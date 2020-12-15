The Public Pulse: Nebraska officials failed; Lawsuit was justified; Trash pickup debacle

Biden isn’t devout

Reading Janice Mohs’ Dec. 8 Public Pulse letter leaves me wondering how she could possibly define Joe Biden as “a devout Catholic.” I imagine that Janice would consider Nancy Pelosi a devout Catholic too. The Catholic Church opposes all forms of abortion procedures. Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi are pro-choice supporters of a woman’s right to abortion. As cited in Harpers Bazaar, Nov. 9, “In an NBC town hall, Biden addressed the possibility of Judge Amy Coney Barrett overturning Roe v. Wade if she is confirmed as a Supreme Court Justice. ‘Number one, we don’t know exactly what she will do, although expectation is that she may very well move to [overrule] Roe,’ he said. ‘And the only thing, the only responsible response to that would be to pass legislation making Roe the law of the land. That’s what I would do.’ “