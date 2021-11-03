The Public Pulse: Nebraska cattle and climate change; Kids, vaccination; Medicare help

Because Medicare can be confusing, the federal government funds a SHIP, or senior health insurance assistance program, in every state. This is a free program with volunteers which have been trained to educate people so they can make informed decisions. They have a list on their computers with more than 50 insurance companies, their ratings, and their premiums based on your age and other details you provide.

Depending on your situation, they can advise you on whether a supplement insurance vs. a Medicare advantage policy would be better, the premiums you would pay or if those would be paid up front or deducted from Social Security. You can bring a list of all your medications and, again, they would have a list of the companies and their premiums.

When it came time for us to choose, we were bombarded by all these mailers on Medicare coverage. We attended a few seminars and had a couple of agents over to our house. They all had one thing in common. They represented the company they worked for.

SHIP is not affiliated with any insurance companies. They give you all the detailed information, plans, companies and premiums, and you make up your own mind. Only took a few minutes, and voila! Peace of mind.

Madelaine Adler, Omaha

