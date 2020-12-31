The Public Pulse: Nebraska opportunity; Wrong call, Rep. Bacon; Trump achievements

Nebraska opportunity
Since I first started school at Wayne State, the presence of renewable energy in northeast Nebraska has grown immensely. More and more, I see wind farms popping up along the rural landscape of Wayne County. I have seen firsthand the jobs they have can create, the new income they provide, and the attraction of new businesses they offer.
These benefits, along with Nebraska’s abundance of wind resources, are plenty reason for our universities and colleges to be investing in expanding educational opportunities in the field. As a young person looking to start my future soon, I am continuously looking at what job opportunities are available, and wind and solar technician are consistently ranked as the fastest-growing jobs in the state as well as across the country. Nebraska schools should be emphasizing this as a future career path for students and providing job shadow opportunities at local farms for students to experience the career firsthand.
With an overwhelming amount of wind resources available, the economic opportunities to come, and the rapid growth of the industry, it would be wise for Nebraska schools to make their own investment in a clean energy future for their students
Adam Smith, Wayne, Neb
Wrong vote, Rep. Bacon
A true profile in bipartisan courage is Don Bacon voting against the president and speaker of the House when it comes time to help regular people. I’m glad Don Bacon has the courage to stand up to bipartisan calls to help Americans.
Clark Rutledge, Omaha
President has delivered
We shall see how great things will be without President Trump. We have had a pretty good four years even with the liberal bashing. If the senate goes blue we won’t have a country and Rowell will be eating her words. People like her claim President Trump lies. Tell me what he’s lying about. He has told the people what he was going to and does it. That ain’t lying
Gary Ralston, Creighton, Neb.
Not ‘baseless’
To Nancy Nystrom (Dec. 20 Pulse), I would remind her the special counsel indicted 34 people as a result of its investigation. Six were Trump campaign members. In addition, Mueller stated “if we had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said that. We did not, however, make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime ... . A president cannot be charged with a federal crime while he is in office. That is unconstitutional. Even if the charge is kept under seal and hidden from public view, that too is prohibited.”
Because the attorney general chose to be evasive and unclear as to the contents of the report, and the Senate chose not to call witnesses for impeachment, does not make the three-year investigation “baseless.”
Russell L. Graham, Bellevue
Deficit dangers
In this holiday time of year, with yearly multi-trillion-dollar deficits, we might do well to remember this quote from former governor of Colorado, Richard Lamm: “Christmas is a time when kids tell Santa what they want and adults pay for it. Deficits are when adults tell the government what they want and their kids pay for it.”
Klaus P. Lindner, La Vista
Tunnel, light, Huskers
After the Rutgers victory Scott Frost included in his statements that we can see the light at the end of the tunnel. Apparently Clester Johnson did not read that column, as in the Dirk Chatelain column about his son Keagan choosing the Hawkeyes. One of the reasons given was if they could see the light at the end of the tunnel, it would have been hard for Keagan to not go to Nebraska.
That statement by Mr. Johnson makes me feel a lot better as I, too, cannot see the light at the end of the tunnel. I see three consecutive losing seasons and a record worse that the record of Mike Riley’s and he got fired.
Oh, but this is Scott Frost, the second coming of Tom Osborne. They probably will give him a pay raise and extend his contract.
Rick Fetter, Council Bluffs
Critical reasoning
My wish for everyone for the New Year is the gift of critical reasoning. We are 4% of the world’s population but suffer 20% of COVID deaths, exceeding our World War II casualties, and yet we hear “masks don’t work.” The election is certified by governors and secretaries of state, Republican and Democrat alike, and yet we hear “fraud,” and see intimations of armed insurrection. If we react with the same irrationality to the climate crisis we’re done.
It’s hard to practice critical reasoning. Chimps can learn sign language and are as fine-tuned to their complex social environment as we are to ours, but they have neither philosophers of ethics nor engineers. Our neocortex makes us different. How well do we use it? A study of blood flow in the brain during deductive logic led researcher Daniel Perani to conclude “not everybody is able to do that.” The result:
“I have a foreboding of an America in my children’s or grandchildren’s time —when the United States is a service and information economy; when nearly all the key manufacturing industries have slipped away to other countries; when awesome technological powers are in the hands of a very few, and no one representing the public interest can even grasp the issues; when the people have lost their ability to set their own agendas or knowledgeably question those in authority; when, clutching our crystals and nervously consulting our horoscopes, our critical faculties in decline, unable to distinguish between what feels good and what’s true, we slide, almost without noticing, back into superstition and darkness.” — Carl Sagan.