The Public Pulse: Nebraska Diaper Bank; Trump and the Constitution; Wrong day for football







Praise for ‘power packers’

Unless this is a potty expression, I’d love to congratulate the volunteers working at the Nebraska Diaper Bank (Dec. 4). They’re doing their “doody” helping families in need.

Roda Elman, Omaha

Trump’s Constitutional bar

Former President Donald Trump is now calling for the “termination” of parts of the United States Constitution (Dec. 4). I haven’t heard which parts he wants terminated, but I can make an educated guess that he is referring to at least one part that could bar him from holding federal office ever again.

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment provides that no person shall hold a federal or state office who has previously taken an oath to support the Constitution of the United States and thereafter have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion ... or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”

Trump has declared his candidacy for reelection to the presidency, but his lawyers must have informed him that this provision of the Constitution could bar him completely from regaining this office unless and until he clears himself of the shame he brought upon himself by his incitement of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. His answer, of course, is to terminate this provision of the Constitution. Fat chance!

Maureen McGrath, Omaha

College football championship

I’m 75 years old and first became interested in football around 9 or 10 years old. My interest came from watching college bowl games around the holidays. I’ve noted again this year, the college football championship will be played on a Monday night.

In typical NCAA fashion, the game will begin at 7:30 p.m. EST. There-in lies the problem. A child of 9 or 10 will have to go to school the next day. Most likely the first half will not be over until until after 9 p.m. EST. Why can’t this game be played on a Saturday when more school-age children can stay up to enjoy it?

Bob Ference, Omaha

Railroad strike

The president and Congress forced through a settlement of the impending railroad strike this week, giving as their reason the general weakness of the economy and the intractable positions of the management and unions.

The sticking point seems to have been the unions’ demand for more sick leave than the one day that their employees get per year. It’s hard to find an industry or a company that doesn’t give more than one annual day of sick leave, but somehow the railroads have managed to cling to this outmoded and almost counterproductive rule. But this is not to say that the unions are without blame for scaring the country by threatening to walk out and do untold damage to a recovering economy.

Strikes nowadays are nearly outmoded given the skilled people who conduct collective bargaining today. The tools that are available to well-organized and well-led unions are many. “Slow down”, “work to rule”, and “sick out” are just a few of the techniques available to the workforce to persuade a recalcitrant management to an agreement short of a general strike which creates awful hardships all around. Everyone has heard of the “blue flu” that cops use when they can’t persuade management to listen to their gripes.

When the captains and lieutenants have to walk the beats because too many patrolmen are out sick, things seem to get settled pretty fast. These techniques work without creating ghastly situations for the entire population. Unions are beneficial when they know what they are doing. They are often hated when they make everyone miserable.

Peter Vidito, Omaha

UNL room and board

My granddaughter attends school at UNL and just got a notice that they are increasing the cost of on campus rooms. The students must pay up.

So, I look and see that the University of Nebraska Foundation has over $2 billion in assets — yes, billion — and $365 million of revenue last year (Nov. 28).

The University can afford almost any amount for football coaches (past, present and future).

Plenty of money for tenured faculty.

Lots of money for new buildings.

No problem with money for trips for regents.

And the list goes on and on and on.

But students? No, they looked and looked, but they just can’t find any money to help them.

Isn’t that the reason for the university’s existence ... students?

I guess not.

Michael McLaughlin, Omaha

On global warming

I respectively disagree with David Begley’s Midlands Voices submission (Dec. 2), where he calls for the OPPD Board to repeal its net zero carbon policy and pursuit of solar and wind energy. I agree with his first recommendation that the board consider increasing the funding of its Energy Assistance Program to help lower income customers pay their energy bills this winter. However, in my opinion, this recommendation and the goal of net zero carbon are not mutually exclusive.

To abandon the net zero carbon policy only makes sense if you don’t believe that the burning of fossil fuels are contributing to global warming. I believe that a customer-owned, non-profit public utility is the perfect entity to engage in broad public policy such as addressing global warming. While meeting this objective may be expensive (though new technology breakthroughs in battery storage, hydrogen energy or carbon recapture may greatly reduce the cost), it may be significantly more expensive (or even fatal) if continued global warming increases temperatures, droughts, wildfires and violent storms.

Of course, OPPD can’t save the planet by itself, but it’s carbon reduction policies, along with those of millions of other entities, hopefully will make a difference. Besides, fossil fuels are a limited resource and will need to be replaced at some future point with other energy alternatives.

Randall Greer, Omaha

Letter response

Don’t worry Roger D. Anderson (Pulse, Dec. 3), all Big Ten schools get $60 million from the Big Ten. We can afford $9 million for a coach. This does not count season tickets, concession stands or parking. Plus, without football, many sports such as soccer, track and most others would have to be discontinued. What’s more human than helping others reach their dreams? Jerry E. Gohr (“Trev Albert’s Nebraska”), Nick Saban was 65-63 in the NFL. Would you want him to be your coach?

Bill Knickman, Nebraska City