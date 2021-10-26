The Public Pulse: Nebraska delegation disappoints; Omaha gridlock; Biden failures

Gary Welch, Bellevue

Biden hypocrisy

It has now been widely reported by different sources — including the local Lewes Cape Gazette in Milton, Delaware — that President Biden is having a $457,000 fence built around his $2.7 million beach house. It is being paid for by the Department of Homeland Security. You might remember that in his first days in office he signed an executive order stopping the construction of the Border Wall. At the same time that millions of dollars’ worth of wall material are now laying on the ground, rusting away in waste to the taxpayers.

Since Biden took office, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol there has been 1,734,686 illegals cross over the border, with thousands and thousands more on the way. Regardless of your party, this truly should concern you. Many of these folks most likely do not speak the English language, and many have little to no job skills. Not to mention the thousands of children who have crossed with no parents accompanying them. They are for the most part not being tested for COVID. Some are bringing in drugs including fentanyl. It has also been reported that MS-13 gang members and terrorists have crossed over the border.