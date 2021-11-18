The Public Pulse: Nebraska, there's no need to apologize; Husker football standard

B.L. Cork, Omaha

Legal fiasco

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine charged Andrew McGreevy with six counts of sexual assault based on accusations from six women. These accusations originated on Facebook. Mr. McGreevy’s arrest was based solely on the accusers’ statements. Mr. Kleine subsequently dropped five of those charges.

In the only case Mr. Kleine took to trial, the accuser testified she could not in any way identify her assailant. Mr. Kleine criticized the judge for issuing a direct ruling of “not guilty” rather than let it go to the jury, something he said was “extremely rare.” And he described this as his “best case” out of six charges. His handling of this case is disturbing.

Mr. McGreevy had to pay for a bond based on all six charges in addition to attorney fees and other legal expenses. He lost his job and has not been able to work. Because of the child sex assault charge, he could not be around children under the age of 18, except his own, for over a year. His ability to be in public was severely limited and he couldn’t attend family gatherings.