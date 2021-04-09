The Public Pulse: NCAA disrespects women's sports; Georgia election law

Early voting access has been expanded. Many large counties are already from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Now it must be available across the state at least eight continuous hours a day, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.. This is even in small rural counties with part-time staffs. Several counties have always expanded hours beyond those minimal hours. All counties must offer at least one Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; counties also have an option to also include up to two Sundays.

Drop boxes were permitted for the first time in 2020 because of the pandemic and were not to be continued. The new law now makes the use of drop boxes permanent. An elector with an absentee ballot may use a drop box, mail or post office, or personally deliver their ballot. There is also a specific list of 20 relatives who may deliver the ballot along with others specifically listed.

Voter ID is another hot button even though it is estimated that over 95% have suitable voter ID. Alternate identification can be provided at no charge.

Just because someone says it, prints it or posts it does not always mean it is true.

Glen Mackie, Omaha

It ain’t broke ...