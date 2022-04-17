The Public Pulse: National Volunteer Week; Kudo to Republican Senators; Easter message

Fight against Alzheimer’s
During National Volunteer Week (April 17-23), the Alzheimer’s Association is proud to highlight inspiring stories and contributions from local volunteers making a difference in the fight against Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.
I volunteer with the Alzheimer’s Association, Nebraska Chapter, as a community educator. I present programs to the public starting at a basic level on what Alzheimer’s is to how one can manage their risk of developing Alzheimer’s by better understanding how their brains and bodies work. I chose to work with the Alzheimer’s Association because they were a resource to me and my family when my mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. I was very impressed and grateful at how much information and support they provided over a five-year period until her death. As a tribute to my mother and a thank-you to the association, I wanted to be actively involved in helping others as they travel a similar journey.
It is my hope that with each presentation, everyone learns at least one new thing and hopefully will apply it to themselves or to someone they love and finds it makes their lives a bit easier. The Alzheimer’s Association’s mission statement focuses on research, care and support and I have seen and continue to see that firsthand.
An estimated 6.5 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s dementia in 2022. Here in Nebraska, there are more than 35,000. It is vital that we continue to create awareness of Alzheimer’s and engage more of our community members to consider volunteering for the Alzheimer’s Association. For information, resources and how to get involved by volunteering in Omaha and all across Nebraska, contact Rachel Brandenburg at rbrandenburg@alz.org.
Terry Glover, Omaha
Justice Jackson
Kudos to the three Republican Senators who found Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson well-qualified.
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was very poised and put up with a lot of badgering from several Republicans during her four hearings, and she never lost control of her feelings. She proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that she is now, and will continue to be, an intelligent and very qualified judge for the United States of America.
I do not think that the Nebraska senators listened very well at the hearings or they would have voted quite differently. You could not seriously listen and ignore the badgering being done. It was disgraceful and it made me realize why I am not a Republican or a Democrat, but an Independent voter. Two polls were done after the confirmation hearings and the poll from Marquette University showed 66% of the adults said they would support her nomination, while 34% said they would not support her nomination. Also, 88% of a public poll said she was qualified and only 12% said she was not qualified.
I agree with Sen. Mitt Romney’s statement that Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson “more than meets the standard of excellence and integrity,” and also with Senator Cory Booker’s statement saying “he would rejoice if she was confirmed and that the United States of America will be better because of her.’”
May God bless America, and I pray that all our senators and representatives get along better with one another and make some good bipartisan decisions to help make the United States of America more respected and worthy of praise from your constituency and from other countries.
Robert Christensen, Omaha
