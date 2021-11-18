The Public Pulse: Nebraska, there's no need to apologize; Husker football standard

Apologize? No
Why is Nebraska apologizing? Isn’t it customary for traveling athletes to respect the customs and traditions of their host? Maybe Maryland should have known Nebraskans traditionally stand for the national anthem, respect the flag, and love their country. Maybe Maryland should have said, on this day after Veterans Day, we will also stand for the anthem, respect the flag and leave our east coast BS back in Maryland.
I am sure if our Olympic athletes show disrespect in China, China will not be the one apologizing.
Gene Steimle, Papillion
What was the point?
OK, I’ll bite: Maryland volleyballer Rainelle Jones says her kneeling during the national anthem is not meant to disrespect. What, then, is it?
Burton Venema, Lincoln
Patriotism
The Nebraska volleyball fans have a right to boo the Maryland volleyball players that took a knee during the national anthem just as much as the Maryland players have the right to take a knee. The protesters do not have more rights than the rest of us do!
Thank you, fans, for taking a stand (pun intended). As a veteran of the Vietnam war, I appreciate the patriotism.
B.L. Cork, Omaha
Legal fiasco
Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine charged Andrew McGreevy with six counts of sexual assault based on accusations from six women. These accusations originated on Facebook. Mr. McGreevy’s arrest was based solely on the accusers’ statements. Mr. Kleine subsequently dropped five of those charges.
In the only case Mr. Kleine took to trial, the accuser testified she could not in any way identify her assailant. Mr. Kleine criticized the judge for issuing a direct ruling of “not guilty” rather than let it go to the jury, something he said was “extremely rare.” And he described this as his “best case” out of six charges. His handling of this case is disturbing.
Mr. McGreevy had to pay for a bond based on all six charges in addition to attorney fees and other legal expenses. He lost his job and has not been able to work. Because of the child sex assault charge, he could not be around children under the age of 18, except his own, for over a year. His ability to be in public was severely limited and he couldn’t attend family gatherings.
Mr. Kleine’s cavalier handling of these charges caused great harm to Mr. McGreevy’s reputation as well as to his family financially. This fiasco was not only unfair to Mr. McGreevy but to women who actually have been assaulted and need to be heard.
Willyne Dickey, Omaha
OPS book purchases
As a longtime educator, I have been reading with interest the negative responses to the recent book purchases by OPS. Several of the writers call the this move “liberal indoctrination.” I wonder if people ever stopped to think that teaching only their White heterosexual conservative values could also be construed as indoctrination.
OPS is a public school district and should provide curriculum resources for all of their students, which these books seem to do. Are these individuals afraid that exposure to different ideas will corrupt their children by providing them an opportunity to learn about somebody who is different from them?
Peggy Tilgner, Daykin, Neb..
Husker standard
Reg Schroeder’s letter in Sunday’s Public Pulse reflects so much what is wrong with this country today. First, either he parented or grew up in the era of no matter who won or lost, everyone gets a medal or trophy and was happy about that outcome.
Secondly, he was either born after the 1990s or he wasn’t born and bred in Nebraska, because if he enjoyed a 3-7 (probably more and likely 3-9) season, he probably never has won anything in his life.
I am not saying we all have to bleed red every time Nebraska loses, but with the money that is spent on the football team today, we deserve a “ winning” football program, not a 3-7 or even 6-6 program. Sure, it’s nice to see the team playing hard, but let’s not waste this effort by having an incompetent coaching staff that can’t get out of its own way. The state deserve better!
And as for good old Reggie, if he enjoys watching a team play hard and he doesn’t care about the outcome, win or lose, why don’t he and his buddy watch Kansas?
Go Big Red Forever!
Dan Beeson, Omaha
They make it worse
In regard to the “Explainer” article in the Nov. 11 World-Herald, the writer, after an extended introduction that required over half of the piece “explaining” what we already know about the hardship everyone faces in rampant price increases of everything we need to live and function, proceeds to outline Congresses’ dumping stimulus money into economy and implying piling on by manufacturers and suppliers. No mention is made of presidential edicts beginning with the Trump administration and magnified by the Biden that aggravated the situation severely with unnecessary lockdowns and extended compensation not to work.
All this, especially this year, in an effort by some in the current administration to force dependency on the government. All this to introduce the idea that things ain’t so simple or benign. Government has difficulty managing constitutionally mandated functions and is incapable of running anything efficiently and effectively and inevitably endorses management-by-favorite-authority.
We’re in deep do-do.
Thomas Gensler, Elkhorn