The Public Pulse: Natural Gas Utility Workers’ Day; Ricketts resistance; LB 939; Tax brackets

Employee appreciation

As president of Metropolitan Utilities District, I have the privilege and honor of being part of a team dedicated to providing life-essential services to our community. Every day, I get to work with other professionals to ensure natural gas and water services remain uninterrupted for our customer-owners.

Today, we recognize Natural Gas Utility Workers’ Day, in which we celebrate our more than 800 employees for the work they do to install new pipes for critical infrastructure projects, respond to emergencies, locate utility lines and assist our customers with questions and concerns.

Our team is responsible for safely delivering natural gas through more than 2,900 miles of gas distribution mains serving more than 235,000 customers in our community. From meter readers, utility locators and customer service representatives, to leak detectors, system controllers and construction crews, it takes every employees’ commitment to their work to help us achieve our mission.

We remain focused on the safety of our employees, integrity of our facilities and support for public safety, always with the goal to maintain the confidence of our customer-owners. As the energy industry implements strategies to pursue lower-carbon outputs, natural gas utilities — including M.U.D. — are committed to sustainable solutions.

The reliability of natural gas continues to play a vital role in the generation mix for electric utilities as they transition away from coal to renewable sources. We are committed to delivering natural gas cleanly and more efficiently and to utilizing our infrastructure to distribute the energy sources of the future.

We have teams dedicated to making sure our customers can have confidence in the services we provide, and on behalf of our board of directors and management team, I extend my sincere appreciation to all of our employees for their expertise and commitment to safety.

Mark Doyle, Omaha

President

Metropolitan Utilities District

Ricketts resistance

In regards to the OWH article ("Ricketts may have no choice but to apply for assistance," March 10): This “lame duck” governor has gone completely “red rogue.” For months, he has aspired to all of his “red” governors and has become blatantly apathetic to the needs of the residents of this state.

As the article reads: “Nebraska is only one of only two states in the nation to ignore the funding opportunity his own lawmakers have requested." Hopefully, this governor will have no choice but apply for the $120 million of federal rent and utility assistance under the American Rescue Plan of 2021.

This rescue plan isn’t about relieving real estate taxes for the homeowners. It’s about removing some of the financial scourge left from the pandemic. Workers that need assistance for rent and utilities could be as many as half of this state's population, including the landlords who are forced to evict these people. It’s called empathy and many of us believe this governor has a minimal understanding of what that entails. His closing comments in the article speak volumes about this elected “by all of the people” governor.

Ricketts said: “Nebraska is not a welfare state. It’s not who we are. But if we take these funds, it will be."

This is yet another “cringe-worthy” Ricketts moment that is outrageous. Maybe this “lame duck” governor needs to fly off to Chicago where his family might assign him to a blue collar position at Wrigley? Possibly an opportunity for an empathic experience. Just an opinion.

Kathe Strand, Omaha

Tax brackets

Where is the outrage over the opposition to Legislative Bill 939 which eliminates the top income tax bracket of 6.84%? State Sens. Megan Hunt, Michela Cavanaugh, John Cavanaugh and Matt Hansen all opposed the measure under the claim it only benefits the rich. They clearly do not know the tax code. Most rich people have enough tax deductions to put them in a lower tax bracket.

The 6.84% hits middle class workers the most as it applies to individual workers making a mere $32,210 a year. Iowa understands the problem and has adopted a flat tax of 4%. These progressive left-wing senators don't and should be kicked out of office.

Andrew L. Sullivan, Omaha

Cooler heads

The comments made by Donald Trump and Mike Pompeo complimenting Vladimir Putin’s “chess moves” are distasteful and less than patriotic. Putin’s decisions on Ukraine are anything but smart chess moves. Most young people in our country are not as acutely aware as their elders of how similar Putin’s chess moves are to those of Hitler. Things didn’t go so well for Hitler and predict they won’t for Putin either. If we make the wrong move, we could lose our queen and find ourselves in a nuclear war. Cooler heads like Biden need to prevail at this moment in history. It is crucial that we elect mature, mentally heathy leaders in the future to shield our children and grandchildren from the very real threat of nuclear war.

