The Public Pulse: Nebraska opportunity; Wrong call, Rep. Bacon; Trump achievements

Oh, but this is Scott Frost, the second coming of Tom Osborne. They probably will give him a pay raise and extend his contract.

Rick Fetter, Council Bluffs

Critical reasoning

My wish for everyone for the New Year is the gift of critical reasoning. We are 4% of the world’s population but suffer 20% of COVID deaths, exceeding our World War II casualties, and yet we hear “masks don’t work.” The election is certified by governors and secretaries of state, Republican and Democrat alike, and yet we hear “fraud,” and see intimations of armed insurrection. If we react with the same irrationality to the climate crisis we’re done.

It’s hard to practice critical reasoning. Chimps can learn sign language and are as fine-tuned to their complex social environment as we are to ours, but they have neither philosophers of ethics nor engineers. Our neocortex makes us different. How well do we use it? A study of blood flow in the brain during deductive logic led researcher Daniel Perani to conclude “not everybody is able to do that.” The result: