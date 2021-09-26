The Public Pulse: Nebraska ERs are overburdened; Omaha libraries; The past teaches us

The past teaches us

In his Public Pulse letter on Sept. 21, Gil Gadzikowski claims that the basis of Critical Race Theory is “that we may judge another person in his or her totality by the color of his or her skin.” In stating that, he has unwittingly exposed the reason for CRT. He is right, people should not be judged by skin color; an athlete should not have been banned from Major League Baseball based on the color of his skin until 1947; an American soldier should not have had to serve in a racially segregated unit based on the color of his skin until 1951; an American child should not have been sent to a racially segregated school based on the color of his skin until 1954; an American citizen should not have had to drink from a “colored” water fountain in our nation’s capital until 1956; an American student of color should not have had to be accompanied to grade school by National Guardsmen in Arkansas in 1957; an American student of color should not have had to listen to Gov. Wallace stand on the front steps of the University of Alabama administration building and proclaim, “Segregation today, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever!” in 1963; four little Black girls should have been safe from dying in a bombing of their church in 1963. The list goes on and on.