so.

Bill Reno, Alliance, Neb.

Omaha hospitality

Over the years I’ve heard the stories about “Baton Rouge-North” (Omaha) and the legendary hospitality of its citizens. Having returned home after attending the College World Series, I’ve learned that the reality far exceeds the legend!

My son and I had the privilege of being among the LSU fans who were in town to watch our beloved Tigers win the championship. Throughout our stay, we were welcomed and thanked by everyone we met. Your restaurants — delicious! Staff in and around the stadium — courteous, helpful, always smiling! Your facilities — comfortable, inviting! Your police officers — helpful, courteous, friendly, and extremely professional (recognizing that it’s not always easy to police Tiger fans!). I could continue, but I’m sure you get the point.

Thank you, Omaha, for giving my son and me precious memories that we shall treasure forever.

Geaux Tigers!

Toby J. Aguillard, Lafayette, Louisiana

Weather vs. climate

For some of us, it is very hard to get excited about what all the scientists and weathermen are warning us is going to happen climate-wise, 50-100 years from now. The reason I say this is because today, they can’t tell us what the weather will be like tomorrow or next week with any real certainty.

If any of you ever talked to your parents or grandparents about what the weather was like back in the 1930’s, you would know that hot dry weather isn’t anything new. It’s happened before and will happen again in all probability.

Bob Sis, Gretna

Freedom and equality

Freedom and equality are lofty ideas, but they really don’t exist. The only truly free individual is a hermit living in isolation with no contact whatsoever with anybody on the outside world. Then they are free to do as they please.

Equality is not possible. There are not two people in this world physically or mentally the same. We spend billions of dollars watching the best athletes, actors, scientists, movies, etc. We want the best. We admire the best. We don’t aspire to be equal; we desire to be the best.

We were born free of prejudice, free of preconceived ideas that we learned from our companions and our environment. We acquired our knowledge and tendencies while growing up. We are comfort seekers and guided by our senses of sight, smell, touch, sound, etc.

Evolution did not create us equal; we were born different sizes, colors, shapes and forms and capabilities. We are not equal at any point from the beginning of life. We were not born with bigotry and hatred. These conditions were created by man.

All societies need law and order. In a democracy we have voting rights to make our laws that we change every voting year. In a socialist or dictatorship society, you get your laws and orders from those in power. If you fail to compromise, you wind up with a dictatorship. Persuade and compromise or lose your democracy. We desire to be equal in law, but we are not equal in life. We cherish freedom of choice. We strive for equality under the law. Prejudice has no place with equality.

Dick Lorence, Omaha

Questioning bail

Last month the young man who is charged with manslaughter for punching Carlos Salguero-Canar until he collapsed and died was released from jail after posting 10% of a $200,000 bail. Afterwards, I read in the Omaha World-Herald that a 22-year-old man in Council Bluffs who was arrested and charged with manslaughter for firing the shot that killed Tristan Vincent during an altercation was ordered held on a $1 million bail. Yet 26-year-old Jessica Hernandez, a single Latina mom of two small children who is accused of aiding and abetting the death of her boyfriend, Carlos Salguero-Canar, continues to be held on $10 million bail. For those of you who don’t believe the criminal justice system is rife with racism and sexism, you can look it up!

Ben Salazar, Omaha

Adjust levy rate

While property valuations may need to be adjusted to reflect current values, for a County Board member to say she’s sympathetic and the system is broken is just disingenuous. In order to maintain a similar tax amount the county could lower its tax levy, as could OPS, the city, and other taxing entities. Instead they will simply “take the money and run” and then say with pride, “We didn’t raise your tax rates.” The significant increases in value wouldn’t necessarily cause higher tax amounts if the various bodies adjusted their levy rate to maintain a similar budget.

Elaine Beard, Omaha

Hypothetical fears

Two July 1 articles about Sarpy County voting fraud and CRT investigations by Senator Murman highlight the waste so-called fiscal conservatives cost the public to satisfy bogus claims. In Sarpy’s case it was $88,000 to find two people had moved out of the county. The Nebraska Department of Education discovered one CRT link which it took down and no high school programs teaching it. The investigations will be conducted with “invited” citizens, not the general public. At what cost? Voter ID next year will also cost taxpayers time and money for a documented nonexistent problem. When will our senators develop a backbone and tell these “citizen” groups: We’re going to spend taxpayer dollars on real problems, not your hypothetical fears?

Jeff Johnston, Elmwood, Neb.

