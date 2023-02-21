





Nebraska beat Rutgers

The Huskers were underdogs by about 10 points when they played at Rutgers last week. Rutgers had probably the second-best defense in the Big 10. Nebraska ended up wining the game 82 to 72. After the game, the three Big 10 analysts who reviewed the game went on and on for probably 10 minutes about what Rutgers did or didn’t do or what they should have done or why they lost and what they need to do in the future. They might have spent a minute discussing the Huskers. No mention that they lost two of their starters earlier in the year and they were playing in a hostile arena. Yeah, Rutgers is an eastern team and it was played there but jeez — give me a break. Give credit where credit is due. That was hard to listen to. Anyway, keep it up Huskers.

Clark Squires, Omaha

Downtown charm

I started to realize a while back that we have lost a bit of charm downtown. This was obvious when I went down to see the remake of the Gene Leahy Mall. It had been a bit of serene green, where you could stroll and sit on the grass watching the waterway that flowed through it. It was an understated calm environment. Now, it has so much “stuff” it is hard to feel that nice, relaxing atmosphere we use to have. It is so jumbled with “stuff” it feels like a hoarders home. Now, we are adding new, unnecessary and likely little-used trolley lines. If you want to ride in the limited area it will encompass, I guess you might like it.

I have heard from city officials that we need to keep making the urban core bigger and grow Omaha. I have seen other cities who grew and know it can bring problems. I have always liked the fact that we were a smaller, more relaxed city with some charm. I doubt it will be long before we will all be paying a lot for the not going to cost the taxpayers anything trolley. They say, “It will just be covered by bonds.” We have to pay off the bonds sometime. I believe if this is something Mutual of Omaha is pushing to benefit their employees, let them cover the cost. I doubt all their employees will travel on it, unless they will all live on the small route it will run on.

I, too, must go with Warren Buffett’s opinion of this being a problem set in concrete.

Marianne Nolan, Omaha

EV fuel tax equity

In Dean Briscoe’s letter (Pulse, Jan. 26) regarding electric vehicle road tax, the writer erroneously concludes that EV owners are getting a free ride on fuel taxes. EV owners currently pay $75 as a “special fuel” fee when they register or renew their vehicle registration. If I was driving an internal combustion vehicle, getting 25 miles per gallon and paying 47 cents per gallon combined state/federal fuel taxes, I would have to drive 3,955 miles to reach $75 in annual gas taxes. I drive far fewer miles, thereby subsidizing Nebraska’s fuel taxes.

Even so, the Nebraska Legislature is not satisfied with the current fee. Legislative Bill 505 is before the Unicameral and proposes to raise the annual electric vehicle (EV) fee to $200. A recent (two-year) study of almost 100 EV owners in Lincoln found that one-third drove less than 4,000 miles per-year and one-third drove more than 10,500 miles per year. Since all EVs are connected to the web, the Nebraska Legislature can correct this proposed inequity by having each owner pay their fair share by filing the actual annual mileage driven, when renewing the registration of the the vehicle.

W. Don Nelson, Lincoln