Atley Wedemeyer, Omaha

Free speech

Connie McMillan's letter (Pulse, March 12) sadly illustrates a mindset that is becoming far too common in our society. There is no evidence to indicate that the pro-truck convoy rallies were anything other than peaceful and fully consistent with public safety. Nevertheless, McMillan felt compelled to report their activities to multiple law enforcement agencies.

Why? Their offense seems to have been the audacity to express support for a policy position that McMillan does not agree with. In her view, this legitimate exercise of political opinion somehow constituted a threat to her safety.

Even if one accepts her flimsy claim that the unvaccinated present an immediate danger to her health, she neither had any knowledge of the protestors' shot status or more importantly, was nowhere remotely close enough to them to be vulnerable to transmission.

The only exposure risk she experienced was to a point of view that she finds unacceptable, and rather than ignore it and move on, she tried to shut it down with police force.

Her actions are anathema to our bedrock of free speech and present a bigger long-term threat to our social health than the virus she is so fearful of.

Vic Culp, Blair

Trump and Putin

In his letter (Pulse, March 11), Mr. Ed Volpi made a questionable comment to the effect that the former president would somehow have kept Putin from destroying a peaceful Ukraine. It’s necessary to disabuse Mr. Volpi of this ridiculous misconception.

I’d like to remind Mr. Volpi of the disgraceful obsequiousness of President Trump whenever in the presence of Putin. This was most obvious when Trump stood next to Putin in Helsinki and announced he believed Putin’s denials of interfering in our 2016 election and dismissed the findings of our American intelligence agencies.

I’d also be remiss if I didn’t mention the fact Trump held up military aid to Ukraine in an effort to extort the leader of Ukraine to initiate a false investigation of presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Now Trump, as well as Mr. Volpi, claim Trump would have stopped Putin. However, in the four years Trump was president, Putin was sponsoring an armed insurrection in eastern Ukraine and Trump did nothing to dissuade him. He never, to my knowledge, even said a word against Putin either to us, the American people, or to Putin. And President Trump only allowed military aid, appropriated by congress, to be sent to Ukraine after he was discovered holding it up for his own political ends.

Mr. Volpi, Putin didn’t attack Ukraine because of anything President Biden did or didn’t do. No, Putin attacked Ukraine because he saw that America is deeply divided due to Trump’s continuing false claims of a stolen election. Did you happen to notice when the Russian Ambassador to the United Nations referenced Trump's false justification for the war? Did you notice Trump’s praise for Putin and how Russian television showed those comments on their news along with comments of former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Tucker Carlson?

No Mr. Volpi, if Trump were still in office, I am sure he would have walked away from NATO as was mentioned by former National Security Advisor John Bolten. I am equally sure Trump would have turned his back on Ukraine and given his blessing to his good friend Vladimir Putin.

John Deganhart, Harrison

Development questions

Thank you, Joy Gunderson (Pulse, Feb. 22) for your observations regarding the destruction of our library in downtown Omaha. Why not enhance the exterior of this “newer” building with a mirrored glass facade reflecting the gorgeous new park we have spent so much on to bring people downtown? Why not hire a formidable muralist to showcase the beautiful idea of a gathering space? We could be exemplifying public art to bring even more people to town to enjoy the Old Market area. Why not use the buildings on Jackson to create the much needed day space for those less fortunate? Why not lead the country in finding solutions for the homeless? It would certainly seem to me that if we can build skyscrapers, we can adapt new technologies in not-very-old buildings to serve the people.

Beth Borgmann, Omaha

Iowa teachers

Governor Kim Reynolds is a champion for education in Iowa, grower of Iowa jobs, and is a leader Iowans can be proud of.

I was impressed by the governor’s Condition of the State Address, where she talked about starting Iowa’s first teacher registered apprenticeship program in the country. In doing so, she created a system where schools can better grow their own workforce.

Through the governor’s program, students will have the opportunity to obtain a paraeducator credential and associate degree within a year of their education. Their jobs will also count toward their student teaching requirements, which makes it more time and cost-efficient to become an educator.

When we simultaneously build Iowa’s workforce and our education system, Iowa’s future wins.

Starlyn Perdue, Griswold, Iowa