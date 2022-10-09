The Public Pulse: NDCS director Frakes retires; Facts and democracy; Tax cuts

Safety is top priority

Ensuring the safety of a community, let alone a state, is no small thing. It has been my entire life’s work, as well as the mission that I brought with me when I became director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS). When I arrived in 2015, issues facing the agency were well-known. A string of incidents during the first few years of my tenure were equally serious.

As I prepare to retire, I am very proud of our achievements over the past eight years. We have adopted evidence-based tools and practices. We are better able to assess inmate risks and provide clinical treatment to address those issues. We have a reentry process that begins the moment someone arrives and continues after they leave. Decisions are data driven and we have forged relationships with multiple community partners to provide job training and other services that foster success upon release. We have initiated professional development and training programs for staff, invested $150 million in much-needed construction, launched a career pathway program with Peru State College, and most recently, managed a pandemic and onboarded hundreds of new staff.

Those are just a few of our many accomplishments. They speak not only to our progress over the past eight years, but also to the hard work and commitment of our 2,400 teammates. Keeping people safe remains their top priority, as it has been mine. I offer my deep appreciation to the citizens of Nebraska for giving me that opportunity.

Scott R. Frakes, Lincoln

NDCS Director

Facts and democracy

Cori Bennett’s criticism of President Biden’s divisive speech (Pulse Sept. 22) fails to accept the facts that MAGA supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol and the “big lie” still persists. This was the result of an organized attempt to overturn an election result verified by all 50 states and over 60 court challenges. Police and civilians died and hundreds injured. Our vice president had to be saved from possible hanging. Yet, the former president and his supporters refuse to accept any responsibility and he even offered pardons. If our elected representatives don’t acknowledge this attack on our democracy and act on it, how can we trust them to vote with integrity on lesser issues?

Jeff Johnston, Elmwood

Cut the fat

We don’t want to leave Nebraska, but the proposed massive Cass County property tax increase may leave us with no choice. If adopted, our taxes will be jacked up by more than $600 — that amounts to about a 12% jump.

We grew up in Papillion in the 1960s and graduated from Papillion High School in 1970. Except for 35 months in the Army, we have lived in Omaha, and now Plattsmouth, ever since.

We moved to Plattsmouth’s Buccaneer Bay in July 2017, in part to get away from Omaha’s traffic, noise and high property taxes. Initially, I didn’t pay much attention to our property tax statement, but then did notice it was roughly the same as when we lived in the Crossroads neighborhood. But the duplex we built is less than half the size of our previous home.

I spoke at the discussion meeting that took place Sept. 23 at the Cass County Courthouse. Like many dissenters, I mentioned we’ve had to grapple with soaring food costs, high gas prices and rising costs on goods and services.

We are among the many retired Cass County residents who are on fixed incomes. Yes, some can handle an increase in property taxes, but not all. It will force many, like us, to consider leaving the state.

My question posed to the proponents of the plan: When households like ours are faced with rising costs, we find ways to cut back (eating out less, traveling less, etc.). So why can’t government entities at every level, including schools, find ways to cut their budgets rather than simply raise property taxes? You can’t tell me there isn’t fat in every, single budget.

Think about that while we ponder our next move.

John Fey, Plattsmouth

Thank you

Thank you for listening and responding to requests for returning the daily crossword puzzle. They make my day.

Kay Lynn Goldner, Omaha

UNO hockey

On Oct. 1, the UNO hockey team turned in an outstanding performance in defeating preseason No. 3 Minnesota State 7-2. Their tenacity in all phases of the game was fun to watch.

Lee Johnson, Omaha