Fireworks are health hazard

We all love to see fireworks on the 4th. It’s a national tradition dating back to 1812. But have you ever considered the health hazard? On a typical night from July 2nd to the 4th, my street becomes dark with the smoke from fireworks. It fills the air and is dangerous. The chemicals in the fireworks combine with the air and create dangerous compounds that can be very serious health hazards. We have created a significant health hazard by allowing anyone with enough money to shoot off fireworks. Why should we have to suffer the health effects we do, add to the already-polluted atmosphere and allow people to blow things up in the guise of celebrating? I wonder how many people can even tell you what they are celebrating. Add to that the residue left in our streets and yards by uncaring individuals to shoot them off and just leave the mess in the street. That residue contains the same chemicals that are put in the air. We need to put a stop to indiscriminate fireworks and start paying attention to what we are doing. Restrict fireworks to the 4th or New Years Eve only. Restrict the sale of fireworks to July 2-4 and restrict where they can be fired. Enforce the law that is supposed to control fireworks in Omaha — right now that is a joke. Increase the fine for violating the law to $1,000 first offense, $5,000 for second and beyond. That’s what’s needed to protect not only our sanity, but our health.

John Wright, Omaha

Signs of stroke

My heartfelt thanks to Methodist Hospital and Rehab Center doctors, nurses, therapists and assistants who helped and guided me after my stroke on Father’s Day. To know the signs of a stroke use the acronym BE FAST:

B=balance or coordination changes

E=eyes vision changes

F=face drooping

A=arm weakness

S=speech difficulty

T=time to call 911

Knowing this helped save my life.

Thanks to all.

Bill Brink, Ralston

Thanking WWII vets

After reading the July 3 article “3 WWII vets, all 100-plus, meet for lunch, tell stories,” I felt compelled to say thank you. People today protest and complain over nothing. Back in your day you did what you had to and that was it! Which is why we have the freedom we do now! Not sure about America’s future today and tomorrow, a sad state of affairs. I’m just thankful to you gentlemen for the freedom you fought for and gave us today. Happy July 4th and may God bless you all.

Janet Phipps, Papillion

Up, up and up

Here we go again. In the June 23 OWH, UNL announced an increase in tuition. Not long ago they increased the cost of campus rooms.

My granddaughter attends school at UNL and again the students must pay up.

The cost to attend this state school keeps going up and up and up.

So, I look and see that the University of Nebraska Foundation has over $2 billion in assets — yes, billion — and $365 million of revenue last year, but they say they don’t want to dip into “cash reserves.” What are reserves for?

The university can afford almost any amount for football coaches (past, present, and future).

Plenty of money for tenured faculty.

Lots of money for new buildings.

No problem with money for trips for regents.

And the list goes on and on and on.

But students? No, they looked and looked, but they just can’t find any money to help the student.

Isn’t that the reason for the university’s existence — for students?

I guess not.

Michael McLaughlin, Omaha

Fear of voting?

There are a lot of things to be afraid of — mass shootings, fires, floods — to name a few. However, Senator Linehan and her well-funded friends are scared of voting! Why else would they be funding the “decline to sign petition” campaign? The only thing the petition does is allow the people of Nebraska to vote on whether they want $100 million of tax credits to be spent on private schools. If Senator Linehan and the other senators who voted for this are so convinced the people of Nebraska need this and want this, then why can’t we vote on it? Why is the funding against the petition from out-of-state organizations? This bill involves a lot of our tax money and I think we should get to voice our opinion with our vote. There are a plethora of other reasons to be upset with this bill such as it benefits the rich far more than any child, but those can be discussed when we have the opportunity to actually vote on it. Do you fear voting? If the answer is no, then sign the petition that will allow us to vote on LB 753.

Sharon Williamson, Omaha

SCOTUS and student loans

Students took out loans on their own. No one was forced to take out a loan. If colleges and universities allow people to earn worthless degrees, where the student doesn’t earn enough or will never earn enough to pay back the loan, then the college or university needs to refund that person’s loan — not the taxpayers! People need to be responsible for their own decisions and actions. The taxpayers should not be on the hook for someone else’s poor decisions. Many taxpayers either didn’t go to college, or paid for it themselves, or paid off their own loans. Many people paid off school by saving money and forgoing other wants to pay off their loans. The federal government should not be in the student loan business. The Supreme Court made the correct decision.

Donna Nelson, Omaha

SCOTUS and discrimination

Last month the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that racial discrimination by colleges and universities was a violation of the U.S. Constitution, specifically the equal protection clause in the 14th Amendment. And President Biden and many other members of the Democratic Party are outraged.

For over forty years the Democratic Party has campaigned on the principle of equality before the law. For years, many a Democratic Party politician has said that they support the dream of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., that people not be judged by the color of their skin. Many leading members of the Democratic Party, such as Joe Biden, Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries, etc., have long preached that racial discrimination was not only illegal under the U.S. Constitution, but that racial discrimination is simply wrong.

And now that the Supreme Court of the United States has said that they are right, some Democratic politicians say that the court is wrong, that agreeing with the principle that racial discrimination is illegal makes the court illegitimate.

It seems like the Democratic Party is very unhappy that they have won. They got what they long said they wanted.

Something very strange is going on.

Jay S. Purdy, Omaha